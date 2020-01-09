Rabbi who survived machete attack has unifying message

Loading...

The New York rabbi who survived an attack on his home during Hanukkah urged people to put aside the differences and “work side by side to eradicate hatred”.

Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, head of Congregation Netzach Yisroel, made his first public comments since the December 28 attack during a celebration on the seventh day of Hanukkah in the hamlet of Monsey. Five people were injured, including his son.

Rottenberg said Wednesday that his community was still suffering from the attack. He greeted a good Samaritan who confronted the suspect and urged people not to politicize the situation.

“Although we, the Hasidic people of Rockland and New York State, may look different, dress differently, speak a different language and choose to educate our children according to our traditions … we, like many diverse people from Rockland County are all created in the image of God, “he said when he read a statement outside his home.

“I stand here before you reach out for peace and unity. Let’s put aside our differences and bigotry and work side by side to eradicate hatred,” he said.

“Always in shock”

Prosecutors said Grafton Thomas, 37, used a machete to attack dozens of people gathered at the rabbi’s home.

Two New York police officers captured Thomas in Harlem about an hour later.

Thomas pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder. A judge set his bail at $ 5 million.

Investigators found a newspaper in Thomas’ house that referred to “Adolf Hitler” and “Nazi Culture” on the same page as drawings of a Star of David and a swastika, according to one complaint.

An Internet search story from a cell phone found in Thomas’ car included searches such as “Why did Hitler hate Jews” and “German Jewish temples near me,” according to the complaint.

Federal prosecutors have accused Thomas of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill – a federal hate crime. A judge ordered his detention.

Rottenberg said his community “is still in shock after the horrific Hanukkah attacks and the trauma that followed.”

One victim, an older worshiper, is in dire condition and needs prayers, said the rabbi.

“But despite all the horror, we stand firm and we stand in our faith in the Almighty, in particular by recognizing His divine intervention which miraculously allowed the attacker to be mastered by our heroic synagogue director , Mr. Josef Gluck, “said Rottenberg.

“Help us to eradicate evil”

Gluck, who noticed that the suspect entered the rabbi’s house with a machete while the rabbi was finishing a candlelight ceremony, said he grabbed a coffee table and punched him in the face.

Gluck told CNN that he was not a brave man. “I feel like God is a hero. He sent me to the right place at the right time, and he gave me the right frame of mind,” said Gluck.

Monsey’s attack was one of a series of alleged anti-Semitic attacks across New York in recent weeks.

Rottenberg urged Jews, especially young people, not to allow the attack to spark feelings of “reprisal or the idea of ​​taking up arms in self-defense”.

There is a state soldier outside the synagogue next to the rabbi’s home, in addition to private security, reported CNN affiliate WCBS. Religious leaders say the synagogue plans to apply for federal grants to increase their long-term security.

Rottenberg said the attack was “a divine call to introspection” to find ways “to eradicate the evil from its source”.

The rabbi closed his remarks on Wednesday in prayer.

“Heavenly Father, creator of the universe, help us stamp out evil and hatred. Help us raise and promote the banner of fellowship and peace,” he said.

