Quinn Hughes wins his colleagues during his first all-star weekend

ST. LOUIS – Quinn Hughes arrived in St. Louis on Thursday as the youngest player of the all-star weekend of the NHL, finished second in the mid-season PHWA’s Calder Trophy vote and is a major reason why the reviving Vancouver Canucks on top of the Pacific Ocean Division at the 50-game mark.

But the younger brother Jack Hughes will still correct a questioner who suggests that Quinn may exceed his own hype.

“I don’t think that’s true. I mean, people in Vancouver praised him before the season. We had something like this, this is a problem. Like many expectations,” Jack Hughes said recently.

“We knew what he was going to be. He knew what he was going to be. So it’s not surprising to us. Maybe for you, but not for us – and certainly for the media in Vancouver, it’s no surprise. “

There is calm confidence in the “now” generation of hockey, the stream of 25-year-olds taking over the all-star weekend in Missouri and dazzling their teams to compete.

(Tyler Seguin, that wise veteran of 27, calls them ‘swaggy’ – and he likes to see it.)

So when Quinn, at the age of 20, can sit in his all-star sweater under the bright lights, head high, no nerves, and say nothing has surprised him to jump from the University of Michigan to an NHL playoff yacht, do you believe him.

“His confidence,” says Canuck’s teammate and colleague all-star Jacob Markstrom, wondering at what made him most impressed by the defender.

House of the Canucks

Stream all 82 Canucks games with Sportsnet this season. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

“He doesn’t get stressed. You put him off the ice. He is not so crazy. He is so calm. But his confidence is huge in the puck. Small, tight situations, playing against star players – nothing changes for him. He plays just play and enjoy it. “

Hughes, who will go toe-to-toe with Connor McDavid in Friday’s fastest skater race and unleash his 3-on-3 wheels for the Pacific is the tournament on Saturday, says his first all-star experience immediately improved when Toronto’s Auston Matthews (wrist) was replaced by good friend and colleague ’99 baby Brady Tkachuk.

Hughes lived with Brady and Dad Keith for two years when the young players were in the American national program together.

“It made my weekend 10 times better,” says Quinn. “I am excited to hang out with Matthew. I have known him for a long time, and with Brady I also get along with him, so it’s really exciting.”

Did Jack consider making a flight from Newark to St. Louis to linger with Quinn and the Tkachuk boys?

“Oh, God, no,” Jack laughs. “No, I’m going to take my nine-day break and just relax.”

Jack says he is proud of his big brother, and the two are constantly talking, even more this season than in others. A simple “congratulations” is all that Quinn needed to hear from Jack.

“We don’t make a big deal of these things,” Quinn shrugs. “We go through this together. We have always been very tight.

“I definitely had goals in mind, but I wasn’t really sure what I could and could not do. I am grateful and it has been a great year so far.

They say you pretend you’ve been there before, but few do it like the powerback of the Canucks.

While the cameras and recording equipment swarmed during Thursday’s media day, he explained how he learned to control his sleeping and eating habits to prepare his body for the hardships of an 82-game gravel (Quinn leads all freshmen in ice age, on average 21: 36). Quinn spoke about his admiration for fellow American Patrick Kane, his favorite to watch, and wisely refused to throw fuel into the Battle of Alberta.

“The only thing I can say is that I know Matthew from the ice and the family, and they are some of my favorite people and best friends,” Quinn said. I love Matthew and I respect how good he is as a player and I leave it at that. “

Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado worked with the Hughes brothers in the summer when Jack and Quinn flew to Halifax to learn from super trainer Andy O’Brien.

“He was quiet. Very kind person. As a player, unreal, “MacKinnon says.” He and Jack for both. They look like twins. They look like the same player. Both are great and they get an unreal career. “

Quinn’s smoothness and evasion met MacKinnon, who plays every night with that other Calder Trophy – yacht defender, Cale Makar.

“I think they are different, but great in their own way,” MacKinnon explains. “I don’t know Quinn a ton, but he might slow the game down a little and Cale speeds it up a bit. He’s always on the attack.”

While the early return to Quinn gives Hughes credibility to the Norris-sized crash that accompanied him to Vancouver, a true Norris winner gave his verdict on the balanced phenomenon.

Chris Pronger, who now works for the Panthers’ front office, was watching Quinn closely as the Canucks rolled through Florida earlier this month and was happy to give his reconnaissance report.

“Great skater, transitions with the puck, attacking dynamically and creating so much there. I think, as everyone knows, he just has to work on his defensive game and work on that side of it (while still playing on his strengths, “Pronger said.

“The knock on Quinn will be: can he take the beat, whether it is in the play-offs or late in the seasons when things get a little harder?”

Well, it certainly doesn’t come out as the kind of player that will withdraw from the moment.