Queen wants Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, to make a Megxit deal in '72 hours

The queen has asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to sign a contract with the palace within “72 hours” to iron out the details of their stunning “Megxit,” a new report said.

Queen Elizabeth, 93, announced the order a few days before Prince Harry’s first public appearance on Tuesday after the couple made a shocking decision to step out of royal life.

After a day of discussions and phone calls over the dispute, the Queen instructed her staff on Friday “to turn a crisis into an opportunity” by designing a “workable solution” for a reduced role for Harry and Meghan.

The monarch hopes that future royals, who also want a more modern arrangement, can mimic the plan they are making for Meghan and Harry, the Telegraph reported.

Harry, 35, will remain in the UK until a plan is ironed, The Sun reported, noting that a return flight date is not guaranteed once he leaves. According to reports, he still has to meet with his grandmother, the older brother Prince William, and father Prince Charles.

Markle fled to Canada within two days of the announcement, leaving the couple’s young son, Archie, with a nanny.

According to reports, the couple also endeavors to remedy the situation “sooner rather than later”.

The beloved Queen was first photographed on Friday when she drove her Range Rover with a dog-printed headscarf through the royal Sandringham Estate while her Corgi rode in the back seat.