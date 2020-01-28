Queen legend Brian May is now designing sports bras

Another bites the bust.

Queen rocker Brian May has launched a line of lingerie online that beat $ 46 sports bras adorned with colored guitars.

A range of matching guitar-printed leggings for those inspired by the 72-year hit “Fat Bottomed Girls” was also available, but is currently sold out.

According to the blurb, the “bright, bold” underwear highlight May’s “perfect artistic talents”.

Fans welcomed the garments online and one person tweeted: “OMG Brian May has just launched sports bras and leggings and I need them immediately.”

“Get them while they’re hot,” replied the star “We Will Rock You,” who is still on tour with Queen.

Another fan tweeted: “I would actually find out if I have one.”

A source said, “Brian’s decision to launch his own sports bras and leggings came up with some surprises, but they were popular, so the game seems to be paying off.” In the past, he has had other clothing sales on the website, such as: B. a vest, propelled by posing in it. Needless to say, he won’t do this here. “

Brian became famous alongside Freddie Mercury and Roger Taylor as co-founders of Queen in the 1970s and developed into one of the largest rock bands in the world.

