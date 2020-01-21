Question and Answer: Canucks GM Benning on trade deadline, play-off race

VANCOUVER – There is a lot of time for Jim Benning to bow this week.

With the bye bye week of the Vancouver Canucks followed by the National Hockey League All-Star Game, the general manager’s team will not play again next Monday.

Unless the struggling Vegas Golden Knights win their game on Tuesday in Boston, the Canucks will spend the week in first place in the Pacific Division. The Canucks, who lost 201 games in the last four seasons and had few chances from odds-makers to make the play-offs this season, have won 11 of their last 14 games and eight in a row at home.

They are on pace for 97 points.

Heck, Brandon Sutter is actually healthy and even Loui Eriksson plays well and gets excited.

So yes, this would be a good time for Benning to say, “I told you.” But he doesn’t. In a sit-down interview with Sportsnet, he spoke about how enthusiastic he is for his team, whose chemistry he wants to protect for next month’s NHL trading period, and how he wants to maintain a good cause.

And damn it ‘dead money’.

SN: For the first time since 2012, when the Canucks last won the Presidents’ Trophy, three players went to the All-Star Game: Elias Pettersson, Jacob Markstrom and rookie Quinn Hughes. How important is this for the organization?

Jim Benning: I’m excited for the guys who go. We set them up with Petey and Quinn and they will become a big part of our future, so for them to go around with the best players in the game, it will be exciting for them. He worked hard for Jacob for this. When I arrived here (in 2014), we worked with him and developed him. He has been committed, he has had a good season for us and is a leader in our team, so I am happy for him to get the recognition he deserves.

SN: Markstrom seems to get better by the month, which means that it is likely to become more expensive with the month. Are you still sure you can redraw your keeper before he becomes an unlimited free agent on July 1?

JB: He loves Vancouver and has been here for a long time. He has been with (coach) Travis Green for a long time. He loves the guys on the team and the guys like him. We’re going to figure that out so he can keep playing for us.

SN: It is always difficult to determine the market for goalkeepers. But with Pettersson and Hughes eligible for potentially huge contract extensions after this season, do you need a discount in your hometown at Markstrom?

JB: We will not close a deal unless it is a fair deal. At the end of the day, it must work for them and work for us, so it must be a fair deal. We understand that. We want to work towards that.

SN: The happiest we saw you as GM in Vancouver in six years was the night that you set Quinn Hughes in seventh overall in 2018. Is he even better than you thought at the age of 20?

JB: I was so excited to get him, because the two hardest positions to get are a number 1 center that can score and a power-play defender. I knew he could be the defender that we needed to take the next step. What Quinn did this year did not surprise me. As he gets stronger, he only gets better and better.

SN: With these big contracts lurking, will the dead money on your payroll become more of a burden?

JB: We have these good young players and we want to ensure that they develop well. Maybe people from outside think we are wasting money or spending too much money. But when I go to J.T. look Miller, how much value does he have to play with Petey and Brock (Boeser)? And Antoine Roussel, what is his value when playing with Jake Virtanen and (Adam) Gaudette?

SN: We meant dead money like Sven Baertschi among the minors for an NHL salary of $ 3.37 million, the lump sum payment for Ryan Spooner and the punishment for cap recapture of Gary Bettman on Roberto Luongo.

JB: It’s going to be good in the future. We have a lot of caproom in the coming years, many expiring contracts, so I am not worried about that.

SN: Because you J.T. Miller, whose takeover for the first and third round picks last June provoked much criticism, do you feel justified by the excellent season he has?

JB: I don’t look at it that way. I knew then that we had a really good hockey player. He has made such a big difference for our young players. He comes from winning organizations. He has played in the play-offs and knows what it takes to win. You cannot measure the immaterial things that people do not see that he brings to our young players. I’d do that again.

SN: As good as Miller has been with 17 goals and 46 points, how worried are you about your other big winger acquisition, Micheal Ferland, who had a concussion and played only 14 games and scored once?

JB: (His current injury) has no concussion this time. You always worry about players, but we did our due diligence with the doctors this summer before signing him. I hope he returns in the coming weeks.

SN: Can he still make an impact?

JB: He is a proven, good 5-in-5 player. He is not a perfect player. It is quite difficult to find perfect players. I think Travis did well with the fit and matching players. I am excited when Ferland is 100 percent healthy to see what he does when he returns, because he is going to help us 5-on-5.

SN: You have just had your professional scouting meetings, five weeks before the February 24th trading deadline. Are those meetings more enjoyable when you are actually a buyer by the deadline after a number of years of trying to sell assets?

JB: We are now at a point where we are well prepared and develop players in the minors. We have guys there that we need to get some games here. (Justin) Bailey has three hat tricks. He plays well and it would be nice to watch him (in the NHL). We have a number of defenders (such as Brogan Rafferty) who have had good seasons and we would like to see them. A few players are now ready to play NHL games.

SN: What influence does that have on your deadline thinking?

JB: In other years we tried to find players. Now we have guys waiting for their chance. That is exciting for us.

SN: Does this mean that you are not looking for another top six winger that you said you were targeting in December?

JB: I’m not saying that. I’m going to be on the market. But I’m not necessarily going to sacrifice concept choices to make the team two months better. I hope we continue to compete and win our share of games because I want to make the play-offs. But when renting out, I’m going to be careful that we won’t give up major design choices or prospects that we’ve worked to develop for a few months.

SN: Is this thinking also a reflection of how much you believe in the players who put your team first?

JB: We have these young players who have good seasons, and we have surrounded them with character players who are good in the room and add something to our group. We have a group of boys who like to play with each other and play hard for each other. I want to be sure that if we do something, we will not break the chemistry in the group that we have now. I really like the chemistry in this group.

SN: Do you think broken chemistry has contributed to some of the high-profile coaching fires we’ve seen, such as in San Jose and Las Vegas?

JB: It is a high pressure company. Many good coaches have been fired. Every organization has its own reasons for making changes, but I am very happy with Travis and his employees. Like I said, I love the chemistry they developed with our group.

SN: We do not suggest that you have almost fired Green, who has been here for 2 ½ seasons, but do you think the patience needed to develop players also applies to a new coach?

JB: That is my philosophy. He is a good coach and has done a good job. The players keep getting better. Our team has shown resilience. We have guys who are employees this year and they make the entire group work and compete one night. I go for these guys.

SN: You expected your team to be better, but are you surprised that it comes first?

JB: We don’t look at that much. We look at the process and do things the right way, we work with our young players to develop them and ensure that they get better and better, so that we are successful in the long term. I like the direction we are going. This will be the start of a number of good years for us.

SN: So why not make a bow?

JB: I’ve always been more worried about doing the job. For me, the fun part is building your team. Is it nice to add pieces to see what this team will look like in two or three years? Yes, for me that is the nice thing about this job and the company. I like that and I think I’m good at that. I have received some criticism, but I just keep doing the work.