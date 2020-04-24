Race-by-race recommendations and preview for Rosehill on Saturday

RACE 3 – 2.00PM: THE TOBRUK BENCHMARK 78 HANDICAP (1500m)

16. Donandkim was trapped large, shuffled back in the run and blocked in the straight all in the similar race very last start off. That was powering Indy Vehicle and Icebath, the early favourites for the Hawkesbury Guineas. Hoping factors are a lot a lot less problematic for the Gerald Ryan-properly trained three-calendar year-old right here. Final planning, his to start with for Ryan, he won a few from 4, with the defeat a video game 3rd in the group 3 Spring Stakes at Newcastle behind Asiago. There doesn’t seem to be considerably separating a great deal of these horses means-intelligent so the map is essential and Donandkim must get a charming operate. 5. McCormack was trapped extensive in the Provincial Championships Last. Forget that. Experienced been flying prior and finds Hugh Bowman.

How to play it: Donandkim each individual-way.

RACE 4 – 2.35PM: KILLAHY EQUINE HAWKESBURY CROWN (1300m)

It is a far cry from the $20+ we bought about 6. Bangkok next and third-up but below we go yet again with the Allan Denham-skilled mare. Drawn barrier 1, anticipate to see the five-yr-old a lot nearer. She is not a one particular-dimensional backmarker. On the five other situations she has drawn inside she has settled third, 2nd, fifth, seventh and fourth. All three of her operates have been exceptional this time again. Very first-up she was luckless powering Fasika and I Am Psyched right before making up a stack of late floor in her previous two. This is the very last hurrah for two time group1 winner 1. In Her Time. She is also extremely effectively in with 60kg given her lofty benchmark rating. Her runs have been a great deal superior than they read through on paper.

How to play it: Bangkok to acquire.

RACE 5 – 3.10PM: HAWKESBURY XXXX GOLD Rush (1100M)

This appears to be a pretty specific preparation with 2. Graff in buy to get him profitable once more forward of loftier Queensland targets. The four-calendar year-aged would not have been out of place in the group 1 TJ Smith Stakes nevertheless below he is in a listed race with the blinkers heading back on having received his most modern Newcastle demo impressively. He has drawn tender and Hugh Bowman rides. Two of Graff’s 3 wins have been in excess of the Rosehill 1100m. Positive, he carries 59kg but he has the class to prevail over that. Initially-up previous preparing he was crushed a duration by Redzel and Pierata with Character Strip and Daylight back in fourth and fifth. The sample that has started off to arise with lightning rapid mare 15. Agent Pippa is that she responds to remaining retained refreshing. She’ll give a significant sight.

How to engage in it: Graff to gain.

RACE 6 – 3.45PM: BLACKTOWN Employees CLUB Team HAWKESBURY GUINEAS (1400M)

Certain that 3. Eleven Eleven is the finest horse in this race. Just desire he drew a gate. Eleven Eleven’s 1st up run was a touch hidden with the son of Fastnet Rock managing the speediest 600-400 and 400-200 in advance of peaking on his operate. The question I have obtained is irrespective of whether Greg Hickman’s 3-12 months-outdated is continue to going to be fifty percent a operate shorter, particularly straight out to 1400m but past planning in Queensland highlights how proficient he is with three consecutive placings guiding Alligator Blood. They have been all on great tracks. 4. Bandersnatch smashed the clock first-up past preparation. He’ll roll alongside in front with the benefit of the inside of draw.

How to engage in it: Eleven Eleven.

RACE 7 – 4.20PM: CHALKER ACCOUNTANTS HAWKESBURY GOLD CUP (1500M)

6. Lady Tuesday did not seem at all relaxed initially up in the moist ailments. Fail to remember she ever ran. Has since been again to the trials with the four months amongst operates and in spite of jogging last, enjoy how she trucked through the line. Back again on top of the ground, be expecting her to bounce back again in a massive way. The five-yr-old was exceptional previous planning, bolting in 1st-up beating Bangkok and Cradle Mountain right before ending alongside Avilius at fat-for-age. This is a wonderful race for 16. Are living And Free of charge with 53kg on his back again but he has normally improved sharply second up. Even so, 1500m first-up and owning won a demo not too long ago in the manner of a horse prepared to go, perhaps John O’Shea has the five-yr-old far more ahead than in past preparations.

How to enjoy it: Woman Tuesday each-way.

RACE 8 – 4.55PM: THE GALLIPOLI BENCHMARK 78 HANDICAP (1300M)

13. Nordicus is knocking on the doorway this time back again having savaged the line in two operates. The blueblood gelding (Dundeel x Miss out on Finland) is now underneath the care of Anthony Cummings and he has the four-year-old traveling. To start with-up he matched motors with Indy Car or truck in excess of 1100m prior to being at 1100m on a large monitor at Warwick Farm. His 35.31s last 600m was the quickest of the overall meeting. That’s in spite of his previously sort suggesting he wasn’t fond of wet tracks. He jumps into Saturday business in this article but third up on major of the floor and out to 1300m, he’ll get holding out with any luck from the auto park attract. 11. Pass up Einstein has gained three of her six starts and is a evenly-raced mare worth subsequent.

How to perform it: Nordicus each and every-way.

