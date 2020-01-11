Quick Shifts: 'Heart and soul' Rielly is pushing through pain for Maple Leafs

Loading...

A quick mix of the things we’ve collected from the week of hockey, serious and less, and four lines of deep rolling. This week’s column was written while looking to the right and looking to the left.

1. Morgan Rielly’s minutes have never played so many minutes.

And it has never been so difficult for Rielly to play those minutes.

As the most used and most loyal defender of the Toronto Maple Leafs told Jonas Sigel of The Athletic, he fought “a lot of pain” in his lower body while reaching an average career and team-high 23:53 for the Maple Leafs every night.

He has had an MRI. He did not skip a game.

He has disabled several training sessions, recently an easy start during Thursday’s 3-on-3 exhibition at Nathan Phillips Square.

And he did not grumble once, at least in public, when he saw friend and current partner Tyson Barrie take his place on the deadly top power-play unit of the club.

“Mo is a special guy, a special player. He is the heart and soul of this team. Boys love him in the room and he fights against some things, but he never complains, “Barrie said. “I love the man, and I think everyone feels that way.”

Kasperi Kapanen reflects the sentiment.

“It just says he’s a pretty big warrior, and he’s just a very big part of our group,” said Kapanen. “That’s why he didn’t really skip games, and it’s huge for us. We need such a man on our team, and he’s also a big presence in the dressing room. So off to him.”

For months, Rielly, now the longest lasting Leaf, has played his cards close to the chest – which is not a bad strategy under the Toronto microscope.

Hockey culture tells players not to apologize. To suck it up when you’re not at your best, or – this week – when the best player in the world posters you on national TV.

But for the first time in seven NHL seasons, Rielly has seen his personal results fall.

It is a result of a crazy low shooting percentage (2.5); said injury; the high standard he set in the 2018-19 outbreak (which resulted in a large number of votes for Norris, NHL All-Star and Lady Byng); the removal of a security blanket partner in Ron Hainsey; and now, reduced power play time.

“It says how committed he is to the team. That’s a big one. It speaks to his character and only to leadership, “said head coach Sheldon Keefe.

For all legitimate press that Keefe has received to encourage non-Mike Babcock boys such as Jason Spezza and Barrie, it is worth noting that Rielly was a Babcock man.

The former coach would never have demoted him to PP2.

“He is a team-first man and he does everything he can for us there, and we are happy that he feels a little better nowadays. He is an important man for our team,” said Keefe, the one who had to tell Rielly to sacrifice his own assers because of Barrie’s mojo.

“Ever since my very first discussion with him, he has recognized the importance of involving Barrie more in what happened and accepted that very well. And since then his attitude to it has been very good.

“He and Barrie have really taken good steps, with more consistency. The most important thing is that Morgan’s attitude has really shown that he is really about the team, but also acknowledges, as I explained to him, that so many other things he does are important to us that his tax on power is reduced – playing can serve the greater good, and he acknowledges that. “

2. The Frederik Andersen who put his helmet on the couch and was trapped with a reporter after what he felt was a premature pull in the 6-4 loss of the Leafs for the Edmonton Oilers Monday night hardly resembled the Andersen we saw on Tuesday morning. Talkative and happy, he held a good long piece with a few reporters.

He is a competitive man who hates to leave the fight – but he quickly flushed it.

Keefe usually allows goalkeeper coach Steve Briere to do most of the communication. Keefe spoke to Andersen on the couch immediately after he pulled him, but understood that that wasn’t enough.

So, the coach brought his number 1 to his office before Tuesday’s training to explain his decision: he didn’t like to look at the players who gave up the A-class chances that Andersen are wearing out, he wanted the attention of attract the skaters and the club tries to choose places for backup Michael Hutchinson to pick up some slack and get a grip on it.

“I just wanted to make sure that I spent some time on my short conversation with him (on the couch). He was really good at it and understood, recognizes, “Keefe said. “When we talk about managing Freddy’s workload, I see no reason why he shouldn’t have been on the net in that game.

“We are trying to get Freddy to a manageable number (of games played).”

Mitchell Marner was asked if he chose to let his friend cool down after such an emotional loss or if he immediately tried to talk to him.

“I sent him an SMS that evening asking if he wanted to play video games. But I think you just let him calm down. We let it dry, “Marner replied. “It is unfair to Freddy, the number of times he has saved us this year, to do that to him.”

The natural successor: which video game?

“Nothing really one game. I have a few. I don’t say it anymore because everyone keeps telling me that I want to play with them, so I’m keeping it dark now, “Marner said.

“He actually played a different game. I don’t say games or anything. “

3. For 48 hours, the only thing hockey fans in Toronto wanted to talk about was Connor McDavid’s goal. You know the one.

With his tour de force performance on Wednesday, I couldn’t help but I wonder if Auston Matthews almost took it a little personal that another superstar walked into his building and led the show.

Beast mode Matthews is something to behold, and of course his dying seconds received one-timer praise. But he almost scored on a shot between the legs at speed.

This is a man who has tried “The Svech” twice this season. He craves highlights, thrives on creativity.

Matthews also checked like a dog and had a game-high three takeaways in that game.

For all the control that Matthews gets for his defensive game, the 22-year-old now has 50 takeaways. Only Selke finalist Mark Stone has more (63).

4. Some weeks I just feel extra happy with the work I do. This was one of them.

Seeing the McDavid goal in Monday in real time at Scotiabank Arena, then that exciting 3-in-3 exhibition between the Leafs and the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday was a blessing.

While glowing an assessment was made of that 3-on-3 OT, the subsequent shootout was not too poor.

Blake Wheeler’s chin strap snapping, helmet-tipping celebration after thwarting Andersen with a gear for the fourth-round winner was beautifully arrogant. I loved it:

After the victory, Wheeler gave a nice, detailed report of his shooting strategy on that specific snipe:

“I saw with the first few guys, (Andersen), playing pretty deep in the net, so I tried to show him a bit of speed and slow him down and then slow him down. Our goalkeepers tell us all the time: “It’s so hard when you’re on the goal line and you try to read what’s coming.”

“So from there, I think the goalkeepers are just trying to get big and take the bottom part of the net, and you know five holes will open. So I could sneak it in fast enough. “

5. A nice touch from Wheeler for the ceremonial puck fall on Wednesday.

With eight members of Team Canada’s gold junior team on the blue carpet to drop a ceremonial puck at the Jets-Leafs anthem game, Winnipeg’s American captain suggested Kitchener, Ont. – born Mark Scheifele to center ice in his place.

“I was pretty happy to do that,” said Scheifele, who was in the final on Sunday. “It was pretty cool to see. It’s always great when Canada wins and pretty gutsy when they are with them. “

So you get a photo from Akil Thomas & Co. plus Captain John Tavares of Scheifele and Leafs, who have four junior world tournaments and three medals in between.

Welcome home guys! @HC_WJC @HockeyCanada pic.twitter.com/ZpQv14AM8y

– Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 9, 2020

6. It is interesting that just five days prior to Peter Laviolette’s resignation, he took the time to explain his key to growth as a coach.

“If you are passionate about what you do as a coach, such as if you love what you do and are passionate about what you do, that is probably the best influence you can have on your team,” said Laviolette.

“I have learned that players want to take to the ice, that they want to work hard and have fun.” I think it’s your job as a coach to let them do that. So that has always been a kind of mentality for me: to do the best you can, to bring passion into the game to inspire people, motivate people and then let them go on ice and have some fun. “

Maurice, the best dry humor in the biz, considered the list of respected coaches who all lost their jobs this season, especially hikers such as Laviolette, Peter DeBoer and Mike Babcock.

“I’m worried about the trend. They’ll come for you one day, right? We’re all fired no matter what happens,” Maurice said.

“All three of those boys are coming back. The difference now is that they all have huge contracts that they sit at home with and enjoy Christmas – and when they return, they probably earn more. “

7. Big last question from Jeff Marek to Maurice, wondering if there has ever been a statement worth losing $ 20,000.

Better answer from the coach (see below), who once bought a diamond for his wife with good money that he wanted to spend on an official exploding. Instead, he bit his lip and named the diamond after the referee.

“True story,” he said.

8. Wild week for Igor Shesterkin, the long-awaited prospects of the New York Rangers and supposed heir to the king’s throne. The Russian celebrated his 24th birthday, was named after the AHL all-star game and overcame his NHL debut (he also won his second start).

The day he was called up from the AHL, Shesterkin was first in goals against average (1.93), second in save percentage (.932), second in wins (15) and third in shutouts (3).

He could no longer be refused, and the Rangers must see what they have in the 24-year-old for the trade deadline.

As a result, we have an intriguing dilemma of overfilled folds.

Henrik Lundqvist is not going anywhere and 23-year-old Alexandar Georgiev backup (career. 913 saving percentage) is no longer exempt from distance.

Georgiev is the last season of a cap-friendly deal ($ 792,500) and would certainly be created if he touches the thread.

This is a spicy one.

Lundqvist starts on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues, Georgiev supports and Shesterkin carries the citizens.

The Rangers are one step lower than the metropolitan powers and should be sellers. It will be fascinating to see GM Jeff Gorton’s next step.

“On the way to the arena my hands were shaking, I couldn’t even drink water. But when I stepped on the ice, I felt everyone’s support and energy and it really helped me”

– Igor Shesterkin pic.twitter.com/nLGUs9Vq22

– Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) January 8, 2020

9. The Svech has a drop effect, people. Here are bets that we will see two a season in the 2020s.

Our friends with the @Canes call this “The Svech”, but we have some guys in the #OHL who can pick it up @FlintFirebirds’ @ev_oksentyuk with a flawless performance and a groovy little dance to celebrate pic.twitter. com / 5ODqF4mS1a

– Ontario Hockey League (@ OHL Hockey) January 5, 2020

10. When the Jets drove through Madison Square Garden last season, Maurice threw three of his most dangerous weapons – Scheifele, Wheeler and Kyle Connor – over the planks for puck drop.

Rangers coach David Quinn went against Marc Staal … “and a child named Pionk”, Maurice recalls. “And I think:” This is going to be really good for us “, and after two we are 3-0. Who is this boy? We have looked at him closely.

“You walk off the couch and think:” Who the hell is Neal Pionk? And why does he close our No. 1 line? “”

Since Jacob Trouba exchanged cap-crunching for Pionk in the off-season, the Jets have been “exceptionally satisfied” with their unsung return.

Despite being thrown together with a combination of D-partners and his condition tested by a career-high use (23:18), the consistent Pionk places personal records in points (29), plus / minus (+5) and Corsi (51 percent).

Maurice uses the name Joshua Morrissey when describing the puck-moving style of Pionk. Every time you are compared to the best defender of the club, it looks pretty good.

11. We are halfway and potential Hall of Famer Phil Kessel has nine goals, 18 assists and is a team-worst (with a mile) min-18 for the Arizona Coyotes. Only three of his goals have come to the same level and he is on track for his worst statistics in 12 years.

Of course, a shooting rate of 8.7 explains part of the drop-off, but yikes.

12. The Maple Leafs held a session on Tuesday with skills only, splitting their attackers and defenders on two separate pads.

At one point, six coaches worked with the six Maple Leafs defenders on breakouts and puck-pick-ups – a student-to-teacher relationship that would embarrass the Toronto District School Board.

“The more the better, especially when working with such smaller groups,” said Keefe from his helper elf group. “We are very lucky to have development coaches with very good expertise and experience, some beyond what we as coaches focus on every day. It is therefore a different voice and in some cases a more specialized voice in terms of what they are working on. “

In the 82-game grind slog, Keefe believes that skill development can give his group both a mental and physical interruption to the constant talk of systems. And if all the exercises are 5-on-5, individuals don’t get that many puck touches.

Marner describes it as a stimulating reset.

“It will appear in games and make a big difference,” Justin Holl added. “Although we are at the highest level, there are things that we need to improve, so there is no reason not to.”

It has advantages to introduce new skills, but also to refine and strengthen basic skills, such as getting rid of the boards quickly for a quick first pass.

“Those details disappear in the course of the season,” Keefe said. “(When) you always work on big things and structural things, always with five players together, you lose the detail.

“It’s a time to really identify certain important parts of the game or it’s just about giving players a lot of feeling, lots of touches in a short time.”