Racine launches a new waste disposal program that is expected to save city

RACINE – To improve efficiency and prevent massive dumping, Racine has just launched a new waste disposal program. It seems to save money for the city that is struggling with budget problems.

In the past, the Racine Public Works Department planned bulk waste collection separately from regular waste collection. That took employees and resources away from daily street maintenance.

“What we probably thought would just come and pick up a few bulky items turned into massive dumping,” said John Rooney, City of Racine Public Works Commissioner.

Rooney eliminated that as part of a new program that was rolled out this week.

Another important change – holiday pickups. Racine is now moving the entire collection schedule forward one day after a vacation – instead of picking up two days at a time. The change will save the city at least $ 100,000.

“All the things we did in DPW, we really got rid of it and basically only maintained waste material with an excessive amount of work and equipment,” Rooney said.

Finally, by letting residents bring their own garden waste to a collection site, the city hopes to prevent any contamination entering the Root River and eventually Lake Michigan via the sewer.

