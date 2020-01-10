Race-by-race tips and previews for Randwick on Saturday

Loading...

RACE 3 – 2: 05PM: BISLEY WORKWEAR HANDICAP (1200m)

4. Special reward will win this race if it kills what we saw this time in its two stages. There was a lot of effort on his first run for Kris Lees in November, the start was overwhelming and recovered when he saw himself beaten to get close to the finish. Speed ​​away for a big win in his Newcastle exam and imagine that he would take the lead and catch something from the start. 2. Wiegenberg showed the last preparation, which he could surpass with a few courageous efforts on this trip after a mixed start in the campaign at around 1400 m. He liked his trials and is a good horse who is close when it is right. 1. Timing is back from a victory at 1400 m. I’m not sure if he can give 5kg and a head start for Special Reward, but he will be there. 6. Southern Lad Finally a goal is drawn and is about to win.

How to play it: Special reward.

RACE 4 – 2.40 PM: JANUARY CUP (2000 m)

Clear favorite and rightly so 1. Luvaluva was happy about the step to 2000 m and roared away to win the Summer Cup on Boxing Day when she defeated some of her rivals here. She’s worse up to 59kg and this race will run differently, but she has the quality. If there is a danger, it could be 6. Aqua D’Ivina Who should have almost won in Gosford and seems to be looking for 2000 m. The difference of 6 kg gives her a chance to fight. 4. Taikomochi is the likely leader and will give a sight as usual 3. Sir plush After a struggling third place over 1550 m last week, Luvaluva has five lengths to catch up.

How to play it: Luvaluva.

RACE 5 AM – 3:15 PM: RANVET HANDICAP (1500 m)

4. Napoleon Solo is the best horse in the race and has found a competition with many question marks. He won in Kembla in November. Then, after a month between the 60.5kg races, he found himself last in a moderately run race and couldn’t sprint with them. Down 3kg, pulls gently and is worth another chance. 2. Sondelon won well first, then six weeks between races and did a lot of work before landing in a strong race two weeks ago. Better place here and it can improve. 1. White boots not often in the top four and it is worth forgetting his second attempt, in which he settled immediately after the race and made no impression. Expect him to come closer and have all hopes. 3. Cuban Royale He drove well in the Provincial series and could cause a stir.

How to play it: Napoleon Solo.

RACE 6 – 3.55 a.m .: TAB VENUE MODE HANDICAP (1600 m)

Happy to give 1. Cinquedea Another chance that comes after a balanced performance in a stronger grade last week. It was a strange race where the leader dominated and it doesn’t really fit his style. Draws well for him to get cover and has the same weight as two back when he was very unhappy in this class. His best is good enough. 8. Rocha Clock is the most promising horse in the race and if she steps away, OK can be dangerous. Up to 3.5 kg for the last hunt for the smart Mr Dependable. Logical threat. 3. Bigboyroy led in the same race and boxed OK, although Rocha Clock overtook him late. Expect that he will take the lead again and have claims. 6th Academy went back first if his usual pattern is to be forward and worked home OK. Tactical information is vital, good enough to present.

How to play it: Cinquedea in both directions.

RACE 7 a.m. – 4.35 p.m .: SCHWEPPES HANDICAP (1500 m)

5. Helga Put the label on the wall saying that it is about to win, with a third place over 1200 m and some very nifty sections too late. Jumped there quickly, then pulled back from a wide alley, but much better drawn, and the ride is much easier to handle. 11. Seles attacked the line very well even when resuming at 1400 m, so the distance is not so important for her chances. Back in the mares class and well bred again, under 2 kg, you have every chance. 1. Asharani produced a big down late finish Word For Word, which has since been hit again, came second and has the same weight here. Must be respected. 3. Statuesque probably she leads. She thinks one or the other is better and that’s the only concern, but it can be a sight.

How to play it: Helga definitely.

RACE 8 AM – 5.20 PM: HEINEKEN 3 HANDICAP (1400m)

13. Charretera has the form of saying that he has a chance of breaking through to a solid third place behind Leviathan at the last start with a 6.5kg drop. Chased home, unloading and doing something quick in two previous runs and shown last time that he can be practically ridden, which he apparently has a chance to do again. In this case, he should be on target. 5. Phaistos was a punching bag for Something Fast on his last couple and he looked a bit flat on the last mile. Back to 1400m suits and there is every chance that he will catch fire. 1. Streams has the best turn and best forgives the quick backup last time. But needs luck if she gets it. 2. Toryjoy Beat Strome had two launches back then and surpassed it before landing in Group 3 at Gosford. Can be a hit-and-miss, but a chance to get back on your feet.

How to play it: Charretera.

RACE 9 AM – 6 PM: SKY RACING ACTIVE HANDICAP (1800 m)

7. Mr Dependable will be the cheapest favorite of the day and it’s a bit difficult to bypass it. Was happy to sit over the mile in second place and drop it when asked and it seems that 1800m will only help his cause. Drawn because it can slide and either lead or sit outside. In this case, it will probably be too good again. 4. Occupy flies in this time and has done a great job of winning the provincial final in Gosford. Has a case to go well. 2. Matowi two good runs together and with the Something Fast form you can circle the brand again, but the shot of the favorites is missing. 13. See faith is a tough pacemaker who shouldn’t be far from the pace and has the strength to hold his own at this level.

How to play it: Mr. Reliable.

