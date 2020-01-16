R.J. Davis shows what he can offer Tar Heels in 2020

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 30: Head coach Roy Williams of North Carolina Tar Heels watches against the Yale Bulldogs during their game at Dean Smith Center on December 30, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)

UNC Basketball: Roy Williams offers a 5 star Blake Cockrum Class 2021 center

UNC women’s basketball: 5 tar heels by Zack Pearson nominated for All-American Game

Class of 2020 UNC Basketball Commit R.J. Davis only showed one game after breaking Westchester County’s record

Just two days after his record performance against Rutgers Prep – a 32-counter attempt and ten rebounds that made him the most successful top scorer in Westchester County – UNC Basketball R.J. Davis showed exactly the kind of play he will bring to Chapel Hill next season.

Archbishop Stepinac’s 5-foot-11, 164-pound combo guard poured 31 points in a 10-for-16 night, leading the Crusaders to a 68-55 victory over St. Francis Prep. He linked all 10 of his free throw attempts after a 15v15 performance from the pre-game charity flick game. He also pulled down seven rebounds and distributed three assists.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3zWYZTM7Yw (/ embed)

Davis is a good ball handler and can drive the track with speed and efficiency. He’s good at causing his own offense and putting teammates together to get theirs. He has speed in the open field and in the quick break and can fire shots from anywhere on the field. He is also a good rebounder for his size. He is good at getting to the free-throw line regularly and uses a high percentage of his shots there.

Perhaps the most valuable asset he will bring to North Carolina next season is his ability to take the lead. The tar heels were thin this season due to injuries and inexperience in the back field, and an additional security guard with a variety of skills like Davis will come in handy.

Davis is ranked 58th overall in the 247Sports Composite for 2020. He is the eighth player in his position and the second most important prospect from the state of New York.

Next: This 5-star center received a UNC offer on Wednesday

Follow Keeping It Heel for the latest information on R.J. to get in North Carolina. Davis and everything UNC basketball.