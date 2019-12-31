Race to Race Overview and Randwick Wednesday Race Tips

Loading...

On Wednesday, an eight-race card is scheduled for Randwick. Credit: Morgan Hancock

Race 2 – 2:10 p.m .: Sky Racing Active Handicap (1550m)

No excuse, this is the opportunity for 6. Austria to get on the plate and play the game. She has been a mix of unlucky and catchy in all of her Australian debut to date and has gone to the untested front row at Rosehill. A smaller field with, at worst, a real tempo on paper is the configuration it needs. D Day.

hazards: 4. Celtic love might have run last during the recovery, but when it came to the final spots, it was not bad behind Seasons beat three lengths. Much better suited for this trip, and if Austria continues, she has the right to chase her from behind. 3. Invinciano Two weeks ago, he reacted well by leading on this track and this distance, showing a very good fight when he was challenged. The form is OK so far from the race and, if it doesn't have too much company in front, could take over. 1. Refuel won cool and disappointed a bit second before an equal effort behind Rocha Clock here. Would not be shocked to see her improve greatly.

How to play: Victory of Austria; trifecta 6 / 1,3,4 / 1,3,4

Odds and even: Evens

Race 3 – 2:45 p.m .: Drinkwise platform (1400m)

Must go with the eye and the effort of 2. March in a similar race here on his second start. Sure, he was 100/1 but he went back and then turned to be right next to them and continued to find the winner running for a length. The first time, it is attracted well here, and if it repeats the effort, it gets closer.

hazards: 7. Aboriginal comes through the same race as Mars and she didn't get peace ahead in this race when a discounted favorite. If she is allowed to dictate a little more, she has shown enough in her previous starts to say that she can lift. 5. Chenin Blanc improved significantly during her two trials, this preparation suggesting that it took some time to sort things out. Nicely drawn and one to keep an eye on the first place. 9. Tracy May attacked outside the Indians here the last start, she then hit the forehead but was easily wound. She has had a few chances but has been competitive in each start so far. I can't leave it aside.

How to play: Mars in each direction

Odds and even: Split

Race 4 – 3:20 p.m .: Handicap Schweppes (1250m)

7. Feather did a lot of ground in first place in a race dominated by speed and a track favoring this pattern. She did a great job of finishing fourth there and was solid in the market in a race of similar class. More fit here and if it is a fair game, it will be difficult to hold this time.

hazards: 8. Watch should have finished much closer when he was beaten in three lengths by Inanup over 1150m on this track two weeks ago. It's certainly not more difficult this time around, a win over 16 is a small concern, but would keep him safe. 3. Knowitall Jack Generally likes to keep the pace in his races and resumes with two tries which can only be described as silent. Support for him in the last 10 minutes is vital, but more than capable of winning. 1. Mansa Musa won easily at 1100m on this track in first place, but has not lived up to the class rise since. Ask at 1250m but if it gets a soft lead it can take a bit of catching up.

How to play: Victory of feathers; trifecta 7 / 1,3,8 / 1,3,8

Odds and even: Split

Race 5 – 4 p.m .: Handicap of Bowermans office furniture (1800m)

5. Killer Instinct has this race at its mercy and a barrier could be its main enemy here. Sprinted well to win first place, then came back and hit traffic at 1,550m here two weeks ago. Ideal trip now, going down 2kg and clearly the horse to beat.

hazards: 4. Gunga Din won an impressive highway victory on this trip and was fortunate enough to compete against the company of the city. If the race was held to agree the last time, but it is versatile and calls for a threat. 1. King Tomlola may take a while to hit his straps and maybe there was a sign in third place when he ran away around the corner and fought behind Matowi, Berdibek and co . Small business here and it deserves respect. 7. Newtown Bluebag faces a tricky draw, but hard to blame for the way he's been going lately to narrowly miss Canterbury's successive wins a few weeks ago. Interior doors helped, but luck was lucky this time.

How to play: Victory of Killer Instinct; trifecta 5 / 1,4,7 / 1,4,7

Odds and even: Split

Race 6 – 4.30 p.m .: Grunt @ Yulong Australia Handicap (1000m)

Happy to stay with 5. North with the blinders going on after being beaten first favorite in Wyong by a fit mare. At an early speed to be in a striking position and, if the nuances help him to concentrate, he is able to atone.

hazards: 11. sulking might find the front of the interior but there is a little pressure on the paper so maybe she takes to the track. I came across a handy at Fiteuse the last time and will be in better shape for this race. Five weeks between runs, no trial, one request but must be followed. 6. The Cosmo finally achieved a victory on its ninth start with a combat effort over 1150m on this track. Will enjoy a fast run and long distance return is not a problem. Do not make bad races, so a chance in each direction at least. 1. Liberty Sun showed good speed to lead and a lot of fight to repel the challengers in Canterbury second. Up to 2.5 kg and may have to work for lead, but must have some benefit. Bear in mind.

How to play: North in each direction

Odds and even: odds

Race 7 – 5:20 p.m .: Yearlings Territories @ Sales Handicap (1400m)

4. Zoology really appealed in every way in a race that seems to have a good speed that suits his style of backmarker. Bad luck in his last two games at Moonee Valley, like him, who got a little out of the woods and is always way behind. Would be surprised if he didn't run well.

hazards: 6. Arthur in charge is a top player who has beaten a fit horse leading to Kembla throughout this journey. Led in the two victories to date but also effective outside of speed. Rising and it's close at hand. 10. Gravestone is a huge request. You had to see your first win at Newcastle to believe it, you weren't allowed to win. It was two months ago, a very calm trial led and will probably come back a bit. Check bets for a pointer but must go into quaddies. 3. Voila is a false favorite for mine. She had a chance in both rounds this time on this track and only succeeded the third time each time. Still, to win beyond 1100m, but gets a smooth run from an interior door should therefore have a chance again. Just don't win often.

How to play: Zoology in every sense; trifecta box 3,4,6,10

Odds and even: Evens

Race 8 – 5.55PM: Handicap Mode Tab Venue (1550m)

2. Snips is brilliantly placed here after a fast third place over 1400m in this category two weeks ago. He suggested that he was looking for a little more ground in this performance and was ready to get a nice smooth run right next to speed here. If it runs up to that last effort, it will go close.

hazards: 4. Cisco Bay was excellent in two runs for the new team and he stayed well behind Mr Dependable at Rosehill the last time, this form held up well. I don't see him missing a spot and he has a good chance of winning. 7. Zouologist Goes through the same race as Snips, he did three wide races for a good part of the race, but the winner missed him by five lengths, so no real excuse. Attracted for a chance here. 3. Gypsy found his best form at Hawkesbury on his fourth comeback and while statistics indicate that the six wins are at 1400m and that he has not drawn here before, he has just won one, pulled inside and dropped 4 kg. In each direction.

How to play: Snips wins; Trifecta 2 / 3,4,7 / 3,4,7

Odds and even: Evens

Most seen in sport

Loading