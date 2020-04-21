Rachel McAdams Open up to Perform Regina George in ‘Mean Ladies Sequel

Rachel McAdams exposed she’s open to reprising her Mean Women character, Regina George, in a potential sequel.

The 41-calendar year-old actress built the interesting revelation throughout her visual appeal on Heroes of Health: COVID-19 livestream on Saturday, April 18, to raise revenue and thank wellness treatment industry experts on the entrance traces of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

When she was questioned no matter if she’d think about bringing Regina George again to the large monitor, McAdams admitted she’d appreciate to see exactly where her iconic character would be now, additional than a 10 years just after the movie very first premiered.

“It would be entertaining to enjoy Regina George later in her daily life and see in which life took her!” she spelled out ahead of clarifying that however there have been “joking” conversations about another movie, practically nothing is verified nonetheless.

However, this does indicate that each McAdams and Lindsay Lohan are open to reprising their roles in a Imply Women sequel. Plus, other solid members like Amanda Seyfried have also pointed out they’re down to do a next movie.

Elsewhere in McAdams’ interview, radio DJ J Stevens requested her if she experienced any idea Necessarily mean Women was likely to depart these types of a long lasting effect on folks and condition pop society in these a profound and everlasting way.

“Let us hope Indicate Women has aided women to be nicer to each and every other, not the other way around,” she explained. “Yeah, it’s genuinely strange. I really feel actually blessed to have been a component of some thing which is trapped all around — even a little bit. That was never just about anything I imagined taking place in lifestyle. So yeah, it’s odd and surreal nonetheless.”

Look at out a clip of McAdams’ interview, below:

McAdams’ responses come practically days right after Lohan reiterated that she also would be up for a sequel.

“I required to arrive again with a Suggest Girls 2 with the very same solid, function with Tina [Fey], and the whole crew yet again, and [Mean Girls director] Mark Waters. That was actually what I required I was thrilled to do that,” the actress stated although showing up on Lights Out With David Spade. “But that’s all in their arms, seriously.”

