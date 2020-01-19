Quinn Hughes of Canucks embraces the nickname, grateful that he is all-star

Vancouver Canucks defender Quinn Hughes has achieved a lot in his short time as a professional hockey player.

He goes to his first all-star game before completing a full season in the NHL. He is talking about winning the Calder Trophy this year.

And he probably has the most unique nickname in all professional sports: “Huggy Bear.”

Hughes said much of the honor before the name goes to his teammate, Brandon Sutter.

“He was a bit like that nickname,” Hughes said on Saturday during After Hours on Hockey Night in Canada. “He made everyone call me that, so it’s what it is.”

Although ‘Hughesy’ is sometimes thrown around, it seems that most Canucks prefer the nickname ‘Huggy Bear’.

“Once we had drafted it, I thought” Hughesy “Huggy Bear,” Sutter said. “He came in one day, just like the third day he was here, and he was wearing a T-shirt with a small little bear on it. It was perfect. “Huggy Bear” was perfect. “

“I think I’ve gotten used to it a little bit now, but it’s pretty funny,” Hughes said. “I didn’t help myself last year with the T-shirt, but since then I certainly haven’t worn it anymore.”

Since his NHL debut on March 28, 2019, Hughes is all for Vancouver.

The 20-year-old was the youngest defender of Canucks who scored for the team since J.J. Daigneault. He is the first NHL rookie defender to record multiple three power-play assist games in one season.

Hughes is also the sixth fastest defender in reaching 30 assists in 49 games or less in the history of NHL.

“I am a confident child, so I thought I would do well, but you never know how it will go,” Hughes said. “I am very happy that I played with very good players and I think we have a very good team, so that certainly helps.”

“We still have 30 games to go, and I need a strong finish here.”

Hughes is certainly not the greatest man on the ice at five feet-10. But his ability to use his skills and cleverness to defend sets him apart and makes a big impact in every game.

“I certainly learned at a young age when I was smaller that I couldn’t use my muscles and use my brain instead,” he said. “I feel that I have been better defended throughout the year and I am sure I will continue.”

Earlier this month, the Canucks defender was selected for the all-star game as the winner of the Last Man In vote. Although he admits that he did not vote for himself, he knows that his mother certainly did.

“She was pretty excited,” he said. “If my mother could do a hundred (votes per day), I think she would. That’s only she, she loves her children. “

“I am absolutely grateful. It only shows you the hockey market that Vancouver has.”

The Hughes family is called the first hockey family in America. Hughes’ mother, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, was a three-sports athlete who played lacrosse, football and hockey at the University of New Hampshire. She was also a member of the national hockey team of the United States.

“She was huge in helping us when we were growing up, she’s just so supportive,” Hughes said about his mother. “My father was often on the road, so she would lead us to practice and lead us to games and things like that. Very happy to have her and her support. “

Hughes’ father, Jim Hughes, played at Providence College and was previously an assistant coach for the Boston Bruins and Toronto Marlies. He then became director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Hughes brothers lived in Toronto for 11 years and often played a glossy game on outdoor courts in the city.

“I think the outdoor courts will really grow your passion for the game. There are a thousand in Toronto and I have probably all been there, “he said. “I was absolutely lucky to grow up there. It was just fun. “

Hughes also admitted that After Hours was a fan of Leafs when he grew up.

“Being in Toronto, it’s hard not to get caught up in the excitement there. It wasn’t a great time to be a Leafs fan, but I always enjoyed going to the games and there were still some nice players to watch. “

No American family has ever brought three players into the first round of the NHL design. But with Hughes selected as the seventh overall in the 2018 design and his brother Jack Hughes as the first overall choice in the 2019 NHL design, the Hughes family could write history.

The youngest Hughes brother Luke is currently playing with the national development program of the United States. Luke also matched Quinn’s under-17 points in total – but in 22 fewer games than his older brother.

“I think he’s just getting some good bounces,” Hughes joked. “Luke is a really good player. He is probably further than I was at the same age. I’m really excited for him. I think he will really make a good choice next year. “

“It is your dream as a child to play in the NHL and do it with your brothers … Now that Jack and I are here and Luke is doing well, it’s pretty exciting and cool.”