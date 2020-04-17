var adServerUrl = “”
var $el = $( “#video_container-854835” )
var permalink = $el.closest(‘.snet-one-article’).facts(‘permalink’)
/*
if ( “1” == real && ‘undefined’ !== typeof window.getIndexAds ) {
var so = preroll:1:1:siteID:191888,2:siteID:191889
adServerUrl = window.getIndexAds( ‘http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/adverts?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.net%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300×250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=broad&unviewed_situation_begin=1&advertisement_rule=1&vid=6150385763001&cmsid=384’, so, permalink)
} else
adServerUrl = “http://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/advertisements?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.web%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300×250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=large&unviewed_situation_start off=1&ad_rule=1&vid=6150385763001&cmsid=384”
*/
adServerUrl = “http://pubads.g.doubleclick.internet/gampad/adverts?sz=640×360&cust_params=domain%3Dsportsnet.ca&iu=%2F7326%2Fen.sportsnet.net%2FVideo&ciu_szs=300×250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=wide&unviewed_posture_start=1&ad_rule=1&vid=6150385763001&cmsid=384”
$el.right after( unescape(“%3Cscript src=”” + (doc.locale.protocol == “https:” ? “https://sb” : “http://b”) + “.scorecardresearch.com/beacon.js” %3E%3C/script%3E”) )
$( doc ).a person( ‘ready’, functionality()
$( “#movie_container-854835” ).SNPlayer(
bc_account_id: “1704050871”,
bc_participant_id: “rkedLxwfab”,
//autoplay: fake,
//is_has_autoplay_change: wrong,
bc_movies: 6150385763001,
is_has_constant_engage in: “false”,
adserverurl: adServerUrl,
section: “”,
thumbnail: “https://www.sportsnet.ca/wp-material/uploads/2020/04/6150385763001-1024×576.jpg”,
immediate_url: “https://www.sportsnet.ca/hockey/nhl/quenneville-trotz-tippett-troubles-coaching/”
)
)