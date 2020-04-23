Quiz Trailer: AMC Drama – Stephen Fries’ New Series – Watch

The three-part AMS drama by Stephen Freers returns to the darkness of British life.

After winning a Golden Globe and a Primitive Emmy for director Ben Vishaw in English Scandal, director Stephen Fries returned to the dark side of British life with Quiz.

The limited series, which consists of three episodes, the story of Charles and Diana Ingram (Matthew McFadnien and Sian Clifford) at AMC, and what happens when Charles is accused of making £ 1 million in the British film Who Wants. Become a Millionaire ”

There is no doubt that Charles is a millionaire, as we see him today in the first seconds of a 20-second teaser. The problem is, what happens if you start something wrong. But not everything looks too heavy, if the trailer has any version of live music. Anyway, the soundtrack of this series looks a bit lighter and more funny, for example: “Conflict in English”.

Aside from Clifford and McFaden, in Clifford’s Phlebag and McFaden’s Succession, Michael Sheen plays Chris Tarrant, a host who “wants to be a millionaire.” In an interview with IndieWire earlier this year, the actor said: “I have been against playing real people for a while because I became famous for it. But I really liked this project. “

In that interview, Clifford said he did as much research as possible on his and McFaden’s roles. “It simply came to our notice then. We are really achieving this goal, “Clifford said. “Matthew and I saw the footage of the clock and the possible footage. It’s better to accept a few of them than to seduce. “

Turning to the series Intrler and their scandal, writer James Graham said in an interview in January that they were trying to keep things in balance.

“We offer both sides and ask the classic audience who wants to be a millionaire. We ask viewers to consider their innocence or guilt. In the end, I think it’s an interesting forensic analysis of the criminal justice system, where the perpetrators were like a popular fantasy before the trial. “

See the teaser below.

The premiere of “Quiz” will take place on May 31 at AMC.

