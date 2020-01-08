Loading...

A five-year-old horse in McLean’s care, owned by the owner in question, has not walked and remains “spelled” while the mare’s training and placement fees continue to rise.

McLean and a 45-year-old Baringhup man are expected to face extortion, extortion, and death threats after allegedly ordering the Baringhup man to threaten the victim with the debt settlement.

Andrew Nicholl, chairman of the Australian Trainers’ Association, said that owners who failed to pay the legitimate training fees were “the biggest problem in decades” before Racing Australia introduced ATA-inspired coach and owner reforms at the national level in August 2017 ,

“The reforms came about because the coaches had years of trouble paying their owners bills,” said Nicholl.

“It was not uncommon for owners to simply ignore repeated requests to bill legitimate costs and simply move a horse from one trainer to the next.

“And sadly, there was no real mechanism for industry that forced them to take many of these matters to a civil court to solve them.

“In short, the industry has put in place a structured and standardized process whereby owners and trainers have prescribed documents, duties, and most importantly, a system that the race authorities could intervene if these rules were not followed.

“This includes formal training agreements, detailed invoices, and legally required payment dates by the owners of their invoices.”

Nicholl said the power has shifted to trainers under the new system, which now allows the stake to be passed on directly to trainers in the event of unpaid fees, while horses can also be sold under the Animal Welfare Act to recover the costs of agitation ,

However, the problems increase when the debt exceeds the horse’s cost.

“If the trainer can show that he did everything according to the rules, it is the owner’s fault and the owner is obliged to refute it,” he said.

“According to the old system, it was a mediated, argumentative exercise that largely ended in a negotiated solution.

“With this system, the power has certainly shifted to the trainer. While the system is still not perfect – and the rules have to be adjusted every year – it has been a quantum leap forward for trainers, owners and the industry in general Reforms. “

Due to data protection laws, Racing Victoria cannot provide information on the individuals to whom the coaching and owner reforms are applied.

But the people who are familiar with the owner told Age He has been involved in a number of disputes, including one before the Victorian Civil and Administrative Court, and has worked with De Rango to resolve the disagreement.

The owner declined to comment when contacted by The Age.

Damien Ractliffe is the chief racing reporter for The Age.

