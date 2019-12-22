Loading...

As more and more Winnipeg cinemas offer cinema-goers the opportunity to order drink offerings together with popcorn and sweets, we asked ourselves which wine would go best with milk duds.

And really, who would know better than Christopher Sprague, sommelier at 529 Wellington.

Sprague sat down with 680 CJOBs Geoff Currier to discuss the subtleties of eating and drinking in front of the big screen.

The following interview was edited for brevity and clarity.

Geoff: So now you go to the cinema and get a glass of wine.

Christopher: It is an amazing thing.

Geoff: If I get a small bag of popcorn and butter or gold topping – or another fine petroleum product – over my popcorn, should I drink wine with popcorn?

Christopher: Oh, I think it works really, really well. There are a few elements that make the wine taste better. Salt is one of the main factors, salt and wine interact really, really well.

Geoff: What is wine and cheese, right?

Christopher: Exactly, and if you think about the other factor, the great taste of cheese is actually the fat. So that the petroleum product or the real butter you put on helps with the wine. Very very.

Geoff: So popcorn is a good mix with wine?

Christopher: One hundred percent. He can process great white wines, very substantial, full-bodied white wines. It can process very clean, fresh white wines, as you can see in the Pinot Grigio spectrum. And it can process red and dessert wine. Potato chips are the same, they are also great for wine.

Geoff: So a good full-bodied white or a kind of cleansing red? A brighter red would be better with popcorn?

Christopher: Yes, if you go to the red side, you want to do something that doesn't have a lot of tannins. Think of red wine from a cooler country. Canada grows great lighter red wines, places like Oregon and Washington like cooler climates, northern France and northern Italy. All of this will be a light red wine that can deal with popcorn much better.

Geoff: OKAY. We have a pack of Starburst Minis and a pack of Maltese.

Christopher: The Maltese go very well with wine because chocolate goes very, very well with wine, because it contains a little salt, but also contains tannins. And it has a lot of notes that you would find in deeper red wines. Cabernet Sauvignon can be a bit chocolaty and Merlot can too.

Christopher: The starburst would be much better with a very clean white wine that is fairly light and refreshing. And maybe like a Sauvignon Blanc – you want a bit of a fruit taste.

Geoff: OK, so the sugared sweets that are a little bit harder, I mean, licorice or these Starburst Minis, things like that with a lot of sugar.

Christopher: As a rule of thumb, when combining sweetness with wine, the wine must be sweeter than the actual food you eat.

Geoff: This will be a challenge for the Starburst Minis.

Christopher: A nice harbor could get there, or an ice wine could work really well.

Geoff: So we also have milk duds.

Christopher: Mintiness can also be an interesting game with the wine, as you can get mint flavors, especially from Cabernets and Shiraz from Australia. So it's again one of those we're trying to achieve the same flavors. So milk duds might work.

Geoff: okay We do not suggest that you visit cats as the reviews are obviously not good, but you can drink wine with popcorn and a good, full-bodied white or a lighter red in general.

Christopher: It could improve the film.

Geoff: Christopher, it was fun, thanks for doing it today.

Christopher: Great joy.

