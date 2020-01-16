Race-by-race preview and tips for Canterbury on Friday

Kawaikini sees the danger for Intrinsic in race 5.Credit:AAP

Race 2: 2YO MAIDEN HCP (1200 m)

Large field of 2 year olds to master the 1200 m. Have committed to one that we will see trained for the first time on the track in the form of the Maher-Eustace 7. Prague, Redoute’s Choice’s son appears to be ready to pass two solid tests, including the last over 1050m, where he showed good speed from the gates and a nice twist of the foot at minimal travel too late. Draw no work from barrier 2.

Dangers: Hinchinbrook colt 1. Mission Way appeals in every way. Looks like he’s going to move from third to third place. He will start the Barrier 8 race and get every chance. Waterhouse-Bott trains 6. Major Artie could be a big advantage for the debut performance in Randwick over 1100 m, where the colt showed good speed to sit on the pace and condition that became known late. Should take much improvement from this effort and get the services from Tim Clark.

How to Play: 7. Prague to WIN. Odds & Evens: Split

Race 3: 3YO + F & M BM70 HCP (1550 m)

Fancy the John Bateman trained 2. Nicconita with the trainee Brock Ryan, who takes 3 kg from the mare’s back. Nice won two victories over 1600 m before it last went back to 1400 m in Canberra and hit the line very late. Will appreciate coming out at 1550m and can lean closer to the speed of barrier 2.

Dangers: It was a long preparation for 3. Ondo Pasa but the mare continues to run well. Will master the route affected by the rain and achieve a weight reduction of 3 kg with the regular driver Mikayla Weir on board. If she is able to find a position off the track from the difficult draw, she will drive another good race in every way.

How to play it: 2. Nicconita EVERY WAY. Odds & Evens: Split

Race 4: 3YO F MAIDEN HCP (1100 m)

Very sharp trained on the Matthew Smith 1. Deep crystal with Jason Collett, who maintains the drive from debut performance. Could argue that the last start over the 1100 m should have won in Canterbury, where the filly could get clear air late in the race and devastate the line. It is ideal to stay at 1100m and pull from Barrier 5 to let a weapon run just behind the speed and make a lot of improvements between runs.

Dangers: Chris Waller is training 8. Sweep the statement was undesirable by players late in the bet as they progressed over 1250m in Canterbury, but was only knocked down in the shadow of the post by the talented Napster. Will take much improvement from this achievement. Find the front without having to work on barrier 4 and McEvoy stays in the lead.

How to play it: 1. Deep Crystal to WIN. Odds & Evens: Split

Race 5: 3YO + BM72 HCP (1100 m)

Kris Lee was training 3. Intrinsic I will appreciate the sting from the ground. She has had two wins on soft / difficult tracks in her career, went well and with the booking of James McDonald the stable is confident that it will go well here. Comes back from the wide draw, but is suitable for the small field and the fast early pace.

Dangers: Tommy Berry keeps the ride on 4. Kawaikini

for Jason Coyle. Will appreciate the return to the class after completing only 1.7 lengths ahead of Aquitaine in the Saturday class. Draw to get a nice run just behind the pace and run well in Canterbury. From nine starts in the first three to six starts on the track.

How to play it: 3. BASIC WINNING. Odds & Evens: Split

Race 6: 4YO + BM70 HCP (1900 m)

The toughest race on the program. Large field of runners with many who have the necessary shape to take it out. I trained on getting Clare Cunningham into shape 8. Magic over the bay, He has been very consistent in his last three starts, including a dominant final start over 2110m at Warwick Farm. He returns from the wide draw, but with a lot of speed in the early morning he gives the gelding every chance to be on target. The route affected by rain is also pleasing, having won four times under weak conditions.

Dangers: James McDonald starts the journey 13. Austria for the Waller Stall. The mare looks like she is peaking at 1900 m, does not have to do any work in the course of barrier 4 and is saved too late for a sprint against her.

Instructions: 8. Magic Over The Bay EVERYWAY. Odds & Evens: Split

Race 7: 5YO + BM72 HCP (1550 m)

The Nick Olive trained 8. Highest polarity will be difficult to run here at the 1550m, has made all the preparations, including the last start on the track, where he only went down very late, should he roll forward and gain speed in a race that is missing early and with the trainee Billy Owen, who takes the trip, the gelding is relieved of 3 kg.

Dangers: Victorian visitor 5. Electric Charlie If a race is run in all respects, it falls back from Saturday class, where the gelding landed 2.4 lengths before the winner in Flemington on his return and hit the line well, getting Brenton Avdulla on board and behind Barrier 6 directly behind the Speed ​​can settle down.

How to play it: 8. WIN the highest polarity. Odds & Evens: Split

Race 8: 3YO + BM70 HCP (1250 m)

Impressed by the way the O’Shea 3YO trained 12. Quantico returned to the races of the last start and looks like he has a lot of advantages in the race to use this preparation for better races. At the last start in Canterbury sat just behind the speed of over 1100 m and showed a nice turn too late to clear it out of the way. The extra distance will fit and James McDonald will ride just behind Barrier 4’s pace.

Dangers: Brenton Avdulla remained the last start winner 11. NapsterI came back and ran a lot on the track and distance at the last start, and repeating this effort will be enough to get to the finish. Port Macquarie trains 7. Lord Heron could start a double-digit race again, if he is able to cross without having to work too hard, he looks good.

How to play it: 12. Quantico to WIN. Odds & Evens: Split.

