Quinte Red Devils weekly report

Beginner (U9)



After several months of hard work and preparation, the Quinte Red Devils Novice AAA team were excited to attend the Whitby Novice Classic, where they would see their first full ice competition.

In the first game of the tournament, the Novice Devils would compete against the Oshawa Minor Generals. It took the team a period to shake off the nerves of the new season, but they found their pass in the second half of the game and won the game 4-1. Noah Hughes and Grady Riley each had a few goals for the Devils. Rowyn Haley (2), James Gullage (2), Carter VanSoelen and Hughes played along with the goals. Dax Sage was firmly in the win.

In their second game of the day, the Devils would compete against a hard-working team from Central Ontario. The Wolves were first on the scoreboard, but Matt Travers was high in the net, made some important saves and The Devils then scored 4 unanswered goals in a 4-1 win. Holden Goulah, Lincoln Walt, Grady Riley and Noah Hughes all found the back of the net in the game. Carter VanSoelen, Thomas Marsden, Brody Randle, Everett Brown and Goulah, all added helps.

On Saturday morning the boys arrived on the ice rink ready to go! They hit the ice flying against The Ajax Pickering Raiders and skated to a 9-1 victory. Dax Sage had a very strong game in the net. The goals scored in the match were Thomas Marsden, Noah Hughes (2), Lincoln Walt (2), Grady Riley (2), James Gullage and Rowyn Haley. Adding rescuers to the goals were Brody Randle (3), Gullage (2), Hughes (2), Haley (2), Riley, Holden Goulah, Everett Brown and Emerson Hailstone.

In their fourth game of the tournament, the Devils beat the Hamilton Bulldogs with a score of 12-0, making them the best seed in their division. Noah Hughes scored 4 goals in the game, James Gullage and Grady Riley each added a few goals. Everett Brown, Emerson Hailstone, Rowyn Haley and Holden Goulah all made singles in the win. Assistants in the game went to Hughes (2), Haley, Carter Vansoelen (2), Edmund Dowling and Brody Randle. Matt Travers took the shutout between the pipes.

The devils would compete against the guest team, Whitby Wildcats in the semi-final on Sunday morning. The team played a very disciplined game, en route to a 7-1 win over the Wildcats. Scoring for the devils was Noah Hughes (2), Grady Riley, Lincoln Walt, Carter Vansoelen, Rowyn Haley and Holden Goulah. James Gullage (3), Everett Brown, Zachary Miedema, Edmund Dowling, Riley, Walt and Haley entered the goals with helpers. Matt Travers was strong in the net and sent his team to the final.

The final game of the tournament had fans on the edge of their seats, as the Devils faced the Strong Halton Hurricanes team. The game was back and forth and full of excitement, leaving the two teams 2-2 at the end of the game. Over time, the Devils started the period with a men’s advantage, and they quickly took advantage of their opportunity, while Grady Riley took the puck from the opening round and used his speed to conquer the zone for a hard try on their net. Rowyn Haley was not mistaken when he buried the rebound for the OT Tournament Win. Riley scored the first two goals of the game and Emerson Hailstone picked up an assist. Dax Sage strong in the net, profitable for his team.

The Red Devils Coaches are very proud of all players for the way they represented their team, the organization and their families throughout the weekend. Keep working hard.

McInroy Maines Construction – Major Midget (U18)

The Quinte McInroy Maines Construction Red Devils dropped a tough 4-2 decision to Peterborough Petes in their only league game this week.

Lucas Culhane scored both goals for QRD while Beckett Palmer-Stephen grabbed the only helper.

Ethan Fraser was strong in the net.

Culhane and Fraser received Devils of the Day.

Foley Bus Lines – Minor Midget (U16)

On the way to the second last weekend of ETA League Play, the Devils stared in the eye of a big storm and a few road races. With a succession of league games in the final week of the schedule and an exam week for the boys, the team decided to stay ahead of the storm and leave their weekend games behind.

The first time was a ride to Richmond Hill on Saturday morning and luckily early check in so the boys were rested and ready to take the Coyotes at 4 p.m. With their only other visit this year to the Coyote cave was a loss, the devils wanted to get on the board early, what they did with two in the first and add another in the second to lead a three-goal to the flood. Both teams exchanged goals in the third before the QRD closed it with a 4-1 win, taking first place in the regular season of the ETA Minor Midget 2019-2019. On Sunday morning everyone awoke with a sunny sky, a fresh blanket of snow and a short drive back to Oshawa to end the weekend against the generals. In this game, the leadership changed a few times before the Devils managed to kill a late third period five out of three to scrape a 3-3 tie and a three-point weekend in the rankings. Next action … The Devils try to avenge a few bad trips against the Markham Waxers while they host the Waxers on the QSWC Mackay path this Saturday (3:30 PM) to end the regular season schedule.

World Elite Training – Major Atom (U11)

The World Elite Training Atoms started their week with a match against the Ajax-Pickering Raiders. It was a very fast game. Quinte was first on the board when Seth Scaletta took a shot, Brayden Davidson was there for the rebound. 1-0 for Quinte at the end of the first.

While killing a penalty, Ryan Foley performed his magic and Foley went to Foley to Foley to Jake Gawley for the short-hand goal. 2-0 for Quinte at the end of the second period. The Raiders started the third period with a goal to get them on the board. Quinte shot back, Ty Leavitt shot the puck and Maclean Chisholm shot into the rebound. Quinte insisted on winning the game 3-2.

The Atoms traveled to Buffalo to participate in the North American Cup Tournament. The team played their first game against the Connecticut Jr. Huskies in an outside facility. Temperatures were -16, but that didn’t stop the Devils from working hard. It was a close game, but with 1 minute to go, the Huskies scored. Quinte had a loss of 3-2. Later that day, the Devils faced the Boston Jr. Eagles. Quinte must have used all their energy in the morning to stay warm because they could never enter the match and lost 3-0.

On Saturday, the team faced the Don Mills Flyers for their second face-off of the season. Quinte came out strong and played a great game, but lost 4-2. For their last game of the tournament, Quinte faced the Chicago Young Americans. The Devils dominated the game and closed the tournament with a 5-0 win!

Game 1- vs. Connecticut Jr. Huskies

Score: 3-2 loss

Goals: Maclean Chisholm, Brayden Davidson

Assist: Nate Rashotte

Game 2 against Boston Jr. Eagles

Score: 3-0 loss

Game 3 vs. Don Mills Flyers

Score: 4-2 loss

Goals: Seth Scaletta, Maclean Chisholm

Assist: Chase Cybulskie, Nate Rashotte, Camden Sloan

Game 4 vs. Chicago Young Americans

Score: 5-0 Win

Goals: Maclean Chisholm x 3, Jonas McCoy, Keegan Goulah

Assist: Ty Leavitt, Maclean Chisholm x 2, Jonas McCoy, Wyatt Whalen x2, Camden Sloan

The team has a few days of rest before the weather starts a busy week with four games scheduled. They will compete against Kingston Jr. Gaels, Central Ontario Wolves, Ajax-Pickering Raiders and Whitby Wildcats! Go Quinte Go!

Free Flow Petroleum Minor Peewee (U12)

In preparation for a weekend of fierce competition, the little peewees went out on ice in Clarington on Wednesday evening. Regardless of the (empty net goal) loss, the Devils let the 2nd place Toros work hard for their victory. Scoring for Quinte: Ryland Cunningham (assisted by Jack Foley) and Matthew Airhart (assisted by Noah Lesser).

Early in the weekend, the Minor Peewees traveled across the border, to Buffalo, NY, for The Cup – North American AAA Championship tournament, which organized teams from Ontario, California, Nashville and across the US. By opening the tournament with an early Friday morning puck drop, the Devils forced the Silver stick-winning Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs to play hard every period to win. Earning points for the Devils were: Foley (Koutroulides and Cunningham), Cunningham (Airhart).

That evening, the Devils faced Northern Avalanche in North Jersey, in a Winter Classic-like offside! The temperatures were cold, but the spirits were running high when the Devils enjoyed the experience and a 3-1 victory! Cohen Bedore was responsible for the net towers in this competition. Goals for Quinte: Cunningham (2) and Lesser. Assist with: Foley, Carson Lynch and Jacob Moore.

Undeterred by a 7:00 AM start on Saturday morning, the Devils made a real team effort and achieved a 6-0 win against the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers. Passes and points from all angles, as goals were scored by: Foley (2), Reid, Craig, Airhart and Babbs. Assists from: Lesser, Craig, Rivers, Kelly, Koutrolides (2), Foley, Moore, Ellis. In the net for QRD, goalkeeper was Katste Brant.

In until Saturday night, the game that would determine whether the Devils secured the last place for the play-off round. The Devils met the PAL Jr. Islanders, willing to prove their abilities. Bedore took the blue paint, Devils scorers were: Cunningham (Lesser), Foley (Reid and Kelly), Foley (Koutroulides), Cunningham and Airhart (Rivers and Cunningham). Exceeded expectations, the Devils made their goal, a reality! Their impressive 5-0 victory ensured a place in the play-off round!

The quarter-finals on Sunday were not as the devils had intended, because they failed on the scoreboard; Noah Lesser deserves Quinte’s sole purpose of the game. A huge ‘congratulations’ to this group of young athletes who played with their hearts on every game. Through hard work and determination, the Devils achieved a “top 8” ranking of the 35 teams that participated in the “The Cup” tournament – incredible work Minor Peewees !!

Undoubtedly, this newly discovered tenacity and grit will contribute to their success as they continue throughout the season. Next: a home ice rematch against the Toros, on Thursday, January 23.

.