Question and answer with Nate “Savage” Smith or Elevation Fight Team

Daniel Caycedo has transcribed this question and answer with Nate “Savage” Smith from Nate’s interview with The Prize Fighting Business. Nate is fighting on LFA 82 on February 21 in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Then: Your 5-0 as a pro, with three entries winning in a row. You have your next upcoming fight on February 21 at LFA 82 in Minnesota against fellow undefeated, 2-0, Sean Stebbens. What do you know about your opponent?

Nate Smith: I only know a little about him. Because of the videos I see online that are posted online. I can see he is a wrestler, so he only dictates the fight from the takedowns themselves. I honestly don’t worry about that.

Then: Yes, you also have a wrestling background.

Nate Smith: Exactly, so honestly, that’s the least of my worries. He is my job because he stands in my way. And regardless of the experience he has, he seems to think he has the answer to beat me. And I’m always looking for someone who thinks they can beat me. I’m not afraid of losing. I go there and live by the sword and die by the sword

Then: You are not yet lost as a professional. You are 5-0. But you did have an extensive amateur career. On tapology.com alone you have a fight. Do you remember how many amateur fights you had?

Nate Smith: Pshh, bro, there are some fights that are on Tapology and a lot that aren’t there. I’m sure it’s more than 30 fights, to be honest. Because when I started, I fought for fun and the little extra money I earned. As a broke student, who is not? You know. But in the same sentence it came to the point where I was, I can actually be good at this. Let me put a little more effort into this. Let me take a step back and study this. Let me study the game myself. Let me learn and ask some questions.

Then: You are the number 1 flyweight in Nebraska, according to tapology.com. You recently switched from gyms from Factory X to Elevation. So you get even more, looks now. What does Fight Camp look like for you in your new gym?

Nate Smith: To be honest, it’s the best thing I’ve done so far. For the different looks, different styles, different points of view, building on what I have already learned and shown in Factory X and what I already know that comes from Nebraska with Coach Dan Morino and Skywalker 101. My style grows more because at the end of the Bye, don’t get me wrong, I have a style because I am a wrestler, but at the end of the day it is unorthodox and I am growing. Always evolving. There is always something that I can improve. As soon as I have the feeling that there is something I can work on, I start working on it. My mind is completely focused on growing myself.

Then: Factory X and Elevation are perhaps the two best gyms in Colorado, if not two of the best gyms in the country. What are the biggest differences that you see from one gym to another in terms of approach or styles?

Nate Smith: In terms of style it is very different. With Factory X it is more about timing, rhythm, breaking down your opponent and the strategy itself. Each team has its own unique style. So I consider Factory X more a technical style, straight ahead, straight in your face. Kind of like wrestling, kind of Iowa style. Straight forward, hands-on, breaking the man. Meanwhile, at Elevation, extremely technical, don’t get me wrong, but it’s a flow, a fluid technical approach. It is a kind of art. They are a fluid type of gym. But don’t let it be twisted, their current comes with madness. And that madness is technical. It is unique and I like it. I like it.

Then: You are relatively new to the gym (Elevation), so you still feel things with the coaches. Do you know who you have in your corner for this fight?

Nate Smith: At the moment I have coach Peter (Peter Straub) standing in my corner. He will come out there for the simple fact that we are starting to build this relationship. Because he knows not only that I am a wrestler, but also a wrestler. On the jiu jitsu side of things.

Then: So this fight is at 125, you’re a flyweight. What does the weight reduction look like for you? Where do you normally walk around?

Nate Smith: If I’m just fat, because I’m a fat guy in my heart. Because I love food. If I am not doing anything, the highest I have ever received was 160. If I train, fully train, consistently, we are talking about 145 to 138 and rocking in between. If I fully concentrate, we are talking about 140 – 138, staying within that range. Make a maximum backup of 145 when I am training.

Then: What would you like to say now?

Nate Smith: My goal now is to make it within the organization (LFA) and to make it known, my name is Nate Smith and I would like to be part of your organization (UFC). I’m going to show you and I’m going to prove how dangerous I am. Because my fight name, The Savage, I live by it. And I’m joining. Especially when I step into that cage. Because that’s home, that’s the office for me. That is where I have the most fun.

Then: What tip do you have for young hunters?

Nate Smith: Be patient. Do not hurry. Don’t follow the craze. Make sure you are ready. If you hesitate to say that you are ready, then you are not ready. Trust your instinct on that. Don’t just get caught up in the moment and say, “Oh, I’m ready, I’m going to be a pro in my next fight yada yada.” And you are confronted with a monster. You never know. You may come across a man who is just as nervous as you, but who has more experience than you, or more confidence in his work than you.