Rachel Griffiths is said to lead entertainers and AFL stars in Bushfire relief

Actress Rachel Griffiths will lead a group of high-profile Victorians to encourage Australians to support the state as it addresses the aftermath of the bushfire crisis.

Together with Dave Hughes, Andy Lee and Nick Dal Santo, Ms. Griffiths will encourage the public to support bush-affected communities in the east of the state as part of the federal government’s Business and Sport for Bushfire recovery program.

AFL and its Victorian clubs, NAB, BHP, Tabcorp and Tennis Australia, are among 115 organizations that will be organizing stays of at least two nights in affected areas for events over the next six months and beyond.

Ms. Griffiths said she spoke to a friend who could lose up to $ 400,000 in clothing after not being able to sell it in abandoned shops along the Victoria coast.

“They only call people who say,” Buddy, there’s no one here, I’m not selling your things, “” she told reporters.

The patronage of companies affected by the bushfire supports local communities as well as sharing photos and donating to relief efforts, Ms. Griffiths said.

“It is active and shows and shows your support in a really real and profound way.”

The actor is passionate about the Bushfire crisis and regularly posts information on wildlife loss and dangerous smoke levels across the state on Instagram.

Ms. Griffiths previously posted this picture with the headline: “Not the childhood I had.”

The bushfires in Victoria have so far set fire to more than 1.5 million hectares, mainly in the East Gippsland and northeastern regions of the state.

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews says the flames have “devastated communities.”

“As companies are hit hard at the busiest time of the year, I encourage everyone to follow the example of these organizations and spend money in those bushfire-hit communities,” he said.

The state tourism agency Visit Victoria will also launch marketing initiatives to promote the regions of the state.

The tourism organizations for the most affected regions, Tourism North East and Destination Gippsland, will also receive a $ 200,000 grant each to support their immediate restoration efforts.

The grants can help a committed employee to work directly with and support local operators.

Small businesses get government aid

Meanwhile, the Morrison government has announced a series of measures to help small businesses that are suffering from the devastating bushfires.

The package includes grants, loans and tax aid to the estimated 192,000 small businesses and sole traders in the most affected regions.

“Getting small businesses back on their feet is crucial,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday.

An overarching figure of the cost of the package has yet to be announced, as the damage is still under review in many communities.

“This comprehensive package makes it easier for those who have suffered direct fire damage or are indirectly economically affected by the bushfires,” said Morrison.

Loans of up to $ 500,000 are offered to companies that have suffered a substantial loss of property or income.

The loan has a term of 10 years and is used for the restoration or replacement of damaged assets and for working capital.

They are available with a repayment period of up to two years, with no interest accruing during this period. The later interest rate would be set at 50 percent of the ten-year Commonwealth government bond rate – currently around 0.6 percent.

Building on the disaster relief grants set up by the state governments, the federal government will also provide eligible small businesses and non-profit organizations with top-up grants.

This program is not limited and means that companies and organizations that have been damaged by the fires will receive tax-free grants of up to $ 50,000.

-with AAP