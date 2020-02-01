Questions and Answers: James Wilder Jr. revealed what happened to the Argos and led to his signature in Montreal

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

James Wilder Jr. flew from The Six back to La Belle province.

There were twists and turns behind the scenes that Wilder Jr. had to navigate as if he were running football and defenders were trying to get him down.

The 27-year-old reveals what happened to the Argonauts in Toronto and explains in an open and honest question-and-answer exchange how a signing for the Montreal Alouettes ultimately comes about.

Dunk: What happened to the Argos?

Wilder: At the end of the season, I and my agent were contacted with some interest in the NFL and I got an early release. I got some interest in the NFL – didn’t get any offers, just great interest – so when I left I made it very clear that I would get my release just to exercise my NFL rights. maybe WWE. I was told by the organization – Mr. Manning, Pinball and John Murphy, all three – that the door is always open to me if something else doesn’t work. And John Murphy specifically told me that the door would be open just to keep the honor of my word that I would come back and get no redemption and go.

The day Coach Chamblin was fired, which is no secret, we hit our heads. I have been told by NFL teams that I am on the shortlist but will not be substituted for any training sessions. I chose the NFL. But I went back to the Argos, specifically Mr. Manning, and he told me to call Murphy and Pinball. I and my team reached them and they were no longer interested. They said they kept going after telling me the door would always be open. It surprised me and blinded me. The situation hurt me a little, but it’s part of the business. I went on with my life.

I had a great opportunity with Montreal, I wanted to play with them. Personally, I contacted them because Will Stanback went to the NFL and I love the way they use their backtrack. I told coach Khari Jones that I would like to play for him, I love his relationship with his players, I love the energy there, I love everything about Montreal and I would like to be part of it. He told me that he had no GM at the time, but we stayed in touch. And when Danny Maciocia came, we got it under construction and signed the contract. It was a great blessing in disaster. I was injured in the beginning, but it’s the best opportunity for me if I could choose a team, including the Argos.

Dunk: How would you categorize the interest of the NFL?

Wilder: A lot of interest, a lot of film – Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans were the teams that contacted my agent and were very interested. We wanted an early release and it was even an opportunity to join the XFL. Just in case a team told me I had to make more films before the NFL season, I left that door open. We agreed that I would be released early and if I ever returned if things didn’t work out I would return as an Argo. I kept my word. The day Chamblin was fired, I reached for them and tried to get it going.

In the end, I am drafted into the XFL by the Los Angeles Wildcats. I actually rejected them to try to return to the Argos, but then I found that the Argos were no longer interested after I had already rejected the XFL. Head coach Winston Moss was pretty upset that he pulled me in and I didn’t come. I closed the NFL door and started turning to CFL teams. Montreal was the first team Stanback sent to the NFL because I felt like I wanted to be fit.

Dunk: Are you about to sign an XFL contract?

Wilder: It was close. They were about to book my flight, but at that point they were talking to my agent – I lived in California and was drafted by LA and they tried to book my flight to fly to the Houston training camp – I turned it around Da the Argos Chamblin fired, the NFL didn’t knock. Let me see if I can go back to Toronto. The only reason that hurt me in Toronto – my problem, my headache, or whatever you want to call it – was Trainer Chamblin and Trainer Chapdelaine. We just didn’t have the same vision. The same day I saw that coach Chamblin was fired on Twitter, I turned to Mr. Manning first. He told me he was happy to hear from me and to contact Pinball and Murphy. We reached them and they moved on and they were no longer interested.

I just rejected the XFL and tried to go back to Toronto. I thought I was in a bad position right now. We had a clear understanding and I think things have changed and I haven’t been updated. I immediately contacted coach Jones. He told me I was very interested in you, let me work, give me some time – you have my word – and said he was a fan of mine, I would be a perfect match for Stanback if he went to the NFL. They finally got the GM in place, Mr. Maciocia turned to me and we reached an agreement that we were both happy with and that got the deal done.

Dunk: Can you understand why you weren’t used by the Argos?

Wilder: I dont know. I don’t want to throw buses under the bus. For example, Mike Lionello was my running back trainer at the Toronto Argonauts and is now at Montreal. I know when the President and GM first came in, they really wanted to know what was going on in Toronto. I was badly talked about by someone in the Toronto organization and Jim Popp was of great help to me. Coaches talked me badly in the league, and when I approached teams like Edmonton, the Eskimos said he heard my attitude was wrong, and so on. There were teams who said they could offer me a big bonus, but none because they weren’t happy with my attitude. I was wondering who the hell scolded me?

Popp is cool with Maciocia and he helped me a lot. He explained how I am, how I dealt with the situation and coach Lionello also stretched his neck. He told Maciocia and Jones what was really going on and I dealt with it like a pro, I dealt with everything professionally, I was always very respectful. It was just that people didn’t like me. Coach Jones called me and said that I no longer have to worry because coaches Lionello and Popp clarified this. So that’s a plus for you. I said thank you to coach Lionello and Popp, I didn’t ask you to report because I didn’t know you were cool with Maciocia.

Dunk: How important was Popp’s role in securing the next contract in your career?

Wilder: Jim Popp was a big help. If Popp and trainer Lionello hadn’t been there, I probably would not have signed, because next to my name there was a star that I have an attitude, even though my teammates chose me for two years in a row for the selfless man tom pate award team. Someone in this organization – coach – badly talked me to all the other teams. The fact that Popp had a relationship with Maciocia was a big plus for me. I definitely want to make sure they get recognition and I thank them.

Dunk: Did you ask Popp for help?

Wilder: When Maciocia was employed, he told me that he had spoken to me about Popp. He told me that Popp was talking high about me. I called Popp and thanked him, I really appreciated it. I’m glad it was resolved with them because it influenced me with other teams. Montreal was number 1 on my list – it went perfectly.

After my freshman year when I didn’t come back and the Argos paid me more, the media made it look like Popp and I, but we were always great. The guy I supposedly played around with after my rookie year ultimately earned me money.

Dunk: Why did you choose to negotiate your own deal?

Wilder: I felt like when I spoke to coach Jones once and he told me that he was very interested, I knew I would go there. Khari is a person who spoke to other players in Montreal. They felt like I don’t need an agent because he’s a guy that you can really do it with.

As soon as Maciocia came we went this way and everything went well. I relied heavily on Jim Popp and asked him what to expect. I need real numbers. I have a post-season that is beyond my control. He acted as an agent. S.J. Green and Shawn Lemon are in their thirties – I had my own all-star team built. We all worked in a team. I don’t want to get full credit for doing it myself. I only did it without an agent.

I gave the numbers to Popp and I need your true opinion. He helped me, was offered something and he felt like I could get more. I went back with it and they said they could do it. I learned to negotiate with a GM.

Dunk: Are you close to the $ 100,000 mark for the 2019 season?

Wilder: I hadn’t expected to outbid the whole thing after a year of weakening. The main thing was that Maciocia understood my situation and the processes. I checked what I could control, had to research and send all of my production, and it helped me. I have about $ 100,000 and I have the potential to get over it. Montreal used the rewind correctly. He got an average of more than four broadcasts per game, which I got. If I do my part and take care of my business, I need more than six figures.

Dunk: Did Vernon Adams Jr. play a role in signing for Montreal?

Wilder: I went back and forth with Vernon. He’s so electrifying, the things he can do to throw the ball and his feet, what I can do, it opens up more to him. Stanback is a beast, I understand how they used Stanback and it paid off. He went to the NFL. That excites me. I don’t want to talk about Toronto anymore, I just put it in my rearview mirror. I am very impressed with my relationship with the fans and I would love them to know that.