Question and answer: Nigel Dawes on his unique run as a Canadian superstar in the KHL

TORONTO – The story of the career of Nigel Dawes is one of the greatest reversals of hockey.

On this side of the Atlantic, the game is no stranger to Russian phenomena that make history on North American soil. The long line of timers that have found their way and have found superstar in the NHL is so well established that it is commonplace at the moment. Alex Ovechkin calls himself little as the most powerful goal scorer in the history of the game, or Evgeni Malkin and Pavel Datsyuk become matches in some of the most dominant squadrones we’ve seen in recent decades.

Dawes represents the rare reverse of that coin.

After five seasons in which he was suitable for five different NHL clubs, he went east in 2011 to make a deal with Astana Barys of the KHL. And in the Russian competition, the once promising forward-looking traveler found much more than just stability. Almost ten years later, the resident of Winnipeg is the highest non-Russian scorer in the history of KHL. His 449 career points are the fifth most ever collected in the competition, his 242 goals are the second highest ever recorded by a KHLer.

But the path that Dawes brought abroad was anything but clear or easy to navigate. It ran through the ’04 and ’05 world juniors alongside Sidney Crosby, the first of those two tournaments led by Dawes. It ran through Madison Square Garden during Jaromir Jagr’s tenure in New York, through Phoenix when Wayne Gretzky was still manning the bank, through short stints in Atlanta and Montreal, and spins with three different AHL clubs.

In between was a short series of successes in Calgary, at the twilight of the Jarome Iginla era, where it all seemed to set up for him, Dawes who scored a respectable 14 goals and a career-high 32 points to 66 turns as a flame.

“That was definitely a fun experience,” he says, thinking about his days in Calgary, “Getting to know Jarome and playing with him, and how good Kipper (Miikka Kiprusoff) was.”

It was all the more meaningful to see where Dawes was exactly when Iginla and Kiprusoff marched through the most important few months of their career – the Flames walk to the Stanley Cup final in 2004. Still with the WHL’s Kootenay Ice at that time, Dawes made the trip to Calgary to sit in the stands with the faithful Saddledome, watching the Flames taking over Tampa Bay for a chance to win the silver prize.

“It was one of the first games I had seen in the NHL for a long time because I lived in Winnipeg and we had lost the Jets and I was never really traveling to see games when I was younger,” says Dawes. “I was seven or eight (when the Jets left), so it was probably 10 years since I went to an NHL game live. And just the atmosphere and energy of the city – watching the game, I was absolutely blown away. “

Five years later he was back in the same ice rink and shared a dressing room with Iginla and Co.

“I was just so happy to be able to play in a Canadian city to be part of the Flames. That city immediately brought back memories to me to watch them in the cup final, “he says. “… If the team is unsuccessful that season and misses the play-offs, it certainly hurt. I wish it had gone differently there. “

Fifteen NHL games and one AHL campaign later, Dawes went further from the North American scene. The experienced winger has caught up with Sportsnet to discuss his successful move to the east, the difference between KHL and NHL hockey and what it’s like to be a Canadian phenomenon in Russia.

Sportsnet: Looking back at 2011, when you first switched from the NHL and signed with the KHL, tell us about what went into the decision and how you felt about your career then.

Nigel Dawes: At that time I had spent most of the year up and down between the NHL and the AHL, and was traded, up and down. I played in four different teams in four years and I was just looking for a bit of change and stability, with no worries about jumping up and down all year round or the things that go with it.

I was lucky to get a pretty good offer to go abroad, and I already knew a few players in that team. I also played with Dustin Boyd – we are both from Winnipeg and have known each other for a while. We received offers from the same team and then both played in Hamilton, so we decided to jump there together and see what it had to offer.

SN: What do you remember from your first few days there – the first time you put on the sweater, saw the arena, met your teammates. What did you expect to enter that first week?

Dawes: I didn’t really know what to expect. You talk to a lot of guys who played there before, you try to collect as much information as you can, but the biggest advice I received that helped me was just to be open. It took a while before you got used to it. It was definitely not just a culture shock, but the way they trained and prepared for the season was also different.

Probably the first full year, maybe even longer, there were always little things that tested your patience and what you have learned throughout your life – it is clearly a different country and a different culture, and they have a different mentality about how they train and Play. So it took some getting used to, but as we felt more and more comfortable there, it was easier to adapt and prepare for their kind of hockey.

SN: What did you notice most that was different from what you had done here? How did the playing style differ from the AHL or NHL there?

Dawes: The most important was first the training camps – my first year here I had five training sessions. There were two ice ages a day and three training sessions, so it was definitely something that I was not used to, not only physically, but also mentally. It is a huge grind, and if you are not used to that at all, the mental aspect of it is pretty much in play. You fight physically against your body and how tired you are, but you also try to grasp and survive through it. The first three weeks it was certainly a complete survival mode. But once you start playing and the season starts, once you get there, it’s hockey. The first few months I felt most at ease there.

The hockey was good – it was very skilled. Getting used to playing on the larger ice took a little time. I thought I would have more room and more time, that I would be more open to get chances to score, but it was actually the opposite. You see all this open ice on the outside and you skate and skate, such as: “Why doesn’t this defender play me?” And before you know it, you skated yourself just about in the corner, not anywhere closer to the internet than when you started. So it certainly took some getting used to. It doesn’t necessarily save your energy, but because the ice is so much bigger, you can’t really run and chase – sometimes it’s really less. You have to sit back and be more patient and choose your places. It took at least half a year or three quarters to really get the hang of it.

SN: In your third year, you took the next step and broke into the top of the league’s scorers – what allowed you to make that leap and take over offensively?

Dawes: I think my first year was an adjustment year, just trying to get used to hockey and the competition. The second year we played well, but there were older guys who were importers and Russians, so power-play ice age was not really assigned to us – it was kind of a way to find ways to score five – out of five, so you still was noticed and played your role.

I think playoffs started to click things – we lost in the first round in seven games, but I had really good playoffs. I had four goals in one game and I had seven over the entire series, so I think that in the course of the year the next year I transferred something that I built up for myself in the playoffs and had a little more faith.

That was probably the first full year I played with Dustin and Brandon Bochenski, and when we met full time, we just clicked really well. Three imports play together, three North Americans play together, we all complement each other. I think it started there.

SN: From that season you were one of the most dominant goal scorers in the KHL. I imagine that attention must have changed and therefore experience must have changed – how was that transition for you?

Dawes: Yes, it was probably after the fourth year that I was there. We really tried to build the hockey game in Kazakhstan and we noticed that hockey really started. We had made a bit of noise in the playoffs, we were an upcoming team. We played pretty well and many fans followed, who got involved with the game and came to games. We just had a new arena, and there was a lot of hype – it was fun to be part of it and to help the younger kids get involved in hockey and just enjoy it. There was always hockey in Kazakhstan, but the younger programs at school for children who grew up were not always there.

So to get that off the ground, and to help the national team program and all the children’s hockey schools grow up – it was really cool to see children come to me and say, “You are the reason I started playing hockey, because I saw you playing on TV, “or” I saw your goals scoring and winning hockey matches. “It was definitely a cool feeling.

SN: A few years ago you were eligible to play for the national team of Kazakhstan – how did that come about and what was the experience of representing them internationally?

Dawes: Many of the imports were of about the same age and played a bit more internationally, but we would not play for Team Canada or Team USA soon. We had the opportunity after four years to get our passports and play with the national team of Kazakhstan, which gave us the opportunity to play at the world championships and try to qualify for the Olympics.

It is definitely a different experience. I played world juniors with Canada, and going from a favorite to some sort of underdog, just trying to stay at the top level of the tournament and not be relegated, the mentality is a bit different. But it was still a great experience, lots of fun to be able to play – the Kazakh fans were great, even when we are on the move in different tournaments, there are many fans who travel and support the team. They are very proud of their country and their hockey.

SN: Looking at everything you’ve done there, the historical figures you’ve collected, what does it mean for you to have that kind of legacy established in the KHL?

Dawes: I think it’s cool, I haven’t really sat back and thought too much about it. The guys I played with and the Russian players who are all above those names are great players, and it was fun to play against them, to see how dominant they are here in Russian hockey, to compete with them. I have absolutely never dreamed of coming here and having this kind of success. I might have been here for a year or two to see what happened – now it has almost become a decade.

So it was very nice to climb the lines. I have been lucky enough to play in a number of good teams and with some really good players. These are by no means individual statistics, because you have to be successful with the guys you play with and the teams you sit with at that level. Hopefully I can achieve some play-off success and win a championship here before I’m done. Grabbing the other guys here in points will be pretty difficult because they are pretty far ahead – I may reach the fourth before I’m done, but the goals aren’t hit by (Sergei) Mozyakin about 150 goals ahead of me.

SN: It’s pretty routine to play Russian superstars here for Canadian or American teams, but the reverse seems rarer – how has that experience been celebrated there as a Canadian superstar in the KHL?

Dawes: It was actually pretty cool – the first few years you are new to the competition and nobody really knows you, knows what you are about or how you play. You may have a good year here and a good year there, but there aren’t many players who come and are really consistent in the top scorers. Around the age of four or five I certainly got much more respect from the Russian players, whether it was at all-star games or playing against them.

The competition has treated me very well – they certainly also welcome the import players. It is not only a competition aimed at Russia, they really enjoy having different internationals here and having teams in seven different countries. It is a very unique competition. You get to see a lot of the world.

SN: You switched teams a few years ago and you are now playing with Pavel Datsyuk, which should also be a unique experience. How did the transition go?

Dawes: I was lucky enough to spend seven years in one city, and that was exactly what I was looking for when I came to play at the KHL, so I was really happy that I didn’t have to move every year. It was good for my family. But sometimes you just need a change. It has been good so far – we had a good run last year, we were a little short in the play-offs, but we have made progress as an organization.

Playing with Datsyuk has been a very, very wonderful experience – he is such a smart player. The skill level that he shows in practice, in games, you sometimes have to just remember that there are other things going on, because you just concentrate so much on watching him. (Laughs)

SN: What do you think is the biggest misconception people have here about the KHL or hockey in Russia in general?

Dawes: They are just as passionate as North American hockey fans – hockey is also such a big part of their culture. Whether it’s small clubs or top teams, their fans travel the entire place to watch their teams play, and they really embrace it. So playing here is really fun – the numbers for the fans are not high, but the passion level is still just as great as playing in North America. It is a really good competition. It’s very skilled, it’s good hockey.

SN: You have been there for almost ten years now. Regarding the life experience outside the ice, apart from hockey, what have you and your family been like over the past nine years?

Dawes: It is always something else. You don’t always live on the same day. Now we have a bit more structure – our son is now almost four, so he is in school and we have a bit more schedule with him. My ear for English is pretty good now. I could probably hear it a few blocks away – you hear other people speaking English abroad, and you’re not afraid to go upstairs and just say, “Hello! What brings you here? “And everyone has such a unique story.

There was a large expat community when we were in Astana, with oil and gas and international schools and the university and embassies and diplomats. You meet many cool people stationed in different parts of the world. And it is something that I don’t think I would have lived in North America.

SN: You’ve also had a pretty long career here in the professional ranks, over 200 games in the NHL – if you look back now after you’ve achieved everything you have in the KHL, how do you think about how things went for you in North America?

Dawes: I think the biggest thing was that when I left, I wouldn’t come here to return to the NHL. I didn’t rule it out, but I said to myself, “If you never play a game in the NHL again, that’s okay.” I had never intended to make it as a smaller player at that time, with how the game was played at that time. I was able to make it, but I think (the timing) also hurt me – when I was a few years younger, the game started to change and now there are more offensive players and opportunities, where you now have three scoring lines on every team instead of just two.

But when I look back on it, I have no regrets. I had to make a childhood dream come true to play in the NHL – of course I would have liked it to be a longer career in the NHL, but, you know, hockey has also given me other opportunities. Being able to see the world and play in different places.

SN: When you think back to those NHL and AHL days, what are some of the greatest memories you notice?

Dawes: I will never forget my first game, playing in Madison Square Garden. I found out maybe two days earlier that I had taken the team out of the camp, and it was just enough time to get my parents on a flight so that they could be in New York for my first NHL game, which is pretty special used to be. For many guys, if you are called at the last minute or the day before, there just isn’t that time to get friends or family to the game, so I was lucky to have them in the stands to take that everything in and experience that with me.

I could play with Jaromir Jagr and Brendan Shanahan. It is cool to be able to say that I have lived my dream and have been able to make and play with some of those guys. But on the other hand, I wish I had lived that dream for longer and that I could have played a little more consistently and done more of what I think I can do, what I have done here and in every other competition I have played in .

SN: There has been a major shift in the game here in recent months to open the door to inclusion and diversity. Akim Aliu was recently on Hockey Night in Canada to share his story and his journey to ensure that the door also opens wider for players of color. Have you watched what happens in the game from there? What do you think about the change that is taking place?

Dawes: I don’t see all live things because of the time change, but I certainly see headlines and I read stories and watch clips. I played with Akim in my last year in North America before I came to Russia, and what he does is great. I’m sure it’s not easy for anyone to take that first step or start talking, but the domino effect it had in the game was great. And I think it will keep opening more and more conversations and (inspiring) more inclusion.

I worked with Willie O’Ree a little when I was in New York, and I worked with Jarome Iginla in Calgary with a number of charities for underprivileged children to get them into the game. You know, we don’t want doors slammed in our faces or treated differently than anyone else. So I think it’s great. And I think it’s such a great game that the more people we can involve, regardless of your background or where you come from, it won’t hurt anyone.

SN: Part of the importance of this moment is that different color players share their stories and teach people how the experience can sometimes be. Looking back on your time in the game, what was your experience with this conversation – do you feel that you have been treated fairly throughout your career?

Dawes: Not really no. It is not nice to say, but I feel that at some point in his career everyone has been confronted with some sort of racism. It was nothing in the professional ranks, but when I played little hockey it happened a few times. … But hopefully children no longer have to experience such a thing as we become more and more aware of the game.

SN: You have had such a unique career in sport and I am sure that many young players are inspiring, as a person with colors that put together a historic run, and also as someone who chose a different path for the NHL and success found it. With that in mind, what would be your message for young players who are going through a difficult time when they enter the game?

Dawes: It’s such a big game, and I don’t think North Americans know much about European hockey. Of course everyone knows the NHL, but there are all these European competitions that strive to get players, and players who play to try to reach the NHL. There are many European competitions that still have good hockey – you can live and travel well and see the world.

Of course, if it were a perfect world, anyone could follow his dream and play in the NHL, and become a superstar there. But the reality is that it won’t happen to very many of us. So hockey can take you to many places and you can still enjoy the game and play the game that you love. I have experienced this firsthand.