QUICK TIP: PayPal, Clergymen and the Post – three new fraud attempts with email scammers you need to watch out for

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Have you heard of the last three scams going around? Michael Finney has another 7 On Your Side Quick Tip for you!

The first comes from PayPal. It is an email that indicates there is suspicious activity in your account. All you have to do is give them some personal information and it will fix everything – so don’t fall for it. If an email contains your personal information, simply contact the agency, group, or company directly to determine if a problem has actually occurred.

The second is spiritual deception. It has been in Protestant churches for some time. Now it has passed to rabbis. You will receive an email saying that they are helping some locals and need gift cards. Don’t fall for it. Call your house of worship directly and see if they need your help.

And then the third comes from the General Postmaster. You will receive an email saying that you have serious concerns about having a package worth approximately $ 100,000 and want to deliver it to you but need some information. The general postmaster does not answer you. He doesn’t need any information and there is no $ 100,000 package. So if you’re asked for a gift card or if it seems too good to be true, you know the answer – it is.

