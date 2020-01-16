How did Bong Joon Ho celebrate six historic Oscar nominations on Monday for his hit thriller “Parasite”? First he woke up early in Los Angeles and searched for a WiFi signal, just like the main characters in his much-praised Korean story about class warfare. Then he streamed the good news live.

A suggestion for a toast menu for the filmmaker and his dedicated #BongHive: Peaches for the competition. Ramdon for everyone!

Bong called Monday later and spoke with the help of his translator and said he still feels like he’s dreaming. He is nominated three times for “Parasite” (“Gisaenchung” in Korean) directed, the original screenplay (with co-writer Han Jin Won) and the best image categories (alongside producer Kwak Sin Ae).

“Parasite,” starring Bong muse Song Kang Ho, Chang Hyae Jin, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong and Lee Jung Eun, is ready for three more Oscars, including the best international function .

The nominations mark the first Academy Award nods of Bong in a two-decade-long career direction and are the first Oscar nominations ever for a film from South Korea. Earlier this month, “Parasite” became the first Korean film to win a Golden Globe prize, with a film statue in a foreign language.

Bong shares insights from his dazzling award ceremony so far, as well as some cinephile love for fellow filmmakers he met along the way, and looked forward to his “Parasite” team joining him in L.A. before the February 9 Academy Awards. “It’s the Avengers coming together!”

Question Congratulations! How do you feel after receiving those six Oscar nominations?

A: It’s very hectic! This is the first time we have experienced this, and of course more experienced teams help us, but all Korean team members were all very happy but at the same time perplexed. If I take the wrong step, I wake up from my dream and notice that we are one day before the kick-off of making “Parasite”.

You premiered in Cannes in May and won the Palme d’Or, but the past few months have been particularly busy for you, screening “Parasite” and collecting prizes and awards prior to today’s Oscar announcements. Where were you when you heard the news and what were you doing?

I lay on the couch in my apartment. I woke up from the alarm, connected my iPad to wifi as in the opening of “Parasite” and watched the live stream on YouTube. They announced it so quickly. I noticed that John Cho was one of the announcements. He is a great actor and I met him many years ago. He’s a great guy.

Recently I really enjoyed his movie “Search” and because I know him, it was good to see a friendly face. With all nominations for “Parasite” they have to announce different Korean names, and I felt that his pronunciation was relatively precise, so I thought for a moment: “Maybe the Oscars are attentive!” Anyway, it was great.

We have seen you at every stop during this award ceremony, connected to your fellow filmmakers. Saturday during the L.A. Film Critics Awards, for example, you were the first person on the go for director Pedro Almodvar, “Pain and Glory”. Even after the release of your previous films, do you have the status of “Parasite” that you are even more embraced by Hollywood and the global filmmaker community?

I didn’t know that I was the first to get up; Of course I thought everyone would give a standing ovation! He is such a well-respected filmmaker and I have always loved his films. His earlier work as ‘Matador’, ‘All About My Mother’, ‘Women on the Edge or a Nervous Breakdown’ have always been inspired by his films and it was a great honor to be with him during this trip from Cannes so far the Oscars. If I remember correctly, he once won the best scenario Academy Award, so it was a great honor to be with him during this process.

This is a very rare and costly event with Asian and Korean film, and I think it’s really important that the film did really well in the box office after all these nominations after it was released in North America. So to receive all these nominations at a great box office is what really makes me happy.

It is a historic moment for the Korean cinema, where a film has never been nominated for an Oscar. Is that a realization that you were deeply affected this morning?

I never make films to represent my country. That is never my wish. My goal is always my personal obsession with cinema. But this is something great with the Korean film industry. The Korean press is going crazy and so many articles are coming out now. I hope this serves as inspiration for young filmmakers in Korea. I think it’s great that a movie that I made for personal reasons contributes to the entire industry.

During this tour we recognized Song Kang Ho and your ensemble for their performances, and even your translator Sharon Choi has become a popular presence for fans. What does it mean for you to embrace your entire ‘Parasite’ team in this way?

Thank you for bringing up what I really wanted to talk about today. Of all nominations, “Parasite” was recognized for the craft of the film – best production design (Lee Ha Jun, set decorator Cho Won Woo), best adaptation (Yang Jinmo) – and I am very happy that they are recognized and given attention to their work . This is the first time for everyone in our team to experience something like that, but I was particularly happy with those nominations.

Yesterday was the Critics Choice Awards and we were nominated for the best editing and production design, so the production designer and editor happened to be in L.A. It was great to receive the great news with them here. We are also nominated for the best ensemble prize for SAG, which will take place on (January 19). It was great news for us. For this tour we have mostly seen it with Song, but I think we see the largest number of actors participating in the SAG Awards and coming to L.A. I think at least four or five actors will join us.

Usually strange films are stuck in this context of film house films from distant countries. It is a very lonely journey for the director to be on tour, and that was the case with my previous films. So it was great to see the whole team being recognized in different ways for their great work and joining me in this process.

After the Golden Globes ceremony, you soon visited a tofu restaurant in Koreatown, Los Angeles, and that restaurant was so excited to have you …

How did you know that?!

They have proudly posted it on their social media! Do you have a place to share a party meal with your entire “Parasite” team after these nominations?

It was only a few hours ago that the nominations came out, so we have to start planning immediately. I don’t know how we’ll celebrate, but now instead of Korean food, I have ice cream.

Well deserved. Actress Zhao Shuzhen from “The Farewell” crashed the L.A. Film Critics awards this weekend just to say hello because she loves you so much. You are known as a passionate film lover and you have become friends with so many filmmakers and actors on this awards circuit. If you could point out a movie or a performance that you loved this year, what would you encourage people to see?

During this campaign I met the “Farewell” team a lot and we always wished each other good luck. I was always happy to see Awkwafina, Zhao Shuzhen and Lulu Wang. With Zhao Shuzhen she is so beautiful and I would always tell her that she is the best dresser. She would like to hear that. So it is very unfortunate that she, Awkwafina and also Song Kang Ho have not been nominated for the acting categories this year. Yet, regardless of the nominations, they are such gems. They are such precious actors for Asia.

There were so many great films this year, but I must mention ‘Uncut Gems’ from the Safdie brothers. Unfortunately they have not received any nominations. Adam Sandler was wonderful. All supporting actors were great, especially the actors who played the Mafia members. Idina Menzel was great too. That entire cast deserves recognition.

The other great thing from this award tour, according to Song Kang Ho last weekend, is that he discovered that the American public likes him. What do you say to that?

He was always handsome! From the beginning.