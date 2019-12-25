Questions and answers: This father and daughter duo wrote the book about selfless children; we ask what it takes to raise those children

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Paul D. Parkinson and his daughter Sammie searched the country for 18 months, starting in June 2018, to find selfless children, focusing on grade students. They wanted to discover why some children prioritize others, but they also wanted to celebrate the fact that even young children can change lives.

The resulting book, "Unselfish Kids," features children like Sandro Cunningham, 7, who collected more than 1,000 coats, then with his father created a public coat rack in Trenton, New Jersey, where anyone who needs it can take one; and Khloe Thompson, 9, who saw homeless people on their way to school in Los Angeles and decided with her grandmother to sew bags that could be filled with items such as soap and toothpaste, and then give them to those in need. She Tryon, 6, of Cleveland, Ohio, collected more than 40,000 crayon boxes for children's hospitals after she was a patient who could not color because her hospital had no crayons.

Parkinson, of Logan, Utah, and his wife Rebecca have six children, ages 11 to 26. Sammie, 23, who lives in Provo, Utah, is the only girl. He took time off from Utah Valley University to do humanitarian work in Thailand and Fiji and find stories for the book, which was released on December 3. As for the future, Sammie said he is deciding whether he will return to school or try to become humanitarian to work on a full-time search.

Despite writing books and addressing other media projects, senior Parkinson works full time for Philips, a health care products company. He previously wrote "Unselfish: Love Thy Neighbor as Thy Selfie" and says his passion is to create media that positively shapes culture, including the movie "Nowhere Safe" about cyber bullying, which he wrote and produced.

Paul and Sammie Parkinson recently spoke with Deseret News about what makes some children so attentive and how parents can encourage it. The interview has been edited for its length and clarity.

Deseret News: Have you always cared for humanitarian work?

Sammie Parkinson: My parents taught me by example to do kind things. When I was in high school, my father always asked me: "How did you serve someone today?" Or "Did you sit next to someone at lunch who didn't have a friend?" I think that was what initially caused it. But when I was in college, I started taking classes that were making progress in the direction of serving others, so I thought maybe humanitarian work would be a good way to do it.

DN: Do you see a common thread among selfless children?

SP: I think every child is born inherently kind. As they join society, their environment changes them. These children are incredibly kind and amazing, but they have parents who support and guide them by example and push them to pursue these desires.

Paul Parkinson: The children in these stories are elementary school. Using the term child would seem obvious, but everyone wants to do good. I think it's not so much what they want publicity, some of these stories were unknown, but they belong to families that want to do good inherently.

DN: What have you learned about kindness?

SP: The biggest lesson is that even a small act of kindness can be very useful. I think that as a society we all want to serve or be good in some way, but we believe that we have to do something big and if we don't do something big, it won't make a difference. There are quite a few here that nonprofit organizations or organizations started. But I think the ones that really stand out are the ones that are really small, a simple act of kindness. For example, there is a boy named Maurice Adams. He and his mother were on their way home after graduating from high school and saw an old woman trying to climb some stairs. "Mom, stop!" He jumped and helped her. A small action can do a lot and creates a domino effect. People see that and want to do that too.

There is an appointment in the book by Edward Everett Hale that says: "I am only one. But I am one. I cannot do everything, but I can do something. As I cannot do everything, I will not refuse to do anything I can do." That is what we expect people to take from the book. Start small. Simple things can go a long way.

DN: Do you have stories that you will take with you?

PAGES: There are two stories that really speak to me in that regard. One is about a child in a professional football game. He saw another child wandering, crying. He couldn't find his dad. Then the boy said: come and sit by my side until they find your dad and surround him with his arm and comfort him. Both are of a different race. The nice thing is that children don't see it until we tell them or teach them. They don't see races or nationalities or whatever.

A 4-year-old girl, Norah Wood, was shopping with her mother. She saw this old gentleman who didn't like to buy. She jumped in front of him and said: ‘Hello, old man. Today is my birthday! "She gave him a big hug. He was so surprised. The man said it was the first time in six months that he felt joy; his wife passed away six months earlier. Now the girl and her mother visit this man every week and she He has become a granddaughter for him.

DN: How do parents raise selfless children?

PAGES: I think there probably isn't a correct answer. Certainly, modeling selfless behavior is one of the most obvious. Our society has become a lot about the individual: being the best athlete, being the best student. And those things are so slow that a child could spend a whole childhood improving their own talents in those areas. As a parent, I think we have to step back and make sure we spend time developing the talent of goodness in our children. I hope to put that idea in people's minds. The boy who plays the piano in a spotlight, that's something I can do. Here is my talent, this is how I can use it. I think parents talk to the children and point out ways and give them opportunities.