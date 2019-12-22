Race by Race Tips and Overview for Bathurst Monday

Loading...

Seven races fill the card in Bathurst today.

Race 2 BM 58 HCP (1400m)

Track stables can strike again here in a thin race with a 5 year old mare 6. Look beyond who kept fit throughout this preparation, finishing hard to earn this grade and travel to Warren last departure.

Dangers: Mare Scone 4YO 7. Fiery Zone was well supported when she touched the line to land her first virgin after a long break at Mudgee, and seems to have turned the corner. Despite an increase in weight, expect a marked improvement in the distance up from the local 7 year old gelding 1. Attilius who was beaten out of sight by taking over from Gosford, but it is much weaker. Gelding Mudgee 7YO 8. Northern Conqueror had cover before producing his best run in a long time at home this late at Narromine, and should be competitive again from the same draw.



How to play it: Gaze Beyond to win and box trifecta 1,6,7,8

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 3 C, G & E MAIDEN HCP (1100m)

Gelding Warwick Farm 3YO 2. Matowatakpe only needs a clear galloping room from the turn to be the fourth to beat. Was difficult on the market and completed all three tracks during this preparation, and pulled the fence for the best trainer / rider combination.

Dangers: watch the 3 year old stable and beginner gelding market 7. Tourmaster (Akeed Mofeed x Angela & # 39; s Dream by Bel Esprit) who tried well. Gelding Mudgee 4YO 8. Vulcan hasn't raced in five starts yet, but has generally mixed in more difficult company, and has been good for the line after a break in a young girl at Scone. Includes Wyong gelding, 3 years old 9. Sapphire threads in exotic, losing weight after a nice return to Tuncurry; while expecting a second improvement of the 5 year old Hawkesbury gelding 1. Don't judge me who was beaten well behind an intelligent resuming from Wyong.

How to play: Matowatakpe to win

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 4 F & M MAIDEN HCP (1100m)

Now the girls edition on the same course, and there is great hope. Beginner Gulgong 3YO 4. Riders in the stand (Poets Voice x Ondine Belle by Belloto) has been strong across the line in two tries, and just needs to be covered by an awkward barrier to charge over.

Dangers: Another First Starter, Mudgee 3YO 3. Draw (Tickets x Migrate Miss by Seidnazar) had an early speed and also spent a lot of time preparing for the tests. The coach found a great first race from an economical draw. Warwick Farm 3YO 5. Aeecee Dynasty will find it more to his liking after two average races at the provincial championships. Former Victorian 4YO 6. Mont Genep had two solid journeys for a new local stable and was strongly supported during the last departure from Wellington; while Warwick Farm 3YO 7. Rocquette returns for a second preparation of two tests before, and seems to have improved the lengths of a regular first campaign in the middle of the year.



How to play: Riders Inthe Stand to win and quinella 3 and 4

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 5 MAIDEN PLATE (1400m)

Another open case for young girls at fixed weights. Mare Parkes 6 years old 7. Madam empowered has been a constant close in four races this preparation. Hit the line hard at Mudgee at the last start, and if it gets a good tempo to continue, it will invade the house late.

Hazards: Randwick gelding 3YO 6. Pivot can give a boost despite a large return draw from a fair start-up effort in a much stronger business in Gosford. Filly Warwick Farm 3 years old 11. Jetline is better placed here on the third start coming back from the provincials; while including a 3 year old Gulgong filly 12. Lucky Lucia in exotic species which produced its best descent to Gunnedah in a long first preparation.



How to play it: Madam authorized to win

Odds and Evens: Split



Race 6 CLASS 1 & MAIDEN PLATE (2000m)

Well bred 4 year old Warwick Farm Mare 7. Duchess of Windsor challenged a betting drift to win his young daughter on the mile at Goulburn two points back before the close-up in a stronger BM 60 at Canberra. Draw to get a comfortable run just behind speed, and an extra trip should be right down the lane.

Dangers: Randwick gelding 4 years old and former Victorian 8. Fiorentino had its first run for the first metro stable at Queanbeyan over the mile a month before being sent back to testing. More fit now, and extra distance an obvious asset. Gelding Warwick Farm 3 years 4. Jackman Improved third career lengths are starting to go miles at high speed to get home and land her young daughter in Nowra, and a longer trip is a natural progression.



How to Play: Duchess of Windsor to Win

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 7 BM 58 HCP (1200m)

Sprint wide open to finish, with a stack of chances. Gelding 4 years Wyong 4. Hubble can break into a long-awaited second career, win fourth place in a race that suits him. Slowly progressed through three races, this preparation in the best company, and this is the highlight for a stable with a good race.

Dangers: Progressive 3YO Warwick Farm filly 13. Kiaria started with a solid all-time victory at Nowra, and the best country runner continues. Gulgong gelding talented 4 years 3. Larynx may approach the interior draft first. Quickly arrives at the hand and tried well behind Healing Hands which then came out and scored another dominant victory. 6 year old local mare 2. Ave had its first descent for more than a year in a much stronger BM 70 subway category, and will improve considerably in this category, despite a natural increase in weight. 5 year old gelding 10. Skipper Joe has good references on the seven-day medium for a race like this. Bolted into this category and track three tracks back, then play on a highway at Rosehill, before being overpowered late by a smart one here. Will need luck to pass through a wide door, but no question has quality. Mudgee 4YO Mare 11. Zerchois won this fourth year race, and even though the form has since been mixed, the draws to get a good track in the race, and the turn signals continue. Watch the market on a 3 year old local filly 12. Press Week who resumes without a public trial, and normally takes a race or two.



How to play: Hubble each way and the first four 3,4,13 / 2,3,4,10,13 / 2,3,4,10,13 / 2,3,4,10,11,12,13

Odds and Evens: Split

BEST Paris

R1 3. TAKING OF KRAUT

R6 7. DUCHESS OF WINDSOR

BEST VALUE

R4 4. RIDERS IN THE STAND

