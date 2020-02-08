TORONTO – There is one man who knew the way around NHL ice cream better than someone who came before him, and probably everyone who comes after. The record books make it clear that Wayne Gretzky maintains that distinction. But there is one man who knows the ice cream even better.

For more than 20 years, Dan Craig has been the person who trusts the NHL to perfect the sheets. The old ice master has been perfecting the craft since he was 26 years old, his work eventually put him in the lead by preparing the improvised ice rinks for the past 20+ outdoor games of the competition.

But in between, he worked as a zamboni driver in his hometown of Jasper, Alta, and led the effort to transform stadiums and ballparks into NHL ice rinks.

Craig’s first run-in with NHL action came when he supplied the ice at the Northlands Coliseum in Edmonton, then the place of Gretzky’s final round with the Oilers before a trade sent him south to Los Angeles shortly afterwards. He remembers those early mornings that worked away in the Colosseum with the former greetings of Edmonton floating around.

“We didn’t do our utmost to find the players and talk to the players, but there were often that we were still working on the ice and Paul Coffey, Glenn Anderson, some guys would come on the couch, drink a cup coffee and be more than willing to stop and talk to us, “says Craig.

“We would pick up their brains a little bit about what happened the night before or the game before, their road trips and what they encountered along the way, to make sure we didn’t fall into habits that would be detrimental to the game.”

More important to him and his team, however, were the players’ thoughts on the quality of the Colosseum ice.

“We always received many compliments from road teams who entered our building – it was a source of pride for the entire group,” he recalls. “We had eight tenants working on the ice, everyone had a program they had to work on every day in 9797, and that’s what I put forward with the National Hockey League and our game day program.”

The names that adorn the sweaters that would fly around the ice after Craig and Co. were served as a grim reminder of the stake bet – a lesson that Craig did not leave all those years later.

“If you talked to a player like Paul Coffey, Esa gave Tikkanen every now and then worth two cents, you knew you were working with the elite,” he says. “You knew every day that when you came to work, you better do your best because you were among the best players in the world.”

Since being called in ’97 to become the main ice master of the competition, Craig has been an advocate of the annual outdoor games, where he catches up in every region and makes sure everything is perfect when the game is best on the track. He spoke to Sportsnet to discuss his love of ice growing up, passing the torch on to his son Mike and the upcoming tilt of the Stadium Series in Colorado on February 15.

Note: This article has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Sportsnet: What was your relationship with growing up with hockey? Tell us about some of your earliest memories of the game.

Dan Craig: Oh my goodness, that’s the way back. I grew up in Jasper, Alberta, and (Jasper Arena) was the first ice rink where I worked. I worked in class 12 on that ice rink, and from there I went to British Columbia for a few years and then ended up in Northern Alberta for eight years, got an ice rink and built a new ice rink. And from there I ended up at the Edmonton Oilers in Northlands Park.

SN: How did you first get involved in working on ice during those early years in Jasper, where all this started?

Craig: At that time I was 16. And even before that, I was a polar bear rat, just like everyone else. I just had some really good people to work with, and the Edmonton Oilers came back a few times in the WHA days. From there we had a really good senior hockey team in Northern Alberta with whom I worked. And it just started to rise. I ended up in Edmonton, I made connections with the Edmonton Oilers and Glen Sather and the group, and everything just went ahead.

That’s why Brian Burke came from the National Hockey League and we set up a program. That was in97, so I’d say it’s been a long journey, that’s for sure.

SN: Tell us what exactly your role in the competition entails and how that role has changed over the years.

Craig: The role itself has not changed, but it is all-encompassing – from the day I started, we talk more than 20 years ago, now it is the entire playing field, different elements in the dressing room, different elements that play on his hockey operations and game day operations. We are now more attuned to the technical departments for each building. But it’s still the same – we follow those game day edits every day.

Mike (Craig) and Derek (King) are really the new voice, the new focus. Many of the people in construction, they are coming and they are of a younger generation than me. The guys I grew up with when I entered the league actually move on the retirement side. So we really try that Mike and Derek take a step forward and work together with the new engineering groups and new staff in the new buildings that come online.

Post-match fireworks illuminate the sky above Mosaic Stadium after the NHL Heritage Classic outdoor hockey game in the extension. (Matt Smith / CP)

SN: You mentioned your son Mike, and also Derek. Tell us about their role in the team and how you three work together.

Craig: Whenever there is something on a game day situation that they think should be addressed, they send us video clips of what to watch, whether it’s ice conditions themselves or shelves and glass or gates and things like that. So we constantly communicate with each other – we are very rarely in the same city, the same building together. I’m lucky to help set up this offside for the Stadium Series. The last one, the Winter Classic, was there to help set up Derek on his crew. So the transition went very smoothly, taking over the main roles at all outdoor games and special events.

SN: You are in a unique situation to work with your son – what does it mean for you to share this with him and have that bond?

Craig: Ask every parent, you are always proud that your children are successful, no matter what work they are in. Mike played junior hockey in British Columbia and from there he followed a recreational management course in Southern Alberta. When it came time to open a building in mainland British Columbia, he seized that opportunity. He worked very hard, came and worked with me on a few events – we played together in Japan at the 2002 Winter Olympics. His work was really well noted with Colin Campbell and his group, so when it was time to bring someone else online, Colin Campbell offered Mike a chance, he accepted it, and it worked out really well for everyone.

SN: When you get the chance to work at the same event or in the same building, how is that experience working with your son?

Craig: You know, we have a great father-son relationship, but we also have a great working relationship. He will see something and he will come to me and ask me for advice because he is in charge of this event. My position now, especially with regard to the outdoor games, is to advise on past events that I have done – to let the young boys go outside and drag the big pipes around and move the heavy snow.

SN: This is clearly something you care about – it’s clear why it’s so important to the game, but tell us in your words how important the work you do is to make the game what it is.

Craig: Well, it’s super important, and it’s more in the details – providing details every day. When dealing with the best players in the world and the best competition in the world, you must always be able to act and take care of things that need to be arranged every day.

SN: What do you think are all the factors you need to get the best scenario, perfect ice cream for an outdoor event?

Craig: If you have about three hours, we can go through them – I mean, we have our basic program for game day events, because whether you’re dealing with New York or Florida or dealing with Phoenix, you have different scenarios, different weather conditions. So every building has its own unique balance that we have to take into account. And that is what we do, and we have been doing it successfully here for a number of years.

SN: Two of the three outdoor games this season are in the books, the Stadium Series game in Colorado is coming. How do you feel that everything has expired twice in the past?

Craig: We received great compliments for Regina – the big challenge was in Dallas, when we went through the big rain. But that’s why we put our crew together the way we do. They stepped up and made sure it worked as it should, and here we are. We had six centimeters of snow last night and now it will be bitterly cold here in the coming days, all together. But again, that’s why we’ve put together the crew that we do.

Employees prepare for the 2019 Winter Classic between the Penguins and Flyers in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke / AP)

SN: If you look back on the first offside you’ve ever worked on, which memories stand out the most?

Craig: That’s the biggest part – every event has its challenge. I think I am now playing number 27 or 28 outside games. And every one is unique. I don’t think we’ve ever had one that went absolutely perfect for us – you just learn to adjust as you move on, you take notes and you try to figure out what you shouldn’t do next time and what things we can do better while we continue.

SN: It is clearly a big hit from the fan’s perspective, creating these party events all over the continent. What does it mean for you to give the fans that excitement and ensure that they get good ice cream and a good game?

Craig: That point has certainly never been lost. When we enter a building or a city, we ensure that we are not only very closely connected with the local ice rinks, but also with the hotels and companies – we hear from the day we walk into the city, how enthusiastic everyone is. It has never been lost to us – and it is not only the adults but also the children. If you see the children on a match day and how excited they are, those are the things you live for.

SN: What do you think about the importance of emphasizing outdoor hockey in general, and what this means for the game?

Craig: You look at it from the moment we started and it drips down over documented outdoor games, and it’s great. It is all over the world – we are not just talking about North America, we are talking about in Europe, in Russia, all the outdoor games that have taken place at some point. I think that is a great achievement for the hockey world itself, and that our hockey really goes back to basics. That is the main focus for us, to ensure that this is always maintained.

SN: Looking back at all the events you have worked on, what stands out as the biggest challenge you have faced in your time so far?

Craig: Everyone we do is a different challenge – sometimes we get sun, which is a big challenge, other times we become cloudy, which is absolutely perfect for us, and then it suddenly starts raining, and then we have to deal with it. And then it becomes bitterly cold and the ice becomes really crumbly and thick. So there are a lot of things – we all have to pay attention to all the little details, because as we have always said, we have the best players in the world and this is not an exhibition game.

These are two points on the table and everyone expects us to be the best.