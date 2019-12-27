"Queen of the Giraffes" among the new members of the Order of Canada

Loading...

Talk about how to stick your neck out over Canada.

Recent appointments to the Order of Canada include many people whose achievements have impacted around the world, including pioneering biologist Anne Dagg, known as the "Queen of the Giraffes".

Her work in the 1950s, which documented the creatures in Africa, paved the way for others who became famous for living among wild animals, but Dagg was originally ridiculed and ignored.

Dagg said her work had an impact when she was one of the youngest recipients of one of Canada's highest honors.

"I've always worked very hard, doing new things and writing books, things that have never been thought of," she said in an interview from her home in Waterloo, Ontario.

"It's just so exciting to see that people are now amazed that I've done it all."

Anne Dagg from the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago in "The Woman Who Loves Giraffes".

Zeitgeist Films / courtesy of the Everett Collection via The Canadian Press

Dagg’s is among the 120 names announced on Friday as new additions or promotions to the Canadian Order, including five top-ranked companions, 38 officers and 77 members.

Among them: politicians, including former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, athletes like hockey star Caroline Ouellette, journalists like Phillip Crawley, editor of The Globe and Mail, as well as scientists, community lawyers and philanthropists in areas ranging from autism to multiculturalism to ecology.

Dagg's decision to travel to Africa to watch giraffes – an animal that had fascinated her since childhood – was considered ridiculous, although it would later produce one of the first reference books on the animal, she said.

Years after working there – she would do her doctorate and publish a lot – she was denied her term because she was a woman, she said.

While Jane Goodall became an icon for her work with chimpanzees, Dagg's contributions remained largely unknown until a documentary about her life was published last year.

She attributes to the film "The Woman Who Loves Giraffes" that her name can now be seen on everyone's radar, including the Order of Canada Committee.

Dagg joins several other women honored for her academic work, including 2018 Nobel laureate Donna Strickland, Dr. Halifax's Noni MacDonald, a pediatrician who has also played multiple roles within the World Health Organization, and Dr. Cheryl Rockman-Greenberg from Winnipeg, recognized for her work on the genetic causes of rare diseases.

Dagg said that a change in the past decade has resulted in women's performance being taken more seriously.

"I hope we can get more women and girls interested in something like that," she said.

Brian Theodore McGeer, who goes from Tad, partly attributes his inclusion on this year's list of recipients – his mother – to another pioneer in science.

Edith McGeer received the order together with her husband Patrick in 1995 for their achievements in neuroscience.

Tad McGeer, an aerospace engineer, is recognized for his accomplishments in unmanned aerial systems, commonly known as drones.

Born in BC, he has been living in Washington, DC for almost 30 years. But he got into the business for a very Canadian reason: he was looking for a way to better predict the weather.

Today, his work focuses on the military use of the technology, with the systems he built being used worldwide. He joked that while his parents deserved the honor, he wasn't sure whether he was going up to their level.

"If my country wants to be proud of me, it would be a great honor," he said.

Another family relationship that is on the list this time? Duncan Sinclair was one of the new beneficiaries of the order, and his achievements at the end of the 1990s included the reform of healthcare in Ontario. He is also the father of the tragically hip bass player Gordon Sinclair, who received the award himself in 2017.

Canadians who have had a global impact on art are well represented on the Saturday list. Among them: director James Cameron, actors Xavier Dolan and Gilles Ste-Croix, co-founders of the Cirque du Soleil, and Brian Ahearn, a well-known music producer.

Johnny Nurraq Seotaituq Issaluk's artistic work came after many years at the Arctic Winter Games. He played roles on stage and on screen and was an ambassador for Inuit culture at home and abroad.

Issaluk is one of the leading representatives of indigenous communities who receive the order. Two others are Lorna Wanosts and Williams, who are committed to reviving the indigenous language, and John Amagoalik, who is known as the "father of Nunavut" for his role in creating the territory.

Issaluk hopes that his efforts to not only promote his culture globally but inspire others to do the same if he is recognized with the order will attract further attention.

"No matter how hard, how big, how hard, how easy, how much hate, how much love we go through – if we believe in ourselves, we can achieve everything we want," he said.

“As global people, we are all together. So let's do it. "

The full list of new Order of Canada agents can be found here.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

