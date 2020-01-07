Loading...

Quick access to snow moves overnight

Updated: 9:09 a.m. EST Jan 7, 2020

A small, rapidly moving storm will spread a band of snow and a winter mix in southeast Massachusetts from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning. although it can start as rain on the outer cape. Futurecast hour by hour | StormTeam 5 Card Room “Next, we’ll turn it over. In the wee hours of the morning – 2, 3 am – more stable snow and a small burst of heavier snow is possible in southeastern Massachusetts, “said Fitzgibbon. By 6 am on Wednesday, the system will start to move offshore and will move during the morning commute. Generally, areas north and west of Boston can expect an inch coating. “But to the south and the south coast, an inch or 2 is possible, “said Fitzgibbon.” We could see up to 3 inches over Cape Town and the islands. ”

A small, fast-moving storm will spread a band of snow and a winter mix in southeast Massachusetts Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning.

Cindy Fitzgibbon of Storm Team 5 said light snow would spread after 8 p.m. and snow mostly around midnight, although it could start as rain on the outside course.



“Then we will return it. In the wee hours of the morning – 2, 3 hours – more stable snow and a small burst of heavier snow are possible in southeastern Massachusetts, “said Fitzgibbon.

On Wednesday at 6 a.m., the system will begin to move offshore and move during the morning commute.

Generally, the areas north and west of Boston can expect an inch coating.

“But to the south and the south coast, an inch or 2 is possible,” said Fitzgibbon. “We could see up to 3 inches over Cape Town and the islands.”

.