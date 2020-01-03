QUIZ: Which member of All Time Low are you?

Loading...

(Photo by: Jimmy Fontaine)

All the time down have officially set the Last Young Renegade era on fire (literally), causing fans to speculate on something that will come soon. As we patiently await another update, see which member of the pop-punk pillars you relate to the most.

It is not a sick little game. Find out which member of All Time Low you are with our quiz!

All Time Low is definitely something. Social media of the group, as well as all members, including Alex Gaskarth and Jack barakat, published a cryptic video. We know All Time Low is recording a new album but is it the first tease?

We see the iconic Panda from the video "Birthday" and it lights a burning barrel that contains a fairly important element. Get more details below.

In the video, the panda enters an empty warehouse. Old theater piano music plays in the background. We see the panda lighting a match and throwing it into a barrel. The panda comes out and the camera zooms in on the cannon, which now has a raging brazier inside. Inside the barrel, there is an iconic jacket depicting the latest album from All Time Low Last Young Renegade. Find out below.

panda_1120.mp4 pic.twitter.com/4dyz0iPU4C

– All Time Low (@AllTimeLow) January 1, 2020

In addition to All Time Low posting the video in their feeds, they also hid their profile photos.

We cannot yet confirm exactly what this means. Does this mean new music? Will the panda become a new member? Who knows? All we know is that All Time Low is sure to make our blood and our minds up less than a day in the New Year. Check out some fan speculation about what it means here.

All Time Low has confirmed the end of the Last young renegade in July 2018, followed by a few singles, "Everything Is Fine" and "Birthday", (as promised) later that summer. As 2019 begins, singer Alex Gaskarth has revealed that the group will be "taking a short break" this year, which has left time for his side project with Mark hoppus, Simple creaturesand guitarist Jack Barakat WhoHurtYou.

In March, the group confirmed that the break was over, with plans to release new music "definitively by 2020". All Time Low also revealed that they have started working on demos that will repeat what they learned with Last young renegade "And maybe make things a little more optimistic." Gaskarth admitted that last summer was a "nice window" for digging out the demos together.

They started a new song, "Getaway Green", live at Slam Dunk in May, and although there is no confirmation that this will appear on their next album, we crossed our fingers for another update soon.