Of Radiohead bring to the Misfits“Crimson Ghost, the music scene mascots have been around for decades and several groups are making sure they are here to stay.

Fall out Boy brought their dancing lamas during the MANIA operate in 2018, while Panic! At the discoS Brendon Urie launched an Instagram page for his beloved companion Beebo during the Pray for the wicked run. Take our quiz below to find out which stage mascot you are.

More about the stage mascots

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably seen the “Mr. Sandman” Cat TikTok videos spamming your timeline. The video has sparked a spate of parody videos, the most recent of which come from our own Panic! .

BuzzFeed says the trend started with Jade Taylor-Ryan, 17, and her cat Ed. Her 12-second video is set to the 1954 song “Mr. Sandman “and presents nine beautiful images of Ed cheering, twirling and scanning the camera on his phone.

Video quickly went viral on several social media platforms, with people adding their own takes to the video. Now it looks like Panic! At the nightclub jump on board with their own “Mr. Video of nine images of Sandman featuring the one and only Beebo.

In the summer of 2018, Panic! At The Disco presented the world to Beebo, the glorious puppet sharing its resemblance to Urie. It made its way through an adventure classified X in “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” and has won all our hearts since.

Beebo hit the road for a revealing adventure on the Pray For The Wicked tour in early 2019 before making his comeback in another video. Currently the fourth and final video in this cycle of albums, “Dancing’s Not A Crime” has brought Beebo back for another crazy night.

His viewing time didn’t stop there, while Beebo joined this TikTok viral trend. The message is appropriately captioned: “What dreams (or nightmares) are made of.”

Check out PATD’s point of view on viral fashion below!

What dreams (or nightmares) are made pic.twitter.com/KEnvb21tiJ

– Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) August 28, 2019