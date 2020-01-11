Queen will not kill Meghan and Harry despite royal exit, report says

Loading...

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex caught the Queen off guard earlier this week with their shocking decision to step down from their official duties, Her Majesty would be ready to strike a deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that would allow them to continue to receive royalty funding.

According to the Daily Express, neither the Queen nor Prince Charles are ready to dismiss Meghan and Harry from their decision, and Her Majesty would have said so explicitly to Harry.

Senior assistants from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace have reportedly held a series of meetings and conference calls this week in an effort to reach some sort of agreement on the terms of the royal release for Harry and Meghan.

A source told the Daily Express that “talks are progressing well and that governments are now involved,” referring to the governments of the United Kingdom and Canada – who could spend millions to support the Sussex in their move.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left Buckingham Palace “disappointed” and “injured” by the announcement of their bomb this week, they are anxious to find a compromise.

“Like everyone else, they hope that all of this can be resolved as soon as possible. It is in everyone’s interest that this is understood and understood quickly – but not at the expense of the bottom line, ”a source told The Daily Express.

The Sussexes would not have consulted any member of their family before announcing Wednesday their intention to leave their current post, to become financially independent and to spend their time between the United Kingdom and North America this year to come. As The Daily Beast reported earlier this week, the pair made the drastic decision largely because they felt “totally unwanted” in the royal family, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The unexpected announcement, published shortly after the couple returned from a long vacation to Canada, prompted an emergency meeting and Buckingham Palace to announce that discussions on the arrangements were “at an early stage”.

After the bomb, the Queen’s aides, Harry and his older brother, Prince William, were reportedly tasked with finding solutions “in days rather than weeks”.

After a public appearance at Canada House in London with Prince Harry, Markle returned to Canada – where their son Archie stayed for the whole week. The newspaper reports that the Duchess of Sussex will remain there for the foreseeable future and that Prince Harry will likely join her soon.

