Questions and Answers: Anthony LeBlanc details next steps for a possible CFL stadium in Halifax

Loading...

Following the favorable vote of the regional municipality of Halifax to finance $ 20 million for a CFL-type stadium, Anthony LeBlanc, founding partner of Schooner Sports and Entertainment, detailed the follow-up.

LeBlanc spoke with Steve Murphy, CTV Atlantic news anchor, for a question and an answer.

Murphy: Where are you on the happiness scale?

LeBlanc: "We are high enough on the happiness ladder. It's been hectic, I guess you could say six weeks since there was a motion to kill the stadium proposal. Really a lot of work especially in the past two weeks with city staff and we are very happy with the orientation. "

Is it a fait accompli? Is it somewhere between dead and done?

"We submitted a proposal at the end of August that had four options and one of the options is actually the option that was chosen. We certainly agree with the proposed concept. "

If not Shannon Park, where are you ready to build?

"We have been fairly open. We have talked to people about Dartmouth Crossing. We have looked at Bayers Lake. The airport has arrived. There is a potential new site in the Woodside area. This is a little more tricky because I understand the province recently sold this land, so the land owner wants to discuss this. I would say there are four or five sites, but the key will work with HRM during of the next two weeks to make sure that regardless of the final site, it checks the boxes that have been highlighted. "

Who will decide the final site? Will the city have the final say on this?

"We were told that there are two things that are extremely important with regard to the site. There has to be infrastructure in place because HRM does not want to end up in a situation where they have to pay $ 10 million for infrastructure. And the other thing is to make sure that this is a site that can take care of public transportation. "

Is there a site on the Halifax Peninsula that you will be considering?

“We would consider absolutely everything that falls within these parameters. We need about 20 to 25 acres. When the staff report was made public, my phone turned on people calling for land they would like us to consider. Now is the time, if there is a site I don't know on the peninsula, we would all be listening. "

How sure are you that you can raise the kind of money you need to do this alone?

"Obviously the next step is to sit down with the province, they have always been at the table, but they have been very clear that they do not want to commit deeply until that we get over the hurdle that we did with HRM. We have been very frank throughout this process, we need both HRM and the province. "

I have never heard the Prime Minister [Stephen McNeil] offer a penny for this project.

"I don't want to put words in her mouth. He has an open appetite for creative ways to engage the province. But it was very clear, general revenues were never something that is on the table, and we understand it. We will work with the province to see if there are creative ways to get there. "

In what creative ways can the province participate?

"What additional revenue does a stadium generate? It is quite easy to say that the stadium itself creates this certain amount of savings from match days and concerts. These types of income are the things that should easily be able to be reinvested in a project. It's reinvesting the money that goes through the stadium itself. "

Can you invest $ 80 million in this project? I mean, are you able to do it without the province?

"No, no, absolutely not. We have made it clear that at least two orders of government must be involved. "

The municipality says that it does not want to own the stadium and that it will not operate it. Are you good with that?

"100 percent. We would take the only operational risk, which is several million dollars a year. And ownership, that will be decided. More than that as these types of buildings belong to a third party umbrella group which is generally non-profit . This will be resolved here in the coming months. "

So what needs to happen now to move this project forward?

"We have to select the site in collaboration with HRM to make sure it ticks these boxes, which happens relatively quickly. Then we have to put together a final agreement that goes to the board. And, of course, we have to work closely with the province. "

And what does it do now for the schedule of a CFL team in Halifax?

"It continues to be in this 2022 range. We are always very open to the idea of ​​looking at a temporary stadium. We have publicly mentioned the idea that Moncton could be this place for a year or two. "

How much money are you investing right now [in progress]? Is it better than 50-50 now?

"Obviously, we spent a lot of money to get to this point, professional services to get here. If you asked us three weeks ago, it was probably in the order of 10% , there were 50 to 50 and today we are in the range of 70 to 80%. "