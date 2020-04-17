RACER Launching on Nintendo Switch and PS4 next month – GeekTyrant

During the Nintendo Direct Mini last month, fans learned that Episode In Star Wars: Racer coming to the Nintendo Switch. Now, we have all the details fans will need like the fact that the game is also launching on PS4. Aspyr recently revealed that the classic Nintendo 64 title is being brought to modern consoles with updated controls on May 12th. In the game, you will be able to select 25 racers like Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell; race tracks on eight different worms like Tatooine and Malastare; upgrade your podracer with the help of some pit droids; and enjoy a single-player campaign as well as split-screen multiplayer.

Many fans will surely have fond memories of playing this jewel. After all, even if The Phantom Menace was turd, podracing was pretty awesome. Elizabeth Howard Aspyr made the following statement:

Star Wars fans can soon catch up with Aspyr’s update of the Star Wars l: Racer Episode, a fan favorite. The beloved game has been modernized for the best possible gaming experience on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Star Wars fans should be ready to steer their razors to victory and leave their opponents in the dust.

I know I’m stuck for this issue! You will be able to purchase Episode I: Racer from the respective digital stores on May 12th for $ 14.99.