Quinte Red Devils weekly completion

Bonn Law – Major Bantam (U15)

The Bonn Law Major Bantams continue to lead their division and secure another 4 points this week with two shutout wins attributed to goalkeepers Ethan Beattie & Aidan Crowley. This brings their league record to 29-2-3.

The boys organized Kingston Jr Gaels midweek and came away with a 3-0 win. They also organized Richmond Hill Coyotes on Sunday for their annual Pink in the Rink event and skated to a 6-0 win. The team has attracted pink and raised money for breast cancer research, more than $ 20,000 in their three years of participation in the event. This year alone, $ 6,700 was shy. Thanks to all who supported the team on this meaningful day.

The boys will continue to prepare this week and work hard in practice and try to catch up with games against the Barrie Colts and York Simcoe Express. You can participate in a home ice promotion at CAA on Sunday 9 February at 130 hours when they play their last competition match against the second-placed YSE.

McInroy Maines Midget (U18)

The Quinte McInroy Maines Midget Red Devils went two for two in ETA league play this week.

The Red Devils defeated the Barrie Colts on Thursday, 4-2, then took their second win with a 7-3 win over the Oshawa generals.

Devils of the Day against Barrie were Trot Davis and Lucas Culhane while Michael Patrick received the honor against Oshawa.

World Elite Training – Major Atom (U11)

The World Elite Training Atoms gave their final push this week to the play-offs that played three games.

On Friday, the team traveled to Clarington to face the Toros. Only in the third period did the Devils appear on the board. Camden Slone fired the puck and Maclean Chisholm jumped into the rebound. Ryan Foley passed on to Chase Cybulskie for the finished purpose of binding the competition. Unfortunately, the Toros scored with three seconds to reach the 3-2 victory over the Devils.

On Saturday the Devils were on their way to face the Whitby Wildcats. It was a fast game and every team was out to win. At the end of the first period, Brayden Davidson went to Slone for the first goal of the match. Keegan Goulah to Cybulskie for the winning goal. Quinte wins 2-1 against the Wildcats and takes home two points.

The Devils were back in their own shed in Madoc for Sunday’s game against the Oshawa generals. The devils were hot! Nate Rashotte started the score, followed by another goal from Cybulskie. In the second period, Wyatt Whalen, Goulah, Chisholm and Jake Gawley found the back of the net. Quinte would score one more goal in the third period by Goulah. The defense contributed the most assists – Gabriel Davis, Blake Munnings, Seth Scaletta x 2, Pierson Clute, Ty Leavitt and Sloan were all helpers. Quinte won 7-1 vs. Oshawa.

The World Elite Training Atoms finish their 35-game regular season with 52 points (24-7-4), putting them in second place in the play-offs. Go Quinte Go!

Foley Bus Lines – Minor Midget (U16)

The Foley Bus Lines Minor Midget Red Devils closed their regular season on Saturday, January 25 because they organized the Markham Waxers. Quinte came in the first in the first in this one and added one early in the second to go up two. The Waxers scored to close the gap until one late in the second before the Devils scored a shortened goal to restore the lead of two goals before the flood.

Although the stingy Waxers pulled into the third blood early on, the QRD guys managed to add a few insurance signs three minutes apart in the middle of the third frame to close the game with the 5-2 win. With the Devils first place in the regular season standings, they earned a first round bye and were able to practice a solid week while waiting for the winner of the 4-point series between Clarington (9th place) and Barrie (8th place). ). When they recently played some players, the Devils had the opportunity to get well and work on some details in practice.

The QRD OMHA quarter-final series starts on February 6 at home against Barrie. Also don’t forget to mark your calendars March 6-8 while the Foley Bus Lines 2004 Red Devils repeat themselves as OMHA Champs while organizing the OMHA AAA Minor Midget Championship at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Center with the hope of representing the Quinte region during the OHL Cup March break in Toronto.

Beginner (U9)

The AAA team from Quinte Red Devils Novice has successfully started their regular season last weekend in their first “full ice” competition.

The Devils organized the Oshawa Minor General on Saturday in the RCAF arena, where they played a fantastic game for the large crowd of fans. In his first game back from an injury, Mason Whalen led the way for his team with an excellent effort, which led to 2 goals and 2 assists and received the ‘Team Heart Award’ as the hardest working player of the game. Grady Riley and Thomas Marsden each added a few goals, while Noah Hughes and Everett Brown each added a number of goals. Carter Vansoelen, Emerson Hailstone, Brown, Marsden and Riley added extra assists in the 8-1 victory for the Novice Red Devils. Matt Travers stood between the pipes in the first home game of the team.

The players would like to thank all their family and friends who attended the game and helped to encourage them! The Devils set off next weekend for two away games in Peterborough and Clarington.

