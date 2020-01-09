Rachel Brosnahan is the subject of the NYT correction debate on Golden Globe starters

Loading...

Rachel Brosnahan, the leading actress of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, has given the term “picky eater” a new meaning.

The actress The representative sent a correction to the New York Times after believing the sheer actress was staring at a plate of food that had happened during a Golden Globes party.

Ben Widdicombe tweeted: “Was met with a NYT correction today because I wrote an actress at a Golden Globes after-party without touching a passing tray of pigs.” “She hasn’t seen any appetizer trays that were served at the party. “

The vegan meal included dishes such as “mushroom scallops”. We reported that meaty snacks were served at many after parties and were coveted by starved guests. The Times piece now reads: “She only had scallops and rice.”

Brosnahan replied, “In the strangest thing I’ve been asked to verify facts, no. We were on the carpet and to my horror they don’t feed you. But we talked about climate change and what we are doing to ensure a better future for all of us … and that was printed. So there is. “

Widdicombe tells us: “Rachel is the nicest person you can meet and we are happy to set the record.”