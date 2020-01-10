Loading...

Marcel Desjardins, general manager of Ottawa Redblacks, quietly started the process of trading the rights of an aspiring quarterback to be the face of the franchise in the country’s capital.

Nick Arbuckle, weighing 213 pounds, was sent to Ottawa to opt for a third-round election, but the deal included a conditional decision. If Arbuckle signs a contract extension, the Redblacks will have to send Calgary the first choice in the 2020 CFL draft, and the Stampeders would send their first choice – the sixth choice overall – back to Ottawa.

By separating Desjardins and his agent from the third round, Desjardins was able to negotiate exclusively with Arbuckle for a month to try to make a pact. The GM who won the Gray Cup answered a number of questions about the deal and how the Redblacks plan to earn Arbuckle’s signature.

Dunk: How did it come together?

Desjardins: I had reached for Calgary before the holidays and just got in touch with hoof and threw a few things with him. We put it in bed over the holidays and then quickly resumed it. The initial premise that we were both on the same page and it made sense, and we just kept going.

Dunk: How did the trade come about?

Desjardins: We looked at what we think are the better potential options and we found it to be our best. Based on – I know the sample is small – he showed that he can play at a high level in this league. He certainly did it against us a couple of times. He is still a young player, he still has room to grow and we have a fairly experienced offensive coach as head coach who can develop him so much.

Dunk: Was the decision to get him speeded up after Paul LaPolice was hired?

Desjardins: Let’s put it this way, is it something we might have done anyway? But sure, once Paul got the chance to watch him and felt that this was a solid option for us, we were all on the same page and let’s go ahead. He took the time to study him before the vacation and we agreed what he could bring to Ottawa.

Dunk: Given the new negotiation window, when does the exclusivity of the Redblacks with Arbuckle end?

Desjardins: Other teams could join the mix early, provided everything is approved. Try to do it by the end of the month.

Dunk: Can you take Arbuckle to Ottawa for a visit?

Desjardins: It is our property so that we can do what we want. He’s on our list right now. We’ll do something later in the month once everyone’s back in town. We want to make sure everyone is in town at the same time before we bring him in. So we’re going to find the right window to do that, and that will likely be later this month.

Dunk: What did the Redblacks like about Arbuckle?

Desjardins: Make decisions, don’t make big mistakes, be very efficient in everything he does, the way he kept the team in the field. He wouldn’t do anything stupid. It looked like he was a guy who knew what he was doing. From the point of view of information processing, one can say that he coped with it pretty well.

Dunk: What does trading Arbuckle rights mean for Ottawa’s quarterback situation?

Desjardins: To be determined. The next step is to get Nick signed, and then we make decisions.

Dunk: To what extent does the registration of Arbuckle play a role in your salary cap planning for the free agency?

Desjardins: It is certainly a big piece for us, it would help a lot. It is the first step, but also a big step.

Dunk: How did you put the value of the assets together for arbuckle trading?

Desjardins: It is a certain level of reasonableness, to be honest. We thought that doing without a third round was more than appropriate to acquire the rights for a month. We have four last year draft picks, two from Manitoba, one from Sherbrooke and one from Laval. We believe that this worst case scenario replaces the third round. There are several ways to close the gap if you lose this third round. If we go from first to sixth place, if we commit him to the first round, we haven’t picked much at the top of the draft and are fine with six, seven, eight, nine. So we are more than happy to draw a little later in the first round and know that we still get a good football player.

Dunk: What would be your ideal contract term for Arbuckle to sign?

Desjardins: Usually you try to do quarterbacks for three years. We haven’t really talked about it yet – his agent is Rob Fry – I haven’t talked to Rob much about it yet. I don’t know what they’ll see in terms of actual maturity or in terms of dollars. I have a feel for the dollars, but we’ll see how that works. Ideally, the minimum is three years, but I don’t know if we can do it or not.

Dunk: Was there an opportunity when you were discussing the deal with Calgary to talk to Arbuckle about his agent before you graduated?

Desjardins: No. I’m looking around the league and where will his other options be? You won’t be many of them if he wants to be a beginner. I think our scenario is as good as everyone else’s as far as our role as head coach and offensive coordinator is concerned. Who we have in relation to other players on our list – now we have to improve there. But also what we have to offer in terms of our facilities, our local environment, in terms of what the city of Ottawa has to offer. And you look at the other options and for me they are not comparable. There are some places you can start as a quarterback, and no one in this city will know who you are.

Dunk: Are you preparing a recruitment position for Arbuckle?

Desjardins: You have to and we feel that we have a lot to offer. But it’s up to him, his agent, and me to check the contract to see if it makes sense to everyone. Paul and the coaching team must do a great deal to talk to him about what Paul can do for him as a quarterback.

