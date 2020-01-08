Rachel Maddow explains to Seth Meyers why Trump chose the most extreme option for Iran

Loading...

Just as early reports began to come of Iran’s ballistic missile strikes at a US military base in Iraq, Rachel Maddow of MSNBC met with Seth Meyers to help explain the rapidly changing information that has dominated 2020.

Maddow called the latest developments “a very big problem,” adding, “The United States really started something here and it may have been strategically sound, but you have to hope that the officials really, really thought it through.”

The Late Night host, who had charged President Trump and his media advocates the previous night, was not so sure. He wanted Maddow’s advice on reports that Trump’s military advisers had given him a list of options on how to deal with Iran and included the murder of General Qassem Soleimani as a deliberately “extreme” choice in the hope that he would choose something more reasonable. “Do you think it is imprudent for his advisers to give him such an extreme option that they think he will not take it?” He asked.

“Your take on your show last night, I thought it was actually perfect,” replied Maddow, paraphrasing Meyers as asking, “Has anyone ever told these advisers about Donald Trump? Because that if you give her a bunch of normal ideas and a cuckoo idea for cocoa puffs, there is no reason to believe that the cuckoo clock for cocoa puffs will sound different or less palatable. ”

“Especially because he wants to be the guy who did what no one has done before, right?” Asked Meyers. “And so you don’t want to be like,” And this one is too crazy, no one has ever done it, you’d have to be like a super horny guy to even think about it “and he would go, ‘Hold on, come back to that one.’ ”

Before Trump decides to kill Iran’s top military commander, Maddow pointed out that no American president thought it was a “good idea” to spend time with “dictatorial, messianic and cuckoo leader of North Korea Which could be exactly why he did it.

“There is no part of his head that thinks, no other president probably wanted to do it for a reason,” she added. “And so something like that, which other administrations had considered and rejected as being too risky for American national security, we had no explanation why he thought it was worth it and why he was doing it now . ”

.