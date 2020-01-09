Race-by-race tips and preview for Gosford on Friday

Loading...

RACE 2 – 3.57 AM: FAREWELL KIRSTIE MAIDEN PLATE (2100 m)

Fancy snowden training 4. Duclair 28-day refresher. Ran in Canterbury over 1900m far beyond market expectations and fought his way well to the finish line. Will appreciate class advancement and a lack of pace in the race is your likely leader and allows Tim Clark to judge the colt as he likes it.

Hazards: David Payne is training 6. Viruses could improve after driving flat at 1600 m at the last start, he could get closer to speed and get his trainee Tom Sherry in shape. 9. Snazzy Shazzy showed a nice improvement in the distance at the last start and there is no problem with the 2100 meters. We will not do any work from Barrier 4 to find a practical position behind the speed and to appeal at every opportunity.

How to play it: Duclair to win.

Opportunities and Evens: Evens.

RACE 3 – 4.35 PM: THE WEDDING FAIR 2YO MAIDEN PLATE (1000m)

Difficult race with all runners first or at the debut. Was impressed by the 900m Rosehill trial from 11. In Flanders where the filly sat on the crotch and was held hard by the line. When she only started in Group 3 of the Gimcrack Stakes, she was on the market before going through a big race but still struggling well with the line. Rolls forward from the width and adapts to the pace.

Hazards: The freedman-trained 8. Prime Star looks ready to start two nice attempts. We liked the way the gelding reached the line over 800 m late in the last test, which shows a nice late turn with minimal riding. Has shown good speed from the gates, so it is consistently practical for speed. The colt trained by Snowden 3. Dance is on the debut and the only attempt that led in was smooth, sitting up straight and balancing once in the straight line, hit the line heavily under one stop.

How to play it: Win in Flanders.

Opportunities and Evens: Splits.

RACE 4 AM – 5:15 PM: SEE YOU AT JOKER & THE THIEF BENCHMARK 64 HANDICAP (1600m)

Check out the perfect setup for the one trained by Chris Waller 4. Fairy Me Home to break through this preparation after three consecutive runs. The key is the step backwards to 1600 m after being descended too late at 1900 m at the last start. Expect an aggressive ride from Barrier 11 to take the lead and set a very solid pace that will make it difficult for the gelding to run down.

Hazards: Rachael Murray takes the ride with the one trained by Marc Conners 5. Celtic love Anyone who will be in third place here and appreciate the setback after settling too far in Randwick before reaching the line late. Will come back, but at a predicted fast early pace, she’ll be the one flashing home.

How to play it: Fairy Me Home wins.

Opportunities and Evens: Splits.

RACE 5 AM – 5:55 PM: CENTRAL COAST MARINERS CLASS 2 HANDICAP (1100 m)

The one trained by John Sargent 2. My fire phoenix showed above-average potential as a two-year-old who competed against top-class horses in her first preparation. She appears to want to continue as a three-year-old, as evidenced by her only attempt, which made her sit at a pace and never get out of the first gear held on a leash. Will be prominent in the race and finish.

Hazards: Mitchell Bell takes the Snowden-trained ride 9. Just Fieldwas strongly supported at the last start in Hawkesbury and a missed start proved costly as it hit the line hard late. If she jumps with them she will be hard to beat and get a nice Barrier 4 run that tracks the speed.

How to play it: My Fire Phoenix to win.

Opportunities and Evens: Splits.

RACE 6 AM – 6:34 PM: TAB.COM.AU VENUE MODE F & M MAIDEN HANDICAP (1100 m)

Very excited about the first start for the Godolphin stable 13. Waist, All tests were very good, but the most impressive was the one over 987m in Rosehill, where she leaned back and showed an excellent sprint without going past them. The second horse in the attempt has gone well since then.

Hazards: The 4 trained by John O’Shea. delight It looks like a third climb to 1100m is being made here after it was descended over 1000m very late at the last start in Wyong. If she is able to find the front without having to work hard early, she will give them something to shut down.

How to play it: Tailleur’s profit.

Opportunities and Evens: Splits.

RACE 7 AM – 7 PM: SKY RACING BENCHMARK 64 HANDICAP (1000 m)

Very difficult way to end the meeting with the big field over 1000 m. A lot of runners have the necessary shape to be at the finish, but I went with the class runner 9. Warfare Resumption for the Snowden stable. Has shown very good potential in his first race preparation and has improved since then when it comes to the test. If he is able to reproduce anything that is close to his last runs, he will storm over late and move on to larger races.

Hazards: Bring Mark Newnham into shape 11th circus Back to the races after a 34-day refresher after being heavily supported in the 900m debut in Newcastle, where she could easily put the field aside. With a general improvement between runs and a bit of luck early after the long throw, she will finish.

How to play it: War to win.

Opportunities and Evens: Opportunities.

