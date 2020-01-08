Quibi is committed to a future of fast clips and small screens

Loading...

In between, Katzenberg explains that he and Whitman have known each other for 35 years, since he runs Disney and she was VP there. Katzenberg led the Disney animation renaissance – Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, etc. – which the company still visits with live remakes.

But things change. He was expelled in 1994, and announced a few weeks later that he was starting a new studio with Spielberg and David Geffen … that caused a completely different animation revival (Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, etc.). And now he says with some satisfaction that people in Hollywood are joking that if you are not working on a project with Quibi, you are not really a people in Hollywood. (This seems to be the right time to reveal that Roger Lynch, CEO of WIRED’s parent company, Condé Nast, is on the board of Quibi, and WIRED talks early about a show in the streamer.)

After Disney, Whitman went on to a series of heavy businesses, from Hasbro to eBay – while, as she says, it wasn’t obvious that people wanted to buy things online. She left HP at the helm after six years; Katzenberg says he was on the plane to Silicon Valley that night to offer the CEO position to Quibi. She was planning to travel; he threw her up for three and a half hours. He needed what she knew. “If you don’t ask, you don’t understand. If you don’t swing, kick the ball, run with it, you don’t score, “says Katzenberg. “I always come from school: go for the unreachable. To be honest, this is the second time in my life when I got the absolutely perfect, unreachable partner.”

“What was the first one?” I ask.

“Steven Spielberg and David Geffen,” he says.

The man can do a meeting, I say. And it was a good turn, because this is about when Whitman went to the meeting room with us.

Despite what everyone I have said, Katzenberg’s own hypothesis as to why much of Hollywood has signed up for Quibi shows has little to do with him, or even with technology. Broadly speaking, it is a bit of ‘show’ and a bit of ‘business’.

The ‘show’ part is the next turn in the evolution of the story structure, he says. Films are a few hours of story that is meant to be consumed in a sip; TV shows that you can choose to see as a unit of 22 minutes or 42 minutes (that is minus commercials), or as a story of no less than many hours that lasts one season or more.

But in all those formats, the secret, irreducible unity is the act. Just like in a play, these are story sections, related to chapters. They have movies, although smart screenwriters disagree on how much and how long they should be. In radio and TV broadcasts, commercials became de facto actbreaks – an hour-long show has about five in modern construction. “And the first act break is always over -” says Whitman.

“- eight and a half minutes,” Katzenberg ends.

So although short online video is more like an overview of a social network or YouTube, the fact is that TV and filmmakers already understand the qui in Quibi. (It’s an abbreviation for “fast” in case you forgot. Yes, I’m not entirely sure about the name.) They already make shows with acts of about ten minutes.

They can already imagine series with those limitations – be it single stories told about multiple episodes or anthology-like shows like the 50 States of Fright by Sam Raimi, telling different scary stories that take place in every American state. “What Quibi does is take these two proven sciences and actually bring them together for our” lighthouses, “says Katzenberg,” in which we tell a two-hour story in chapters that last seven to ten minutes. “