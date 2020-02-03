Quinte West Council approves flood management plan

The city of Quinte West has developed a specific plan for tackling flooding in the municipality.

A report from Deputy Fire Chief Dan SMith says the plan is designed to help the city prepare for, respond to, and recover from flooding by defining specific responsibilities and actions for staff and residents.

Smith tells Quinte News that the plan works according to a ‘self-help approach’.

He says that the plan places more emphasis on pre-planning for flood events and that the city will use all possible means of communication to let residents know when and how to prepare for floods on their properties.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jim Harrison is worried about getting some of the equipment needed to implement the plan.

The city has ordered a number of water-filling flood defenses to protect various risky properties, but they have not arrived.

Harrison says he would rather have that equipment here rather than later.

Some of the risky areas are the marina and the gas station there, the area behind the farmers’ market and others.

CAO Charlie Murphy says that he is keeping a close eye on the water levels and according to his calculations they are already close to the historical maximum, with the thaw still weeks away.

