Race-by-race guide and tips for Muswellbrook on Monday

Race 2 MAIDEN PLATE (1500 m):

Still in the middle distance with the virgins and this is a good sign for the second start of an exciting 3YO Scone gelding 6. Total recall who was late in the Tamworth debut to miss a goal, and another who looks well placed to get the bigger distance.

Loading

Hazards: Scone 3YO gelding 3. Brother Bassy can improve at the third start and arrive at a more suitable trip. Was easy when betting when the line was started fairly recently, but gets a little weight relief. Watch the market improve 3YO Warwick Farm foals 9. If you think so who did well in second place at home. Newcastle 4YO gelding 1. Complaints can reach the fourth highest value after a soft draw. Was overtaken late as a well-supported favorite here at the last start, and if he can control the speed again, it will take some time before he shuts down.

How to play it: Total recall to win

Opportunities and Evens: Splits

Race 3 CLASS 2 HCP (1500 m)

Smart 4YO Newcastle mare 1. Star Alibi He got lost in Tamworth and returned to the track where he’s been unbeaten for two starts. Must win to cement Province C’s path towards autumn.

Hazards: Local 4 year old gelding 3. Sir Leo In Tamworth he took a good second place and lost 1.5 kg due to an even better draw. Gulgong 4YO gelding 4. Slatey Bay is okay again in two runs and can take third place on a suitable course; while 5YO Hawkesbury mare 8. Ellebeedee In class 1, this track showed great improvements at the last start and will keep up again at a good pace.

How to play it: Star Alibi wins and Quinella 1 and 3

Opportunities and Evens: opportunities

Race 4 CLASS 1 HCP (900 m)

Back to the short course, and this looks ideal to resume the 3YO Scone gelding 6.Bold cuvee Who has not tried out in public, but pulls to park at a high speed, and will quickly come to hand.

Hazards: No doubt 3YO Hawkesbury filly 2. Special date I will catch a bit after my career to win her girl this distance and the trip by more than six lengths, but she has more weight here than other better ones. Watch the market resume 3YO Newcastle Colt 5. Giordano He has passed two calm tests and was only slightly beaten last winter before winning at the second start. Newcastle 3YO filly 7. Redlight Dancer After her leadership in Port Macquarie, she was disappointed with a runner-up in the higher class.

How to play it: Brave Cuvee wins and boxes Trifecta 2,5,6,7

Opportunities and Evens: Splits

Race 5 MAIDEN HCP (1280 m)

Another tough sprint with lots of chances. Enthusiastic about the 4YO home mare 10. Stars don’t lie (also accepted for Dubbo), who did her best when she went on late in Taree’s Heavy and retired to the ground much better on this trip to get enough cover.

Hazards: Newcastle 3YO colt 5. Spiritual power may improve in a weaker girl after a fair run at Scone where the turn signals continue; Watch the bets on the first starter and stable mate foal 7. Justice (Husson x Solar Verde by Oasis Dream), who had two attempts to run a provincial stable. Very forgiving of 3YO Wyong filly 8. Summer Orchard Who will find that easier after nothing went wrong and slowly recovered when debuting in a strong girl at Taree as an equivalent favorite of $ 4.40? while 3YO Gosford filly 9. Fonce Factor After a quiet test and a one-time debut run in Tuncurry last spring, she couldn’t do a good first run in record time.

How to play it: Stars don’t lie to win and box trifecta 5,10 / 5,7,8,10 / 5,7,8,9,10

Opportunities and Evens: Splits

Race 6 BM 58 HCP (1280 m)

Bad luck should stop promising 4YO Scone geldings 4. Freerider Who can move up from a dominant first win at Tamworth as a hot favorite after two hapless, fast-paced races to start their careers? Bred to progress and should love to ride this route in the long run.



Hazards: Smart 5YO Tamworth gelding 1. Akecheeta has been refreshed and looks lump-friendly despite 60.5kg. In this class, Quirindi won by two races before slipping late in a good class 2. Doubt Anything else can win even though a local 6 year old gelding 5. Manno can finish third after chasing two good gallopers home; and 3YO Scone filly 9. Love me calmly found the line good in two runs in this class, and another one that is well placed with the turn signals off. Include 5YO local gelding 12. Litt Up If you run back after four hard fits and attract the blinkers, in broader exotic.

How to play it: Freerider wins and Quinella 1 and 4

Opportunities and Evens: Splits

Race 7 BM 58 HCP (1000 m)

Back to a moderate five furlong strokes to close the map, and hard to imagine that one would continue a long break with more gear changes than the 5YO Scone gelding 13. In a spring, has tried well on this route, although she has left a large part of the home run behind her, and is in the spotlight according to the driver’s demands.



Hazards: Local 4 year old gelding 7. Euroaire has been on the go for a while and seems to be on his way to a second career win after doing his best work late behind handy sprinters in his last two years. Scone 5YO gelding 3. More than a samba loves to roll forward and won his maiden run in Gunnedah two runs before staying on this track a month ago. Was scratched from a previous race. 7YO Newcastle gelding not released 5. Jack’s image Who won only twice out of 39 starts and prepared a huge prize. I came home to land in a hot class 2 at Scone less than four lengths behind the smart Pearl Roan, and if he reproduces something like that, it may be late to finish.

How to play it: In a spring in every direction

Opportunities and Evens: opportunities

Tips from Neil Evans, supplied by Racing NSW.

Full racing and racing repetitions can be found at racingnsw.com.au

Most seen in sports

Loading