Race-by-race strategies and preview for Newcastle on Thursday

There are a great deal of possibilities for punters to select from on a 7-race card at Newcastle.Credit history:Paul Rovere

Race 2 F & M BM 64 HCP (1400m)

The ladies do fight in this article, and there is a few odds. Difficult five-yr-aged mare 1. Pleasure For Us from the Kim Waugh property at Wyong experienced to swap study course at the 200m in a deep CL2 listed here past commence, but nevertheless identified the line, and can peak fourth-up. Would not require to get as much back from the inside of draw, and receives proper back again in at the weights after form jockey’s 2kg declare.

Dangers: Progressive Godolphin filly 4. Record landed a solid betting transfer when leading all the way second-up at Kembla, and appears able of stepping sharply to this quality, whilst carries 4kg additional. Promising Randwick filly 2. Madam Legend swept home for a good maiden acquire below initial-up when closely backed, and secure also speedily jumps to this amount although Randwick filly 6. Good Achievements is one more one particular rising off a potent off-velocity maiden gain fourth-up at Wyong, and should really relish the more substantial monitor.

How to participate in it: Pleasure For Us to win

Odds and Evens: Break up

Race 3 BM 64 HCP (1850m)

Rather open up race at comparable level above a extended trip. Able four-yr-old gelding 1. Karmazone from the Hawkesbury stable of Daniel Robinson was a minimal disappointing acquiring household at Kembla fourth-up, although failed to have the best of operates, and now weighted to his finest. But previously experienced attacked the line perfectly in two stronger Provincial Championship Qualifiers, and only has to reproduce that sort to be charging around the major.

Hazards: Not convinced the inside of attract suits talented a few-yr-outdated Randwick gelding 6. Kirwan’s Lane, but the way he is hit the line in his last couple, will be challenging to keep out specifically at the weights immediately after a 2kg assert. Rosehill 4-year-old 2. Elaborate trapped on Okay this track and excursion third-up, and the winner has because scored an additional dominant earn in excess of further even though Rosehill 4-year-old 3. Quick Practice has been freshened off a wonderful closing operate listed here, and is most effective of the rest.

How to participate in it: Karmazone to win and quinella 1 and 6

Odds and Evens: Break up

Race 4 2YO MAIDEN HCP (900m)

Often interesting when the toddlers lock horns over the scamper excursion, and most are on debut. A person of those, home-keep track of colt 3. Kinloch (I Am Invincible x Far more Gorgeous by Far more Than All set) from the Kris Lees yard, has invested loads of time at the trials careering absent to quickly win his most up-to-date, functioning a wise last 600m in soft 7 ground. Draws the outside the house barrier, but has excellent tactical pace.

Dangers: Plenty of them headed by Randwick colt 6. Stoical, who returns from an ordinary debut at Sandown two months ago when properly backed, but appears to be much better put below, and leading steady has made some key equipment changes. An additional first starter, Randwick gelding 2. Finally Realise (All Too Tough x Located The A person by Bel Esprit), appears to be prepared to roll off a powerful smooth monitor trial when managing the velocity and held together by the line. Big look at on debutant Randwick filly 9. Kittyhawk Flyer (A lot more Than all set x Wings Of Achievement by Flying Spur) who has trialled quite and will get in well at the weights. Warwick Farm colt 1. Now Blessed stored getting the line very first-up on the hefty at Kembla, despite the fact that might come across a couple of of these as well sharp when Scone filly and initially starter 11. Our Award (Time For War x It’s You by Celtic Swing) has had two trials for clever nation steady, bolting in the most current.

How to perform it: Kinloch to earn and box exacta 2,3,6

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 5 MAIDEN HCP (1200m)

Now the much more expert maidens, and once more it is really quite open headed by a few-year-aged gelding 7. Duty who was simply overhauled at a very hot favourite 2nd-up at Wyong, but better placed listed here back again in length and dropping in pounds, inspite of huge draw.

Potential risks: Randwick three-12 months-outdated gelding 1. Devan is really hard match, and banging on the doorway right after finishing effectively in this article in his previous two. Godolphin filly 10. Pitjara amazed on debut charging property from very well back in a helpful maiden at Gosford, and must get pleasure from the larger track. Resuming 3-12 months-aged Rosehill filly 11. Woman Herbert will possible drift back again, but has lots of skill and trialled quietly while three-yr-previous Warwick Farm gelding 9. Bluff ‘N’ Bluster is yet another who likes to get back and end off, and even improved again on business footing fourth-up.

How to engage in it: Obligation to get and trifecta 1,7/1,7,9,10,11/1,7,9,10,11

Odds and Evens: Odds

Race 6 C, G & E BM 64 HCP (1400m)

Fantastic top quality race for the boys with quite a few chances. Beloved the way flippantly raced 4-year-previous gelding 7. Tapiconic from the Maher-Eustace garden at Warwick Farm finished off at Kembla resuming from a lengthy split. Still obtained plenty to master, but has a ton of raw potential, and can electricity residence on a observe that suits.

Dangers: Smart Rosehill three-12 months-old 8. Favra looms as the largest menace immediately after four operates back again, and drawn to get a charmed operate, with a 2kg claim. Released household to win his maiden below two operates again as a very hot favorite right before once more closing off Okay at Wyong. Can peak now, and much far better off back on the more substantial monitor. Improving four-yr-previous Warwick Farm gelding 4. Massive Bad Bruce was terrific 3rd-up powering home to defeat a wise field at this stage, and even though up 2kg, properly able of repeating the dose. Be surprised if the winner arrives outside these three, but consist of Godolphin 3-calendar year-previous 2. Montserrat who upset at Kembla, but earlier variety was very good, and gets blinkers for the very first time whilst Randwick three-calendar year-aged 1. Bullet Fly should be peaking 3rd-up from a comfortable draw remaining at this journey, but handicapper has not skipped him with 60.5kg.

How to engage in it: Tapiconic just about every way and box exacta 4,7,8

Odds and Evens: Split

Race 7 BM 70 HCP (1200m)

The most open race on the card is saved for past. Progressive 4-year-aged community gelding 4. Bombasay from the Lees stable can strike fourth-up from a good trailing attract. Swept dwelling to gain a CL2 on the Beaumont monitor a few operates back prior to functioning property late in two superior-class Provincial Championship Qualifiers.

Loading

Dangers: Scone 5-yr-aged mare and perennial entrance-runner 7. Hardspot has promptly developed a sensible history profitable three of her previous four. Was dominant all the way this keep track of and grade past begin, while sneaking up in body weight and drawn off the monitor. Muswellbrook mare 6. Trophies Galore is also in good variety, ending challenging to gain at household two runs back right before yet again charging late to conquer all bar Hardspot listed here. Proficient Warwick Farm gelding 13. Maroch demands a scratching to get a run, but has been hitting the line nicely all prep, and gets a pivotal 2kg allowance.

How to enjoy it: Bombasay each and every way

Odds and Evens: Split

Finest BETS

Race 1: (8) SHE’S SO SAVVY

Race 3: (1) KARMAZONE

Ideal Worth

Race 7: (4) BOMBASAY

Strategies equipped by Racing NSW

Comprehensive type and race replays obtainable at racingnsw.com.au

Most Viewed in Sport

Loading