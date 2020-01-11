Questions about the cause of plane crash arouse fear, confusion among mourners at paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Shadkhoo said the US is to blame for the death of his wife.

“It wasn’t an accident, not an accident,” he said with heavy tears after hearing the news. “These are acts of terrorism. My wife was killed. “

Nina Saeidpour, a Calgary real estate agent whose friend, Kasra Saati, was one of the victims, said the latest developments made the loss even harder to tolerate.

“If something like an accident happened, it’s much easier to take than when you hear it might have been shot,” she said Thursday afternoon.

“It makes it much harder for people to record and everyone in the community right now is in shock and sad and of course they’re really mad if something like that didn’t happen when an accident happened.”

Bijan Ahmadi, an Iranian-Canadian in Toronto and the executive director of the non-profit organization Peace and Diplomacy, said the community needs answers, especially in light of the claims of an Iranian rocket attack.

“I am speechless to explain that,” he said. “If that is the case, it will be very difficult for Iranian people to record that, to accept that. The impact is huge. “

Confusion over the cause of the crash, combined with concerns about the escalating political conflict, may prevent some Iranian-Canadians from visiting relatives at home, said Majid Zohari, another Iranian-Canadian who lives in the Toronto region.

“Every Iranian person I know personally has ties with Iran – with the community, not with the regime. So this is a story that unfortunately has a huge impact on everyone, directly or indirectly, “he said.

The list of confirmed victims, including newlyweds, families and university students, continued to grow on Thursday as more were identified by loved ones.

Hadis Hayatdavoudi, a student at Western University, returned from a one-month visit with family members in Iran – her first such trip since she moved to Canada in 2018 – her research leader said.

Jamie Noel said that Hayatdavoudi was on Flight 752 so that she could be back in Canada in time to act as an assistant to one of his courses.

“She noticed that the Canadians welcomed her very hospitably and came from so far away, all alone, a single woman in a foreign country with a different language,” Noel said.

Montrealer Shahab Raana left a successful career in Iran to come to Canada for a better future, according to his good friend Hamidreza Zanedi.

Zanedi, who first met Raana in Iran about 15 years ago, said his friend posted a selfie from the plane on an Iranian messaging app just before takeoff. He said his friends in Iran have also been in contact with the family of Raana, who is in a “state of shock and sorrow.”

Zanedi said Raana was taking courses in Montreal to improve his language skills and gain Canadian work experience. He had booked a trip back to Iran without telling his family because he wanted to surprise them, Zanedi said.

A public stream of grief continued in Canada. Vigils were held on Thursday evenings in Ottawa, Toronto and in other communities.

Despite the freezing temperatures, hundreds gathered on Parliament Hill to honor the eight victims who had confirmed ties with the capital.

One by one, people came forward to lay candles, flowers, and other trinkets along with pictures of their friends and loved ones who died. A woman wiped the tears from her eyes when she placed a tray of chocolates in front of a photo of one of the victims.

Some cried openly and turned to friends for hugs of comfort. Others stood still with sad eyes glowing against the light of the Centennial Flame, seemingly untouched by the deep cold night.

Amir Hossein was one of them. He knew two of the victims – Fareed Arasteh, a PhD student at Carleton University and Mehraban Badiei, a first-year student at the University of Ottawa.

He said that the series of events that hit Iranians that led to this tragedy, including the tensions and attacks traded between Iran and the United States, has made it even harder for him to bear the sadness of losing friends.

“It is very difficult to deal with all these things together,” said Hossein.

“And if you have something like that, such a plane crash, such a sad moment, it’s very difficult.”

Daniella Santos was an employee of Alma Oladi, who was also a PhD student at the University of Ottawa who studied mathematics before she lost her life in the crash. Santos said she wanted to remember and honor her girlfriend.

“She always had a smile. She was always happy. When you came in, she said hello. I will miss her. “

Trudeau made a short and calm impression. He placed a bouquet of white roses at the makeshift monument and then bowed his head for a moment of calm reflection.

In Toronto, hundreds of people came to Mel Lastman Square to attend a vigil.

Some wore photos of victims. Others cried while lighting candles and placing flowers at an improvised memorial.

Negar Khalili came to pay tribute to her friend, Mahdieh Ghassemi, who died in the crash with her son and daughter. They came back from a visit with family in Iran.

“I can’t believe I’m holding her photo and she’s not here anymore.”

Farnaz Bigeli came to the vigil to mourn her friend Farhad Niknam. The father of two had just passed exams to become a dentist in Ontario weeks before returning to Iran to visit relatives.

“We were shocked when we saw his name on the passenger list,” she said. “I think of his wife and children.”

Bigeli, who came to Canada from Iran, said the revelations that the plane was probably hit by a rocket made her angry with the Iranian government.

“My friend had nothing to do with politics,” she said.

A memorial service was also scheduled on Friday at the University of Windsor, which lost five members of the student and research community during the crash.

Early Thursday morning, Iran published an initial investigation report on the crash, one of the deadliest air disasters involving Canadians.

The jet crew tried to return to the airport when the burning plane crashed, the report says, noting that they had never made a radio call for help. In an emergency, pilots usually contact air traffic controllers immediately.

Eyewitnesses, including the crew from another flight that passed above, described how the plane was dug up in flames before it crashed, the document says.

The crash caused a huge explosion when the plane hit the ground, probably because the plane was fully loaded with fuel for the flight to the capital of Ukraine.

The document also says that both black boxes of data and cockpit communication from the aircraft have been restored, although they have been damaged and some parts of their memory have been lost.

In the report, Iran says it invites Canada and all other affected countries to participate in the investigation. The government of Ukraine has said that the aircraft transported 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Sweden, four Afghans, three Germans and three British.

According to the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization, all countries of the investigation are part of the countries where the crash took place, where the aircraft is registered, where the aircraft operator is located and where the manufacturer is located.

In this case, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of the Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran is in charge, while Ukraine assists.

The Secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council told the Ukrainian media that officials had several working theories about the crash, including a rocket attack.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he believes Iran was responsible for the crash, and rejects the country’s initial claim that it was a mechanical problem.

“Someone could have made a mistake on the other hand,” Trump said, noting that the plane was flying in a “pretty rough neighborhood.”

The Iranian army denied that a rocket hit the plane in a response reported Wednesday by the semi-official Fars news agency. They rejected the allegation as “psychological warfare” by opposition groups based in Iran abroad.

– With files from Shawn Jeffords, Teresa Wright, Michelle McQuigge, Lauren Krugel, Mia Rabson, Nicole Thompson, Liam Casey, Morgan Lowrie and The Associated Press

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press