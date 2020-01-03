QUIZ: What iconic punk mascot are you?

Loading...

The logo or mascot of a group is something that fans can recognize as soon as they see it, and few genres have created as many iconic logos as punk. Of Dead kennedys"Circle the logo Misfits“Crimson Ghost and more, the punk bands have created images that will forever remain an important part of our culture.

Take the quiz below to find out which iconic punk mascot you are.

Anti-Flag recently released a new song called "Christian Nationalist" with a lyric video. The new single arrives as the band continues to work on tracking their 2017 record, American Fall, and their Live Vol. 2 record that fell last year.

The new song begins with a brief moment of silent organ sounds before exploding into huge guitar riffs.

It would not be a new anti-flag trail without a clear political message. Thus, they attack the white neo-fascist supremacists who use their power to control the oppressed groups.

As for lyric video, the group opted for a suitable set of images. They choose both politicians who have taken money from the NRA and the perpetrators of recent shootings. Leaving no room for unfaithful debate, the group even made a well-stocked list of presented politicians and their NRA donations, which you can see here.

Singer / guitarist Justin Sane outlined the message behind the song in a statement.

"History is full of rich and powerful people who use religion and worship to justify policies of oppression and inequality. Invariably, these policies target the most vulnerable in society so that the elites can retain their dominance. Today, we see this same strategy used by right-wing politicians around the world. Just as the antifascists of the 1930s and 1940s rejected the fascist ideologies of their time, we reject the neofascists of that time. "

The track appears on their next album, 20/20 Vision, which will be released on January 17. Pre-orders are available here now.