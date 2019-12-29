Race-by-Race Tips and Overview for Coffs Harbor Monday

Loading...

Coffs Harbor will host an eight-race card on Monday.

MAIDEN Race 2 PLATE (805m)

Blink and you will miss the girls here in a wide open dash. Grafton Mare 5 years old 7. No doubt a lady resumes without official trial, but normally arrives quickly. Was placed six times after 11 starts and climbed well to the weights after the claim by the 3 kg runner.

Dangers: Many of them run by rival Grafton mare 8. Sequential pearl who is a true father of speed, and shoots to be at the finish. Watch the market on the 3 year old Macquarie filly and the first starter 12. Pennyweight (Sepoy x Pentasia de Pentire) who spent a lot of time at the tests and who pulls well with a crucial claim of 3 kg. It is likely that she will go back, but if they go wild at the front, she will go home. Includes a Macquarie gelding 4 years Pt 4. Prince Arli who resumes after a solid start on the heavy this track in August, and while being largely discarded, he will appreciate being back on the ground.



How to play: No Doubt A Lady to win and in the box trifecta 4,7,8,12

Odds and Evens: Split



Race 3 MAIDEN PLATE (1405m)

Young girls at fixed weights again on a long journey, and there are many chances. Improvement of the 4 year old Wyong mare 5. Enchanted Princess can break into third place. It was easy to bet by picking up behind a smart one at Scone before tackling the line late at Newcastle as a easing favorite, and spikes for that.

Hazards: Gelding Tamworth 4 years old 2. Hardyo can cap a consistent first preparation at the sixth start of the indoor draw. Was strongly supported when it bounced off the front and failed to hold on to Gunnedah, and like the flashing lights that came off and the flashing lights that continued. Gold Coast Mare 8. Savvy Hussler hit the line well in his first run for eight months at the Sunshine Coast, but will have to arrive early from a delicate barrier. 4 year old local gelding 1. Collingwood has the ability and also finished hard in that same girl in Newcastle when supported, but a significant increase in weight in second place is an issue. Home track 5YO mare 4. Dawn Thunder also comes at the end of a regular preparation, placed in four of its last five innings. Eternal leader who just struggled to complete this journey and made it harder to be pulled off the track.



How to play: Enchanted Princess in each direction and trifecta 2,5,8 / 1,2,4,5,8 / 1,2,4,5,8

Odds and Evens: Split



Race 4 CLASS 2 HCP (1005m)

Another competitive sprint, with a passion for local gelding 3YO, which was slightly run 6. Moonhawk second place after having led and tired the first place for six weeks in a stronger class 2 won by a mare with great potential. Previously, he looked keen on beating Class 1 terrain at Grafton, and he's already a second winner.

Hazards: Capable Gelding 4YO Wyong 2. Thiswilldous jumps out of weight, but steps back from a tougher provincial endeavor and, with decent coverage, will come home late. Includes a 5-year-old Tamworth gelding 8. She's Nel which closed well during its first run for 10 months at Scone, and the winner launched a highway at Randwick on Saturday. Large market watch on 4 year old mare and old Victorian 3. Gangika having his first race in New South Wales to lead the local stable after a six month break. By Sepoy from a multi-city winning Desert King mare, the trainer has tinkered with the equipment, and she is forced to go home. Improvement of the 4 year old mare and the stable in Gangika, 9. Texas Target has powered home to win her last two games, and although this is a class stage, she is losing weight and should be fast enough to run hard at home.



How to play: Moonhawk to win and box exact 2,6,8

Odens and Evens: Evens



Race 5 BM 66 HCP (1305m)

Regularly classified race for older sprinters where first positions and coverage will be crucial. Growing up on the market with the 4YO Newcastle mare 11. Delchuzy who found the line well in two rounds at BM 58 level, but the shape around the winner of these two races is strong and she loses 4 kg.

Dangers: Many of them led by a 5 year old Grafton gelding 7. Midweek Hussler who scores highly in this endeavor. Was in close-up behind the smart Foxy & # 39; s Foxinator, two points back before completing at best a large draw to conquer a useful class 3 field on this track, and is at its peak. Takeover of the gelding 5 years 2. Sawtell is trained on the track and normally finds its shape at the start of the preparation. Was constantly in the rankings around the mile throughout the winter, and although he has not been tested publicly, he is already a new winner. Local gelding Rival 6 years old 3. Northern Knight As you would expect, the recovery from a 19 month spell in a practical Class 1 at Taree has not recovered much, but now in shape with this race under his belt, he can work up to home. Grafton gelding 4YO progressive and consistent 8. Bugalugs is ready for this more difficult grade after having won a class 1 here twice, then descending late under 60 kg in a BM 58 at Lismore. Stretched, but naturally decreases in weight. Gelding Port Macquarie 6 years old 6. Sorting has not been far in three races of this level since a dominant BM 58 victory at Grafton, and shoots for an economical indoor race around the midfielder.



How to play: Delchuzy in each direction and the first four 2,7,11 / 2,3,6,7,8,11 / 2,3,6,7,8,11 / 2,3,6,7,8 , 11

Odds and Evens Odds



Race 6 SUMMER CUP BM 58 HCP (2005m)

Featured breed lacks depth and bodes well for 5-year-old Newcastle gelding 4. Luga Lad who hasn't won for a while, but after flashing home to miss the mile here, two points back, he crowned the Kiss The Bride smart home hunt in Kembla which has since won at new to Gosford. Strongly by weight, but it is weaker, and stable is very undervalued.

Hazards: Gelding Newcastle progressive 3 years 2. Control lamp is building a nice record by winning his last two shots at cornering speed, and is ready for the extra trip. Gelding Gold Coast 5 years 3. Surprisingly is looking for this distance in third position after finishing strong in the two heats of this preparation, although it will probably be forced far from a wide barrier. The wait continues for a 5 year old local gelding and a lasting return marker 7. Guest who has made 14 classifications on 19 starts and who shoots again to go up on the ground and be saved for a last push. Includes 5-year-old Tamworth gelding 6. Kliftee if you play the first four.



How to play: Luga Lad in each direction and trifecta box 2,3,4,7

Odds and Evens: Split



Race 7 CLASS 1 HCP (1205m)

Delicate race, with a few key runners taking over. One of them, Murwillumbah gelding, 4 years old, slightly run 1. Rest of the world seems difficult to beat two smart tries for the leading team of the Far North Coast. Taken over the house to win his Grafton debut in the fall before quickly switching to Highway Company. Strongly at 59 kg, but has a real touch of class in this category, and was struck out of his home track meeting on Sunday to be saved for that.

Hazards: Mare Stablemate 4YO 3. Luvdisc also resumes at great odds a single silent test. It took a while to land the final preparation to reach the metro company at Doomben over the mile, and even if it will give them a good start, it can finish a good pace hard. Gelding Gold Coast 4 years old 2. Ultimate power hit the line in a class 1 practice two setbacks before putting in a final start shock, but at its best is drawn to the finish and has also been preferred here in Murwillumbah. 4 year old local gelding 7. Boyles resumes without public trial, but seems to work well, and draws a flexible door.



How To Play: Rest Of The World To Win

Odds and Evens Odds



Race 8 CLASS 1 HCP (1205m)

Play Sam again to close the meeting and a talented 4 year old local mare 2. Hellenism seems set to resume with a knock of nine months. Has not been tested publicly, but works well and when it debuted, this song in late May returned a mile back before presenting itself as a favorite favorite.

Hazards: Rival local mare 7. Delayed response finished well here behind the Bugalugs, and only the career victory so far has come second. Another home run mare 3. Tycoon Anna taken up with a fair effort in a class 2 practice this track; while completing a quartet of local chances, gelding 4YO 6. Beat That had to be used from a large draw and abandoned over the mile at Taree, but the previous shape around this slope had been very consistent.



How to play it: Hellenism to win

Odds and Evens: Split



BEST Paris:

R7 1. REST OF THE WORLD

R8 2. HELLENISM

BEST VALUE:

R6 4. LUGA LAD

