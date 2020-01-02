Rachel Maddow's lifelong battle with depression explored in a new biography

Loading...

A biography of cable news expert Rachel Maddow delves into the lifelong battle of the talking head with depression.

In the volume, author Lisa Rogak quotes the former Rhodes student of 46 years saying she suffers from cyclic depression.

"The way I experience depression is a real closure of the world," Maddow said. “One of my manifestations of depression for me is that I lose my will and my ability to concentrate. It is as if someone presses the mute button. He is very lonely and can be alienating. "

Maddow says she is fortunate that her long-term partner Susan Mikula "knows and understands and pays attention to me for those reasons … If she ever becomes permanent, I will have to treat her medically, but at this moment I don't know." .

One way the news host fights the blues is by examining silly photos, including one of the late Senator John McCain with a tie that looks like he borrowed it from a clown's wardrobe.

The popular MSNBC host who has been with Mikula for more than two decades has said it was love at first sight for the couple even though they were both involved with other women at the time. It was also the first time Maddow had contemplated monogamy.

Maddow did not leave until he was in college in a unique way. He did it by publishing flyers criticizing the First Gulf War in 1991 and then adding an elbow that was a lesbian. A couple of months later, the expert told his parents that they are diehard Catholics (two of their maternal aunts are nuns) and that they were initially devastated by the news.

"Rachel Maddow: a biography" arrives at the bookstores on January 7.

