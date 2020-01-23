Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif never dreamed of playing in the Super Bowl, but it has become a reality.

Duvernay-Tardif moved from a relatively unknown football player at McGill University to the largest stage in North America since the turn of the past decade. He was voted 200th overall in the sixth round of Kansas City in the 2014 NFL draft after he won the J.P. Metras Trophy as an outstanding lineman in Canadian college football.

The 28-year-old Mont-Saint-Hilaire, born in Quebec, has been an important pillar for the bosses for 57 games in the last six NFL seasons. He played in the AFC Conference Championship a year ago when Kansas City lost to the eventual Super Bowl winner, the New England Patriots. Duvernay-Tardif is a starter on the offensive for the high-power bosses, led by franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes led Kansas City back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, throwing 294 yards and three touchdowns in comeback 35-24 last Sunday against Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship game. The Chiefs are trying to win the second Super Bowl title in their history with a key Canadian paving the way forward.

Dr. Duvernay-Tardif is the only active player in the NFL with the doctor’s name. The six-foot-five, 312-pound Duvernay-Tardif took time out in the media for a full question-and-answer session as he prepared for the Super Bowl.

Q.: Do you have any idea what it means locally in Quebec?

LDT: I try not to read the newspaper too much. My mother and a few other people sent me that it was a kid looking at a Laurent Duvernay-Tardif jersey with a Habs jersey in the trash. I said, ‘Oh my god, that’s real. People are really behind it. “You get a sense of support through social media and the interviews, and I’m really grateful for that. In three weeks I will probably take a minute and just look back on this trip that just happened and realize how crazy it was. At the moment it is my job to concentrate on the game plan and prepare for the 49ers.

Q.: What does it mean for Kansas City to finally go to a Super Bowl?

LDT: In the first year when I was here, we missed the playoffs a bit. And then, in the second year, we made the playoffs through the wild card. Since then we have won the division’s title four years in a row. Last year we lost this game against the patriots in a critical overtime situation – everyone remembered that. For all the guys who were here last year, it was a repayment this year. Now we have won this game and are heading for the big one. It is really a privilege. There’s a lot for everyone on the team, but also for the city of Kansas City and Montreal and Canada. Just to feel that all of these people behind us really give us energy to give everything we have.

Q.: Why could the Chiefs return after an early lag in the playoffs?

LDT: Sure, there has been a pattern in the past two weeks, whether it was against Houston or Tennessee, but I have a feeling that it is happening for various reasons. There were three critical mistakes in the first game against Houston, especially regarding the teams, and there was a lack of coverage in the defense and there was a 21: 0 boom. Last week I felt that it was more of an insult than that our shoulders because we couldn’t score in our first two possessions. We definitely have to take care of it and make sure that we are strong, because the further you get, the better the teams are and you can’t really afford to stay behind.

LDT: No matter what happened, the last two weeks were really good learning opportunities. As a team, we all showed character because we were able to stick together, nobody panicked and nobody pointed their fingers. We were confident that we would make it. If we can fix this problem and if we are able to bring that confidence into a big game, I think it will really help us.

Q.: How long did you celebrate the AFC championship before going into Super Bowl mode?

LDT: I don’t know how often you see people in films who win and then go out and celebrate and all that stuff. But I have the feeling that after 70 games on the O-line, contact and physical exertion at minus 10 degrees Celsius you can no longer go out after a game. I just went home, had dinner with family and friends and went to bed. I think that’s how you have to do it, because the next day I was back in the gym preparing for the week of exercise. Being in the playoffs is an obligation, at least for me, it’s a victim. You want to make sure that your body is in order and do everything possible to master the game plan. I celebrated the moment on the field, went home and got a nice dinner and the next morning when I woke up I was already in a Super Bowl mindset.

Q.: How important is it to get the Super Bowl for head coach Andy Reid?

LDT: Coach Reid was more than a coach, he is also a mentor. I feel so privileged to have him as a team, as a city, because the bosses really didn’t win before coach Reid got here. The team he has assembled over the past five years is really talented and I think we owe him all the way this year because he has worked so much for us in the past. Personally, he was the one who understood what I had to do with the medical school and football and gave me the opportunity to combine the two at the highest level. If it hadn’t been for me, I probably wouldn’t have made it, so I’m really grateful. Personally, it is something that I think about in terms of additional motivation.

Q.: What can you take away from your offensive success against Houston and Tennessee to advance to the Super Bowl?

LDT: Both Tennessee and San Francisco really rely on their D-line and I think if you are able to control the scrimmage line whether it runs or fits, you give your team a lot of chances to score. Especially if you have Pat [Mahomes] in the background, it is so good at reading, breaking up the defense and knowing which window will be open for throws. If you have that speed in the broad receiving position, be it Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins or Travis Kelce, we only have so much athletic skill in the skill positions that if we give Pat time, he will be able to do that Extend drives. Play games and score points. That’s what we have to do against what is probably one of the best lines of defense in the NFL.

Q.: What makes NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes so special?

LDT: Pat, he has a huge arm. But I feel like last year and this year – it’s crazy what he can do – to stop reporting, to know where to throw the ball, what will be open, and to steer the offensive line. He sees everything, sends the line in the right way, and calls the broad recipients to make sure he’s on the perfect route to use that flash or cover. He’s just a great player with tremendous athletic skills. The way he could run the ball himself in the past two weeks made him even more menacing. Just an all-round player and a great leader who is likely to be one of the greatest.

Q.: Do the chiefs have an advantage at the Super Bowl quarterback?

LDT: Yes. I think we are a step ahead at Quarterback. I think Pat is currently the biggest quarterback in the league.

Q.: Can you believe some of the throws that Mahomes can or can make?

LDT: Sometimes we look at the jumbotron and see the instant replay between TV commercials and we say, “Oh my god, how did he do that ?!” It’s not just the throw, it’s the fake head and looks another goal, even though he knows he’ll throw it somewhere else. The way he can play with all the different coverage elements to make them think that he will do a certain thing and then make a boom creates this little opening that Trav [Kelce] enables them to do to catch for a touchdown, it’s incredible. It is almost not human how many things he can process at the same time. “

Q.: What is it like to be with Mahomes?

LDT: When he passes the O-Line bank, he is always super positive. He always has the expression in his eyes that he will go out and fight and collect the points we need to win. This applies to pretty much all the games in which he played. It certainly gives us a lot of confidence when we know that he is behind us and does his best to make games.

Q.: How would you describe the speed of Tyreek Hill?

LDT: It’s amazing how fast he can run and make it look so easy. Sometimes you see clips of him running and the microphone is high and you hear him when he is running you make noise but you look at him in the picture and it is so smooth and relaxed. It’s crazy how he can make these cuts and run at that speed. It is not only his job to make games, but also to expand the area of ​​the field that the defense must cover, and to allow men like Sammy [Watkins] or Travis [Kelce] to get under his route and one more To create windows. It really allows you to stretch the defense and stretch all windows in different cover.

Q.: Have you ever played for a championship in the course of your football career?

LDT: No. This will be my first championship. I feel like after every season I’ve played football, every time you go into the playoffs, you end the season with a loss. It is the only time in my career that I have the chance to end the season win. After that there is nothing left and you have reached the top. That gives me goosebumps to think about. It means that to me.

Q.: When you were at McGill University, did you ever imagine playing in a Super Bowl?

LDT: No. For me it has been a step-by-step approach throughout my career. When I played at CEGEP, my goal was to get to the medical school and still play football. When I got to McGill, it should be the best football player possible. It was only my third or fourth year that I focused on being a CFL player. Then a few scouts from the NFL come to see your game, and then … try to get a draft and then try to get a start job and a new contract and so on. It wasn’t until I started being a constant starter for the Kansas City Chiefs that I had a vision to get to the top and win the Super Bowl.