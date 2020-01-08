Loading...

The crowd at the New York film Critics Circle Awards was pleasantly surprised when Brad Pitt presented his director (and screenwriter) Quentin Tarantino with the award for best screenplay on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old Pitt delighted the audience with his speech in which he described the birthplace of the Oscar winner: “Quentin grew up in a sad and desolate part of Torrance known as Torrance.”

The “Moneyball” actor also described the hyperkinetic author as “very wordy”. He is the only man I know who needs cocaine to stop talking. “His house resembles a“ Sanford and Son Set ”because the 56-year-old Tarantino not only writes all of his screenplays by hand, but also compiles detailed background stories on all of his characters for a long time. The film is released in cinemas.

Pitt admitted that when he tries to be an “actor” and add something that he thinks is a funny comment on a Tarantino script, he “always updates”.

At the end of his sweet speech, he described the “Pulp Fiction” director as “really good-natured” and found that he was recently married to Daniella Pick, who was born in Israel, is on the way to find a baby and is spending time in Tel Aviv.

“Maybe his last film will bring us peace in the Middle East,” quipped Pitt.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is the third time the two have worked together. Pitt also played in “Inglourious Basterds” (2009) and played a memorable role as a stoner in “True Romance” (1993).